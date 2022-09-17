ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumby, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Accident closes Westbound Stacy Road at US-75 in Allen

This story has been updated to include the most up-to-date information as of 5 p.m. Sept. 20. A motor vehicle accident closed Westbound Stacy Road at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, as a truck lay overturned under US-75 at Stacy Road.
ALLEN, TX
Mount Pleasant, TX
Sports
City
Mount Pleasant, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Cumby, TX
KLTV

2 separate shootings in Tyler injure man, juvenile

KLTV’s Sariah Bonds speaks with Henderson County Pct. 2 Commissioner Scott Tuley about a brand-new subdivision of tiny homes that has opened. Tuley speaks about what the county looks for to ensure the homes are suitable to live in. WebXtra: KLTV gets behind-the-scenes tour of Rose Complex construction. Smith...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Harrison County deputies’ pursuit crosses state lines; 2 arrested

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports attempting a traffic stop that led to the arrest of two suspects in Louisiana Sunday. Reginald Sanders of Louisiana and Shauntavia Newsom of Lancaster, Texas were arrested. At approximately 8:33 p.m. Sunday drivers of a vehicle stolen out...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

2 Sulphur Springs residents killed in I-30 wreck

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Sulphur Springs residents have died after their vehicle drove off I-30 and hit a tree Saturday morning. Celecia Jeffrey, 22, and Keyara Wade, 22, died at the scene, which was in Hopkins County. The wreck occurred at 7:40 a.m. According to the preliminary crash...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
#Linus School Sports#Trojan
NewsBreak
Sports
KTAL

Prosecutors: Taylor Parker’s lies did double, triple duty

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The trial of the Simms, Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and cutting her unborn baby from her womb will resume Monday in Bowie County, as the judge has ordered it to take place over four-day weeks with Fridays off. Parker,...
NEW BOSTON, TX
KTBS

Missing woman reported in Cass County

ATLANTA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a missing woman. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County deputies were searching Sunday morning for the 64 year old who walked away from home and was possibly near 1121 CR 3214 and Highway 77 in Atlanta.
CASS COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Back in Tyler, TX After Africa Safari, Here Are the Graphic Photos

Very recently I was able to take the trip of a lifetime as Savannah and I traveled to Tanzania to go on safari. And while it feels great to be back in Tyler, TX the trip was absolutely amazing. This has been my wife's dream trip ever since she was a little kid. The trip did not disappoint as we visited two different camps and got to see so many amazing animals living in the wild.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Jailed After Leading Cumby Police On High Speed Chase Along I-30

A 24-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed Saturday evening after leading Cumby Police on a high speed chase along I-30 east, according to arrest reports. Cumby Police Officer Justin Talley was alerted by dispatchers of a report received at 8:04 p.m. Sept. 17, 2022, of a white Chevrolet car traveling east on I-30 near the 109 mile marker at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic. Talley remained stationary after completing a traffic stop on I-30 east near mile marker 116. He reported seeing a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed along the south I-30 frontage road near exit 116. Using radar, Talley confirmed the vehicle to be traveling 109 in a 55 mile per hour speed zone, the officer alleged in arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
moderncampground.com

Hayes RV Now Under New Ownership

The former Hayes RV in Longview (Texas) will have a larger inventory at its Judson Road home in the next few months under new ownership. According to a report, Idaho-based Bish’s RV acquired Hayes RV, which started as Paul Hayes Trailer Sales in 1947 in Longview. The Longview dealership...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Smith County Law Librarian has resigned her position

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Law Librarian Kara Kennedy has tendered her resignation with the Commissioners Court effective Sept. 30. Kennedy is leaving her position, which she has held for more than nine years, due to health reasons, according to Smith County officials. The Smith County Law Library’s mission is to provide access to […]
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend

This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
SMITH COUNTY, TX

