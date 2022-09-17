Read full article on original website
Related
Texas linebacker, Arp graduate DeMarvion Overshown charged with marijuana possession last December
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — University of Texas at Austin linebacker and Arp High School DeMarvion Overshown was charged with possession of marijuana in Van Zandt County last December. If he follows certain conditions, his case will be dismissed. Van Zandt County District Attorney Tonda Curry said Overshown was...
starlocalmedia.com
Accident closes Westbound Stacy Road at US-75 in Allen
This story has been updated to include the most up-to-date information as of 5 p.m. Sept. 20. A motor vehicle accident closed Westbound Stacy Road at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, as a truck lay overturned under US-75 at Stacy Road.
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Saturday morning's drawing. "A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Hawkins! #TexasLottery#Texas," the lottery tweeted.
3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the community
I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba M1Y) Shackelford.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
2 separate shootings in Tyler injure man, juvenile
KLTV’s Sariah Bonds speaks with Henderson County Pct. 2 Commissioner Scott Tuley about a brand-new subdivision of tiny homes that has opened. Tuley speaks about what the county looks for to ensure the homes are suitable to live in. WebXtra: KLTV gets behind-the-scenes tour of Rose Complex construction. Smith...
KLTV
Harrison County deputies’ pursuit crosses state lines; 2 arrested
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports attempting a traffic stop that led to the arrest of two suspects in Louisiana Sunday. Reginald Sanders of Louisiana and Shauntavia Newsom of Lancaster, Texas were arrested. At approximately 8:33 p.m. Sunday drivers of a vehicle stolen out...
KLTV
2 Sulphur Springs residents killed in I-30 wreck
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Sulphur Springs residents have died after their vehicle drove off I-30 and hit a tree Saturday morning. Celecia Jeffrey, 22, and Keyara Wade, 22, died at the scene, which was in Hopkins County. The wreck occurred at 7:40 a.m. According to the preliminary crash...
2 Hopkins County Women Killed In One-Vehicle Crash On I-30 Saturday
09-19-2022 – Two Hopkins County women were killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 west Saturday morning. Hopkins County dispatchers received the first 911 call about the crash at 7:41 a.m. Sept. 17, 2022; a vehicle was reported to have run off of Interstate 30 west in the area of the 136 and 137 mile markers and was on fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Sulphur Springs 22-year-olds dead after car strikes tree, catches fire
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two 22-year-olds from Sulphur Springs are dead after a Saturday morning crash on I-30, according to DPS. A preliminary investigation found that a 2009 Infiniti G37S was traveling westbound when it left the road, striking a tree and catching fire. The passenger was determined to not have been wearing a […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road reopened in Longview after structure fire
UPDATE – All lanes in the 2100 block of East Marshall have been reopened. UPDATE – One westbound lane has been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – All east and westbound traffic is currently closed in the 2100 block of East Marshall between N Eastman Road and Delia due to a structure fire. Longview Police have […]
One killed, several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Terrell
TERRELL, Texas — One person was killed and several others injured in a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway (SH) 34 in Terrell on Tuesday. The crash occurred at approximately 12:16 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the intersection of SH 34, S Virginia Street, and Airport Road. There,...
KLTV
East Texas Methodist churches’ differing opinions leading some to split from UMC
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The United Methodist Church is at crossroads, with conversations and differing opinions around human sexuality leading some congregations to leave the UMC for the more traditional Global Methodist Church. The topic of human sexuality has been around in the United Methodist Church since 1972 when the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tyler police investigating separate early morning shootings leaving 2 injured
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police officers are investigating two early Tuesday morning shootings that happened minutes apart, leaving a man and child injured. Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said one of the shootings happened in the 1300 block of Claude Street. A man was shot in the leg. He taken to the hospital and has since been released.
KTAL
Prosecutors: Taylor Parker’s lies did double, triple duty
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The trial of the Simms, Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and cutting her unborn baby from her womb will resume Monday in Bowie County, as the judge has ordered it to take place over four-day weeks with Fridays off. Parker,...
KTBS
Missing woman reported in Cass County
ATLANTA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a missing woman. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County deputies were searching Sunday morning for the 64 year old who walked away from home and was possibly near 1121 CR 3214 and Highway 77 in Atlanta.
Back in Tyler, TX After Africa Safari, Here Are the Graphic Photos
Very recently I was able to take the trip of a lifetime as Savannah and I traveled to Tanzania to go on safari. And while it feels great to be back in Tyler, TX the trip was absolutely amazing. This has been my wife's dream trip ever since she was a little kid. The trip did not disappoint as we visited two different camps and got to see so many amazing animals living in the wild.
Sulphur Springs Man Jailed After Leading Cumby Police On High Speed Chase Along I-30
A 24-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed Saturday evening after leading Cumby Police on a high speed chase along I-30 east, according to arrest reports. Cumby Police Officer Justin Talley was alerted by dispatchers of a report received at 8:04 p.m. Sept. 17, 2022, of a white Chevrolet car traveling east on I-30 near the 109 mile marker at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic. Talley remained stationary after completing a traffic stop on I-30 east near mile marker 116. He reported seeing a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed along the south I-30 frontage road near exit 116. Using radar, Talley confirmed the vehicle to be traveling 109 in a 55 mile per hour speed zone, the officer alleged in arrest reports.
moderncampground.com
Hayes RV Now Under New Ownership
The former Hayes RV in Longview (Texas) will have a larger inventory at its Judson Road home in the next few months under new ownership. According to a report, Idaho-based Bish’s RV acquired Hayes RV, which started as Paul Hayes Trailer Sales in 1947 in Longview. The Longview dealership...
Smith County Law Librarian has resigned her position
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Law Librarian Kara Kennedy has tendered her resignation with the Commissioners Court effective Sept. 30. Kennedy is leaving her position, which she has held for more than nine years, due to health reasons, according to Smith County officials. The Smith County Law Library’s mission is to provide access to […]
Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend
This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
Comments / 0