Industry-changing soda concept to open second Texas location in McKinney this Friday
MCKINNEY, Texas (Sept. 20, 2022) – Texas’ pop culture just got even better because Swig – the one-of-a-kind, Utah-born customizable drink shop – will open its second location in the Lone Star State on Friday, Sept. 23, in McKinney!. Located at 5225 W. University Drive, the...
easttexasradio.com
Ladonia Police Department Out Of Business
Ladonia PD Chief Howard Day has announced on the department’s Facebook page that it is closing. The department had three volunteer officers and a $5,000 yearly budget. Ladonia has a population of 752 and is located in southeastern Fannin County. Ladonia Police Department ·. It has been our honor...
KTEN.com
Fannin County police department is out of business
LADONIA, Texas (KTEN) — It's the end of watch for the Ladonia Police Department, which means Fannin County deputies and neighboring departments will be left to fill the void. In a Facebook post on Monday, Chief Howard Day announced that his agency "is no longer in service" after three...
KLTV
2 Sulphur Springs residents killed in I-30 wreck
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Sulphur Springs residents have died after their vehicle drove off I-30 and hit a tree Saturday morning. Celecia Jeffrey, 22, and Keyara Wade, 22, died at the scene, which was in Hopkins County. The wreck occurred at 7:40 a.m. According to the preliminary crash...
KXII.com
Sherman unexpectedly places fire chief on paid administrative leave
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman made the unexpected call to put its fire chief on paid administrative leave. The city said Chief Danny Jones is on leave pending the result of an unknown third-party investigation. In a statement to News 12, City Manager Robby Hefton said Jones’...
fox4news.com
18-wheeler flips over barrier on US-75 overpass in Fairview, driver killed
FAIRVIEW, Texas - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a large crash near the Allen-Fairview border where a big rig fell off of an overpass. Flames and smoke could be seen near the Allen Premium Outlets just off of northbound lanes of Highway 75 near Stacy Road around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Sherman, TX (with Photos & Maps)
Sherman, Texas is a relatively small city, but it houses the county seat of Grayson, Texas. Therefore, it attracts all kinds of visitors. Of course, visitors have to eat. There are scores of choices when it comes to food. In this listicle, we tell you all about the best restaurants in Sherman, TX. Please note, we have not intentionally left any restaurants off this list. Entries were chosen completely at random.
Local Men Jailed On Insurance Fraud Charge
Two local men were jailed on an insurance fraud charge each over the weekend. Each is are accused of involvement in a scheme in which a $115,000 pickup was reported stolen and burned; a third man has also been implicated in connection with the July case, according to sheriff’s investigators.
Dinner Bell Menu for September 21th, 2022
Our Community Partner, a loyal and repeat supporter of Dinner Bell, is Christus Mother Frances Hospital. We are so grateful for its continued support. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
WFAA
Fugitive dubbed 'Rocket Man,' accused of hauling burning trailer, is arrested, officials say
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from earlier this summer when the incident happened. A man who authorities say was dubbed the "Rocket Man" has been arrested on an arson charge after allegedly hauling a trailer that was fully-engulfed in flames in July, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office.
One dead after semi-truck flies off US 75 overpass in Allen
ALLEN, Texas — One person is dead after an 18-wheeler flew off a U.S. 75 overpass in Allen, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The crash happened near the intersection of 75 and Stacy Road. Police in Allen said it appeared the semi-truck was going northbound on the highway...
KTEN.com
Sherman business gets publicity boost from cable show
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN)—A Sherman business owner got a bit of publicity after appearing on a new HGTV series. Lonnie Watterson is the owner of Signature Home Furniture, which supplied furniture for a house in the area featured on the network's Flip to a Million series. "It was their first...
Quitman middle schooler arrested after threatening to bring gun to school, officials say
QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – A Quitman middle schooler was arrested by police after threatening to bring a firearm to school, according to the superintendent. Superintendent Rhonda Turner said the student made threats on Monday to bring a gun school the next day, and the district immediately contacted law enforcement after hearing about the threats. “Let […]
KLTV
Man drowns after driving car into Lake Bob Sandlin
CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man drowned by driving a car into Lake Bob Sandlin Friday night according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Jonathan Taylor. The Camp County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting the drowning at around 9:30 p.m., according to Taylor. The man’s...
KXII.com
Bonham man dies in Fannin Co. crash
DODD CITY, Texas (KXII) - A Bonham man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. Texas troopers said around 1:45 a.m. Timothy Bradford Brown, 62, was travelling south on FM-2077 three miles south of Dodd City when his pickup veered off the road at a curve, overcorrected, and overturned.
2 Sulphur Springs 22-year-olds dead after car strikes tree, catches fire
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two 22-year-olds from Sulphur Springs are dead after a Saturday morning crash on I-30, according to DPS. A preliminary investigation found that a 2009 Infiniti G37S was traveling westbound when it left the road, striking a tree and catching fire. The passenger was determined to not have been wearing a […]
'I had a problem that he shot Jonathan Price'| Sergeant, firefighter testify in murder trial of former Wolfe City police officer
HUNT COUNTY, Texas — It is one of the most high-profile court cases in recent memory for Hunt County. Opening statements started in the trial of a former Wolfe City police officer charged with murder. Shaun Lucas was arrested and charged in October 2020 after he shot and killed...
2 Hopkins County Women Killed In One-Vehicle Crash On I-30 Saturday
09-19-2022 – Two Hopkins County women were killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 west Saturday morning. Hopkins County dispatchers received the first 911 call about the crash at 7:41 a.m. Sept. 17, 2022; a vehicle was reported to have run off of Interstate 30 west in the area of the 136 and 137 mile markers and was on fire.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney Couple Pleads for Return of Plants Containing Miscarried Babies Remains
If it were just plants stolen off their front porch, Aaron and Brianna Pearson wouldn’t have a hand-written sign in their front yard pleading for whoever took the plants to return them. “Nobody was supposed to know what was in there,” Brianna Pearson said. Buried in the two...
KXII.com
Semi-truck spins and crashes on highway
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A very frightening crash for anyone driving on Highway 78 in Bryan County Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a semi-truck spun across several lanes of the highway and then overturned. Troopers said it happened when the semi-driver failed to get around a left turn...
