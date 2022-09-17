Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi says there will be no agreement to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal unless the U.S. provides guarantees it will not pull out of the pact again, as the Trump administration did in 2018. Meanwhile, two Republican Congressmen tell VOA they do not believe Tehran is operating in good faith, as VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

