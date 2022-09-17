ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sid and Jonesy

Sid and Jonesy are two very playful brothers with a love for bird watching. A KR volunteer rescued them from the shelter and they’ve been inseparable ever since!. Silky black Sid loves playing with his toys almost as much as he loves wrestling with his brother. Once they tire each other out, they like to snuggle up together at the top of the cat tower.
Stripe and Finan

Stripe and Finan are from two different litters who bonded pretty quickly with each other. They are both crazy for their food and are very loud during feeding times, creating a wonderful symphony of MEOOOOWWWS. Both are very cuddly as well. Stripe loves making biscuits and Finan loves circling around and around all over you until he finds the perfect spot to rest. They’re equally curious and have never ending energy. They would do well in a home with loving owners who have time to play with them a lot.
