ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Sherman business in New York Fashion Week Show

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Charlotte Brooks has checked New York Fashion Week off her bucket list, thanks to the expansion her parents' business. "She has made a global difference in people's lives, more than what mom and dad can do. I really reflect that our desire is to live out her desires," said Kameron Brooks, co-owner of The Charlotte Letter Clothing Company.
SHERMAN, TX
KSST Radio

Dinner Bell Menu for September 21th, 2022

Our Community Partner, a loyal and repeat supporter of Dinner Bell, is Christus Mother Frances Hospital. We are so grateful for its continued support. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Sherman, TX (with Photos & Maps)

Sherman, Texas is a relatively small city, but it houses the county seat of Grayson, Texas. Therefore, it attracts all kinds of visitors. Of course, visitors have to eat. There are scores of choices when it comes to food. In this listicle, we tell you all about the best restaurants in Sherman, TX. Please note, we have not intentionally left any restaurants off this list. Entries were chosen completely at random.
SHERMAN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Monday (Sep 19)

Paris Police met with the victim of fraud in the 600-block of Clarksville at 10:43 Friday morning. Someone had cashed two checks on their account totaling over $7,900. The incidents are under investigation. Rachel Barlow (West) Friday night at 10:00, Paris Police met with a person in the lobby of...
PARIS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#The Mask#Mascots#Bears#High School Football
WFAA

Fugitive dubbed 'Rocket Man,' accused of hauling burning trailer, is arrested, officials say

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from earlier this summer when the incident happened. A man who authorities say was dubbed the "Rocket Man" has been arrested on an arson charge after allegedly hauling a trailer that was fully-engulfed in flames in July, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Man drowns after driving car into Lake Bob Sandlin

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man drowned by driving a car into Lake Bob Sandlin Friday night according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Jonathan Taylor. The Camp County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting the drowning at around 9:30 p.m., according to Taylor. The man’s...
CAMP COUNTY, TX
KLTV

2 Sulphur Springs residents killed in I-30 wreck

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Sulphur Springs residents have died after their vehicle drove off I-30 and hit a tree Saturday morning. Celecia Jeffrey, 22, and Keyara Wade, 22, died at the scene, which was in Hopkins County. The wreck occurred at 7:40 a.m. According to the preliminary crash...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cooper, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Quitman middle schooler arrested after threatening to bring gun to school, officials say

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – A Quitman middle schooler was arrested by police after threatening to bring a firearm to school, according to the superintendent. Superintendent Rhonda Turner said the student made threats on Monday to bring a gun school the next day, and the district immediately contacted law enforcement after hearing about the threats. “Let […]
QUITMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman business gets publicity boost from cable show

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN)—A Sherman business owner got a bit of publicity after appearing on a new HGTV series. Lonnie Watterson is the owner of Signature Home Furniture, which supplied furniture for a house in the area featured on the network's Flip to a Million series. "It was their first...
SHERMAN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Sulphur Springs Police conducted a traffic stop and became suspicious of the driver, 18-year-old Mark Douglas Kelly, because of the officer’s answers concerning his travel plans and his extreme nervousness. A records check showed that Kelly had a warrant for Violation of the Probation for Indecency with a Child by Exposure, and they arrested him. His bond is $250,000.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || Sept. 20, 2022

LEON, EDUARDO PASCUAL – PUBLIC INTOXICATION. BERRY, ROBERT ALLEN – ORDER RESETTING BOND/THEFT PROP <$2,500. MARRUFO, RICARDO – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONT. BALDWIN, ZADARRIUS DESHAWN – UNL CARRYING WEAPON. STEELE, ERIC DONAVAN – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ. GRIGSBY, MAUREKUS MARKELL – FTA-DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED;...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Suspect in custody after woman shot at Sherman motel

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Just before 8 a.m. Sherman Police responded to Crossroads Inn Motel on Texoma Pkwy. Two Sherman ISD elementary schools in the area immediately went on “secure”; formerly known as a “lockout” while police searched for the suspect. According to Sherman ISD, in...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Fannin County police department is out of business

LADONIA, Texas (KTEN) — It's the end of watch for the Ladonia Police Department, which means Fannin County deputies and neighboring departments will be left to fill the void. In a Facebook post on Monday, Chief Howard Day announced that his agency "is no longer in service" after three...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Sep 20)

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 500-block of W. Sherman at 3:55 Monday afternoon for displaying expired registration. One of the occupants identified themselves by giving a false name. Officers later identified Jerome Everidge Tennon, 37, of Paris, who had felony warrants out of Lamar County. One warrant charged Tennon with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than one gram; the other was a probation violation warrant on possession of a held substance conviction. They booked Tennon and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
WFAA

One dead after semi-truck flies off US 75 overpass in Allen

ALLEN, Texas — One person is dead after an 18-wheeler flew off a U.S. 75 overpass in Allen, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The crash happened near the intersection of 75 and Stacy Road. Police in Allen said it appeared the semi-truck was going northbound on the highway...
ALLEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy