easttexasradio.com
NETBIO Sale in Sulphur Springs
The Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) held its September cattle sale at the Sulphur Springs Livestock auction market Friday, Sept. 16, selling 5,618 head of pre-conditioned calves and yearlings. There was a lot of bidding and buying activity over the Internet and a total of 435 head of cattle...
KTEN.com
Fannin County police department is out of business
LADONIA, Texas (KTEN) — It's the end of watch for the Ladonia Police Department, which means Fannin County deputies and neighboring departments will be left to fill the void. In a Facebook post on Monday, Chief Howard Day announced that his agency "is no longer in service" after three...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
H-E-B Previews New Frisco Store Before Public Opening Wednesday
Anticipation is mounting in Collin County as H-E-B prepares to open its first store in Frisco on Wednesday. The store is one of several planned for North Texas, giving a sneak peek at what eager shoppers in Mansfield, Plano and McKinney, where future stores have been announced, have to look forward to.
Sulphur Springs Emergency Sirens Will Be Tested September 20
9/20/2022 – Emergency sirens will be tested in Sulphur Springs at noon today by the Sulphur Springs Emergency Management Office. The test is to gauge the reliability of the emergency warning system and is conducted to find any potential flaws in the system so they can be corrected prior to a real emergency situation. The sirens could be sounded not only for weather warnings such as tornados, which are the most common in the area, but also in case of any emergency that could affect the safety and lives of citizens in Sulphur Springs.
KLTV
2 Sulphur Springs residents killed in I-30 wreck
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Sulphur Springs residents have died after their vehicle drove off I-30 and hit a tree Saturday morning. Celecia Jeffrey, 22, and Keyara Wade, 22, died at the scene, which was in Hopkins County. The wreck occurred at 7:40 a.m. According to the preliminary crash...
KXII.com
Ladonia Police Department no longer in service
LADONIA, Texas (KXII) - The Ladonia Police Department is officially out of service. In a statement on social media, Chief Howard Day said the department had been out of service since September 12, 2022. “Our department consisted of of highly trained, non-paid volunteers who gave their time, money and resources...
easttexasradio.com
Ladonia Police Department Out Of Business
Ladonia PD Chief Howard Day has announced on the department’s Facebook page that it is closing. The department had three volunteer officers and a $5,000 yearly budget. Ladonia has a population of 752 and is located in southeastern Fannin County. Ladonia Police Department ·. It has been our honor...
easttexasradio.com
Two Dead In Hopkins County Crash
Authorities have identified the two people killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-30 in Hopkins County at about 7:40 Saturday morning. Investigators say Celecia Jeffrey and Keyara Wade, both 22 and from Sulphur Springs, were westbound when their car left the road, struck a tree, and caught fire. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Dinner Bell Menu for September 21th, 2022
Our Community Partner, a loyal and repeat supporter of Dinner Bell, is Christus Mother Frances Hospital. We are so grateful for its continued support. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
eparisextra.com
Weekly road report || Lamar, Delta & Red River Counties
Weekly road report from the Paris District of the Texas Department of Transportation in Lamar, Delta and Red River Counties. SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to Texas-Oklahoma state line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway. US 271, Red River County: from SH 37...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Sep 19)
Paris Police met with the victim of fraud in the 600-block of Clarksville at 10:43 Friday morning. Someone had cashed two checks on their account totaling over $7,900. The incidents are under investigation. Rachel Barlow (West) Friday night at 10:00, Paris Police met with a person in the lobby of...
KTAL
Prosecutors: Taylor Parker’s lies did double, triple duty
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The trial of the Simms, Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and cutting her unborn baby from her womb will resume Monday in Bowie County, as the judge has ordered it to take place over four-day weeks with Fridays off. Parker,...
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs ISD Town Hall Meeting
Sulphur Springs ISD will hold a Town Hall meeting this evening at 7:00 in the Boardroom. School officials and board members will explain the upcoming $81 million bond election. Topics will include the use of the money, why they need the projects, and the effect on property taxes for residents and businesses in the school district.
52 Taken In To Custody Just Last Week – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
There were 11 people arrested by BCSO last week, however, there were an additional 41 people arrested by other law enforcement agencies and turned over to BCSO, and every day had at least one Assault investigation except Monday. Thank goodness one day was slow last week. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Pair Caught In Hopkins County With Property Stolen During Cass County Home Burglary
A pair was caught in Hopkins County early Tuesday morning with property stolen during a Cass County home burglary Saturday night, according to Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum. HCSO Deputies reported stopping a white vehicle being driving the wrong direction on the Interstate 30 service road near mile marker 131...
2 Hopkins County Women Killed In One-Vehicle Crash On I-30 Saturday
09-19-2022 – Two Hopkins County women were killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 west Saturday morning. Hopkins County dispatchers received the first 911 call about the crash at 7:41 a.m. Sept. 17, 2022; a vehicle was reported to have run off of Interstate 30 west in the area of the 136 and 137 mile markers and was on fire.
KLTV
Quitman student arrested for threatening to bring gun to school
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Quitman ISD reports that a student was arrested after threatening to bring a gun to school. The threat was made at the Junior High and reported to the district Monday evening around 5 p.m. according to a social media post by Superintendent Rhonda Turner. Turner said...
KXII.com
Bonham man dies in Fannin Co. crash
DODD CITY, Texas (KXII) - A Bonham man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. Texas troopers said around 1:45 a.m. Timothy Bradford Brown, 62, was travelling south on FM-2077 three miles south of Dodd City when his pickup veered off the road at a curve, overcorrected, and overturned.
'I had a problem that he shot Jonathan Price'| Sergeant, firefighter testify in murder trial of former Wolfe City police officer
HUNT COUNTY, Texas — It is one of the most high-profile court cases in recent memory for Hunt County. Opening statements started in the trial of a former Wolfe City police officer charged with murder. Shaun Lucas was arrested and charged in October 2020 after he shot and killed...
