KTEN.com
Sherman business in New York Fashion Week Show
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Charlotte Brooks has checked New York Fashion Week off her bucket list, thanks to the expansion her parents' business. "She has made a global difference in people's lives, more than what mom and dad can do. I really reflect that our desire is to live out her desires," said Kameron Brooks, co-owner of The Charlotte Letter Clothing Company.
Dinner Bell Menu for September 21th, 2022
Our Community Partner, a loyal and repeat supporter of Dinner Bell, is Christus Mother Frances Hospital. We are so grateful for its continued support. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Sherman, TX (with Photos & Maps)
Sherman, Texas is a relatively small city, but it houses the county seat of Grayson, Texas. Therefore, it attracts all kinds of visitors. Of course, visitors have to eat. There are scores of choices when it comes to food. In this listicle, we tell you all about the best restaurants in Sherman, TX. Please note, we have not intentionally left any restaurants off this list. Entries were chosen completely at random.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Sep 19)
Paris Police met with the victim of fraud in the 600-block of Clarksville at 10:43 Friday morning. Someone had cashed two checks on their account totaling over $7,900. The incidents are under investigation. Rachel Barlow (West) Friday night at 10:00, Paris Police met with a person in the lobby of...
WFAA
Fugitive dubbed 'Rocket Man,' accused of hauling burning trailer, is arrested, officials say
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from earlier this summer when the incident happened. A man who authorities say was dubbed the "Rocket Man" has been arrested on an arson charge after allegedly hauling a trailer that was fully-engulfed in flames in July, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney Couple Pleads for Return of Plants Containing Miscarried Babies Remains
If it were just plants stolen off their front porch, Aaron and Brianna Pearson wouldn’t have a hand-written sign in their front yard pleading for whoever took the plants to return them. “Nobody was supposed to know what was in there,” Brianna Pearson said. Buried in the two...
KLTV
Man drowns after driving car into Lake Bob Sandlin
CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man drowned by driving a car into Lake Bob Sandlin Friday night according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Jonathan Taylor. The Camp County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting the drowning at around 9:30 p.m., according to Taylor. The man’s...
2 Sulphur Springs residents killed in I-30 wreck
Quitman middle schooler arrested after threatening to bring gun to school, officials say
QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – A Quitman middle schooler was arrested by police after threatening to bring a firearm to school, according to the superintendent. Superintendent Rhonda Turner said the student made threats on Monday to bring a gun school the next day, and the district immediately contacted law enforcement after hearing about the threats. “Let […]
'I had a problem that he shot Jonathan Price'| Sergeant, firefighter testify in murder trial of former Wolfe City police officer
HUNT COUNTY, Texas — It is one of the most high-profile court cases in recent memory for Hunt County. Opening statements started in the trial of a former Wolfe City police officer charged with murder. Shaun Lucas was arrested and charged in October 2020 after he shot and killed...
KTEN.com
Sherman business gets publicity boost from cable show
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN)—A Sherman business owner got a bit of publicity after appearing on a new HGTV series. Lonnie Watterson is the owner of Signature Home Furniture, which supplied furniture for a house in the area featured on the network's Flip to a Million series. "It was their first...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Sulphur Springs Police conducted a traffic stop and became suspicious of the driver, 18-year-old Mark Douglas Kelly, because of the officer’s answers concerning his travel plans and his extreme nervousness. A records check showed that Kelly had a warrant for Violation of the Probation for Indecency with a Child by Exposure, and they arrested him. His bond is $250,000.
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Sept. 20, 2022
LEON, EDUARDO PASCUAL – PUBLIC INTOXICATION. BERRY, ROBERT ALLEN – ORDER RESETTING BOND/THEFT PROP <$2,500. MARRUFO, RICARDO – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONT. BALDWIN, ZADARRIUS DESHAWN – UNL CARRYING WEAPON. STEELE, ERIC DONAVAN – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ. GRIGSBY, MAUREKUS MARKELL – FTA-DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED;...
KXII.com
Suspect in custody after woman shot at Sherman motel
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Just before 8 a.m. Sherman Police responded to Crossroads Inn Motel on Texoma Pkwy. Two Sherman ISD elementary schools in the area immediately went on “secure”; formerly known as a “lockout” while police searched for the suspect. According to Sherman ISD, in...
2 Sulphur Springs 22-year-olds dead after car strikes tree, catches fire
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two 22-year-olds from Sulphur Springs are dead after a Saturday morning crash on I-30, according to DPS. A preliminary investigation found that a 2009 Infiniti G37S was traveling westbound when it left the road, striking a tree and catching fire. The passenger was determined to not have been wearing a […]
KTEN.com
Fannin County police department is out of business
LADONIA, Texas (KTEN) — It's the end of watch for the Ladonia Police Department, which means Fannin County deputies and neighboring departments will be left to fill the void. In a Facebook post on Monday, Chief Howard Day announced that his agency "is no longer in service" after three...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Sep 20)
Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 500-block of W. Sherman at 3:55 Monday afternoon for displaying expired registration. One of the occupants identified themselves by giving a false name. Officers later identified Jerome Everidge Tennon, 37, of Paris, who had felony warrants out of Lamar County. One warrant charged Tennon with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than one gram; the other was a probation violation warrant on possession of a held substance conviction. They booked Tennon and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.
One dead after semi-truck flies off US 75 overpass in Allen
fox4news.com
One killed, several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Terrell
TERRELL, Texas — One person was killed and several others injured in a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway (SH) 34 in Terrell on Tuesday. The crash occurred at approximately 12:16 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the intersection of SH 34, S Virginia Street, and Airport Road. There,...
