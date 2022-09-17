Read full article on original website
Dinner Bell Menu for September 21th, 2022
Our Community Partner, a loyal and repeat supporter of Dinner Bell, is Christus Mother Frances Hospital. We are so grateful for its continued support. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
KSLA
Trial for woman accused of murdering expectant mother & her unborn child continues into second week in Bowie Co.
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The trial of Taylor Parker continued Tuesday, Sept. 20 in a Bowie County court. Parker is accused of killing Reagan Hancock of New Boston, Texas and removing the woman’s unborn child from her body. In 2020, Parker pretended to be pregnant and according to prosecutors, this was an effort to not lose her boyfriend, Wade Griffin. Parker’s claim apparently misled Griffin and others.
Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend
This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
KTEN.com
Fannin County police department is out of business
LADONIA, Texas (KTEN) — It's the end of watch for the Ladonia Police Department, which means Fannin County deputies and neighboring departments will be left to fill the void. In a Facebook post on Monday, Chief Howard Day announced that his agency "is no longer in service" after three...
easttexasradio.com
Two Dead In Hopkins County Crash
Authorities have identified the two people killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-30 in Hopkins County at about 7:40 Saturday morning. Investigators say Celecia Jeffrey and Keyara Wade, both 22 and from Sulphur Springs, were westbound when their car left the road, struck a tree, and caught fire. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
KLTV
2 Sulphur Springs residents killed in I-30 wreck
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Sulphur Springs residents have died after their vehicle drove off I-30 and hit a tree Saturday morning. Celecia Jeffrey, 22, and Keyara Wade, 22, died at the scene, which was in Hopkins County. The wreck occurred at 7:40 a.m. According to the preliminary crash...
easttexasradio.com
Ladonia Police Department Out Of Business
Ladonia PD Chief Howard Day has announced on the department’s Facebook page that it is closing. The department had three volunteer officers and a $5,000 yearly budget. Ladonia has a population of 752 and is located in southeastern Fannin County. Ladonia Police Department ·. It has been our honor...
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Sept. 20, 2022
LEON, EDUARDO PASCUAL – PUBLIC INTOXICATION. BERRY, ROBERT ALLEN – ORDER RESETTING BOND/THEFT PROP <$2,500. MARRUFO, RICARDO – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONT. BALDWIN, ZADARRIUS DESHAWN – UNL CARRYING WEAPON. STEELE, ERIC DONAVAN – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ. GRIGSBY, MAUREKUS MARKELL – FTA-DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED;...
easttexasradio.com
Three Charged With Insurance Fraud, Organized Crime
Three suspects are in custody in Hopkins County in a case of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Insurance Fraud. It involved a $115,000 pickup that the owner could no longer afford. He had reported it stolen, and officials found it the next day in Paris, destroyed by fire, except for the tires and the wheels. Further investigation led to the arrests of Matthew Lynn Snyder (Mugshot not available) and Jerry Wayne Hill, Jr. They also charged Charles Ray ‘Butch’ Potts, Jr., and he was already in jail on an unrelated charge.
Smith County Fire Marshal resigns from position
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks submitted his resignation on Tuesday in a commissioners court meeting. According to his resignation letter, Brooks will leave office effective Oct. 1. The commissioners unanimously voted to accept his resignation. Precinct 1 Commissioner Neal Franklin said an interim will not be appointed, and the job […]
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Sulphur Springs Police conducted a traffic stop and became suspicious of the driver, 18-year-old Mark Douglas Kelly, because of the officer’s answers concerning his travel plans and his extreme nervousness. A records check showed that Kelly had a warrant for Violation of the Probation for Indecency with a Child by Exposure, and they arrested him. His bond is $250,000.
Pair Caught In Hopkins County With Property Stolen During Cass County Home Burglary
A pair was caught in Hopkins County early Tuesday morning with property stolen during a Cass County home burglary Saturday night, according to Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum. HCSO Deputies reported stopping a white vehicle being driving the wrong direction on the Interstate 30 service road near mile marker 131...
2 Hopkins County Women Killed In One-Vehicle Crash On I-30 Saturday
09-19-2022 – Two Hopkins County women were killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 west Saturday morning. Hopkins County dispatchers received the first 911 call about the crash at 7:41 a.m. Sept. 17, 2022; a vehicle was reported to have run off of Interstate 30 west in the area of the 136 and 137 mile markers and was on fire.
Injuries reported after motorcycle, truck crash in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A major crash occurred between a motorcycle and a truck near the intersection of CR 273 and Linwood Drive in Smith County on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. According to officials, the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Injuries have been reported, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. DPS, Chapel […]
KTAL
Prosecutors: Taylor Parker’s lies did double, triple duty
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The trial of the Simms, Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and cutting her unborn baby from her womb will resume Monday in Bowie County, as the judge has ordered it to take place over four-day weeks with Fridays off. Parker,...
WFAA
Fugitive dubbed 'Rocket Man,' accused of hauling burning trailer, is arrested, officials say
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from earlier this summer when the incident happened. A man who authorities say was dubbed the "Rocket Man" has been arrested on an arson charge after allegedly hauling a trailer that was fully-engulfed in flames in July, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office.
eparisextra.com
“I had a problem that he shot Jonathan Price” – stated Police Sergeant Jarred Hayes during Lucas murder trial
Hunt County hasn’t seen a high-profile court case in many years until the Shaun Lucas trial. Lucas was arrested and charged in Oct. of 2020. Hunt County hasn’t seen a high-profile court case in many years until the Shaun Lucas trial. Lucas was arrested and charged in Oct. of 2020 after he shot and killed Jonathan Price. The trial is being held in the 354th Judicial District Court with Honorable Judge Keli Aiken presiding.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Sep 20)
Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 500-block of W. Sherman at 3:55 Monday afternoon for displaying expired registration. One of the occupants identified themselves by giving a false name. Officers later identified Jerome Everidge Tennon, 37, of Paris, who had felony warrants out of Lamar County. One warrant charged Tennon with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than one gram; the other was a probation violation warrant on possession of a held substance conviction. They booked Tennon and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Sept. 16-19
Deputies charged Christina Leah Cantrell, 19, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Cantrell was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $75,000 bond. Deputies charged Brian Castro, 19, of Dallas, with evading arrest detention with vehicle, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram, possession controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams, and possession marijuana less than 2 ounces. Castro was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the following day on bonds totaling $14,000.
2 Sulphur Springs 22-year-olds dead after car strikes tree, catches fire
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two 22-year-olds from Sulphur Springs are dead after a Saturday morning crash on I-30, according to DPS. A preliminary investigation found that a 2009 Infiniti G37S was traveling westbound when it left the road, striking a tree and catching fire. The passenger was determined to not have been wearing a […]
