Voice of America
US Lawmakers Move to Expand White House Authority on Russia Sanctions
Washington — U.S. lawmakers moved Tuesday to give the administration of President Joe Biden expanded authority to enforce sanctions on Russia for the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. Republican Senator Pat Toomey and Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen introduced a framework supporting the administration's efforts, along with...
Voice of America
Interview: Ukraine’s Minister of Infrastructure Speaks to VOA
VOA Eastern Europe bureau chief Myroslava Gongadze spoke to Ukraine’s Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov about a United Nations program to deliver Ukrainian grain to the world and his country’s efforts to replace bridges damaged during Russia’s invasion. The transcript has been edited for length and clarity.
Voice of America
Ukraine Claims Evidence of War Crimes in Recaptured Territory
Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States on Sunday accused Russia of committing war crimes of massive proportions. Oksana Markarova cited evidence collected at mass burial sites, including one in Izium, a city recently retaken by Ukraine after months under Russian occupation. VOA’s Marcus Harton has more.
Voice of America
US Carrier to Visit South Korea in Show of Strength Toward North
Seoul, South Korea — A U.S. aircraft carrier strike group will visit South Korea this week, according to the U.S. military, a significant show of strength amid concerns North Korea will soon conduct a nuclear test. The USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group will visit the southern South Korean...
Voice of America
Zelenskyy Says No Letup in Push to Reclaim Territory
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday there would be no letup in the effort by his country’s military to retake territory from Russian forces. Zelenskyy’s comments – made during his regular nightly address – followed gains by Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine during a counteroffensive this month.
Voice of America
Ukraine Looks For War Dead in Recaptured Northeast Region
Ukraine on Sunday searched for its war dead in Izium and other towns in the northeastern part of the country it reclaimed from Russia in a lightning advance earlier this month. Izium Mayor Valery Marchenko told state television that "the exhumation is under way, the graves are being dug up...
Ex-Putin Advisor Threatens Nuclear Weapons in First 20 Seconds of Interview
Sergei Markov remarked that the Russian leader has said he "will be ready to use nuclear weapons against some countries."
Voice of America
VOA Interview: Belarusian Opposition Leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya
Responding to a series of questions on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the leader of the Belarusian opposition, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, told VOA that the democratic world should not be “putting the [Alexander Lukashenko] regime and the Belarusian people into one basket.”. “Here, it’s very important to distinguish the Belarusian...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 19
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 10:30 p.m.: The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday said it will add three Iranian cargo planes serving Russia to a list of aircraft believed to violate U.S. export controls under the Biden administration's sanctions, Reuters reported.
Voice of America
French, Iranian Presidents Meet Amid Nuclear Talks Stalemate
UNITED NATIONS — French President Emmanuel Macron held face-to-face talks with his Iranian counterpart President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday with the French leader saying he hoped to be able to "discuss all subjects." The meeting is Raisi's first head-to-head with a major Western leader since he was elected last...
Voice of America
New Model to Enlist Regular Americans to Resettle Refugees
SAN DIEGO — When nearly 80,000 Afghans arrived in the United States, refugee resettlement agencies quickly became overwhelmed, still scrambling to rehire staff and reopen offices after being gutted as the Trump administration dropped refugee admissions to a record low. So, the U.S. State Department, working with humanitarian organizations,...
Voice of America
Ukraine Seeks Aid Matching Pace of Counteroffensive
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country is “stabilizing” the situation in its northeastern Kharkiv region after driving out Russian forces in a counteroffensive, and he called on the international community to speed up aid to Ukraine. Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Monday that at this stage,...
Voice of America
Iran Asks for US Guarantees It Won’t Leave Nuclear Deal Again
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi says there will be no agreement to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal unless the U.S. provides guarantees it will not pull out of the pact again, as the Trump administration did in 2018. Meanwhile, two Republican Congressmen tell VOA they do not believe Tehran is operating in good faith, as VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Russians rush for flights out amid partial reservist call-up
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Large numbers of Russians rushed to book one-way tickets out of the country while they still could Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of military reservists for the war in Ukraine. Flights filled up quickly and the prices of tickets for...
Voice of America
Former HRW Head: New UN Rights Chief Must Prioritize Chinese, Russian Accountability
Geneva — The former executive director of Human Rights Watch is calling on the new U.N. high commissioner for human rights to make accountability for crimes committed by China in Xinjiang and Russia in Ukraine his top priority. Former Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth Friday called China...
Voice of America
Opposition Leader: Belarus Not 'Appendix to Russia'
Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is attending this year's United Nations General Assembly as a member of an unnamed European country's delegation. In an exclusive interview with VOA, Tsikhanouskaya said Belarus should not be viewed as an "appendix to Russia," even though "Vladimir Putin wants to drag it back to the Soviet era." In New York, Igor Tsikhanenka has more.
Voice of America
Trump Seen Moving Closer to QAnon Conspiracy
Washington — Recent instances in which former U.S. President Donald Trump appears to embrace the QAnon conspiracy theory are raising concern among some lawmakers, veteran law enforcement officials and cult experts. Trump shared a picture of himself wearing a Q lapel pin, overlaid with the QAnon phrases “The Storm...
Voice of America
Bread Prices Jump 18% in EU, Eurostat Says as War in Ukraine Weighs
The price of bread rose by almost a fifth in the European Union in August as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both major exporters of grains and fertilizers, continued to disrupt global markets and headline inflation accelerated. Global wheat prices have surged since February, after the war halted grain exports from...
Voice of America
Putin Announces Mobilization of Russian Military Reserves
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Wednesday the partial mobilization of his country’s military reserves in a move that follows Ukrainian gains in a counteroffensive in northeastern Ukraine. Putin said in a televised address the mobilization is necessary to protect Russia’s homeland and sovereignty. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
Voice of America
Analysis: China's Balancing Act on Russia's War in Ukraine
Hong Kong — Russian President Vladimir Putin's surprise admission at last week's summit in Uzbekistan that China had "questions and concerns" about what was happening in Ukraine offered the first clue that Beijing is increasingly worried about the war. "You're talking about huge investments either invested by China directly...
