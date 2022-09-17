Stripe and Finan are from two different litters who bonded pretty quickly with each other. They are both crazy for their food and are very loud during feeding times, creating a wonderful symphony of MEOOOOWWWS. Both are very cuddly as well. Stripe loves making biscuits and Finan loves circling around and around all over you until he finds the perfect spot to rest. They’re equally curious and have never ending energy. They would do well in a home with loving owners who have time to play with them a lot.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO