Read full article on original website
Related
‘We’re just happy at the end of the day’: Pa. Renaissance Faire to receive $5.8M in pandemic relief funds
The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire has settled a $5.8 million lawsuit with the United States Small Business Administration. Mark Bradshaw, an attorney at Stevens & Lee ‘s Harrisburg office, who represented the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire based in Rapho Township, Lancaster County, confirmed to PennLive that it will receive its full request for pandemic relief funds.
Pawpaw festival spotlights a forgotten native fruit enjoying a resurgence
A mostly forgotten native fruit enjoying a resurgence in popularity will be celebrated Saturday and Sunday, September 24-25, in the 18th annual York County Pawpaw Festival at the Horn Farm Center at Hallam. The largest edible fruit growing in the eastern U.S., pawpaws grow wild and much more rarely under...
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Magnolia Meadows Farms – Thurmont, MD
Magnolia Meadows Farms is an adventure farm coupled with a working farm. It’s located in Thurmont, which is northern Frederick County, Maryland. The farm opens for weekends each year for the fall season, typically mid-September until the end of October. Check their website for dates and hours. Magnolia Meadows...
Donating a body to medicine: Belief in science, compassion abound at Hershey Med event
Thankfully, there remains an unwavering supply of people devoted to the power of science and who back it up, literally, with their bodies. That was clear on Monday as Penn State College of Medicine students held a ceremony to honor people whose bodies were donated to science, an act one student described as reflecting “the best of humanity.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pressboxonline.com
Baltimore Country Club Awarded Two USGA Amateur Championships
LIBERTY CORNER, N.J. – The USGA announced Sept. 20 that Baltimore (Md.) Country Club’s East Course will be the host site for the 2026 U.S. Senior Amateur and 2031 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championships. The club has previously hosted four USGA championships, most recently the 1988 U.S. Women’s Open.
abc27.com
New transitional home for women opens in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new transitional house, operated by the “Why Not Prosper” group, opened on South 13th Street in Harrisburg on Sept. 19, 2022. The house offers a second chance for women who have served prison time and need help adjusting when released. Why Not...
Chambersburg mansion built around Civil War for sale
Construction of "Oak Hill" in Chambersburg began before the Civil War and concluded after the war ended. Now the home is for sale, offering Pennsylvanians a chance to live in this Italianate villa.
abc27.com
Lititz Annual Craft Beer Fest returns for 8th year
LITITZ BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual Lititz Craft Beer Fest is returning for its 8th year on Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25 at TAIT, 401 West Lincoln Ave in Lititz Borough, Pennsylvania. The event will run from 3 p.m. through 6 p.m. on both days. Live...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Historic, Charming Towns Worth Visiting in Lancaster, PA
Lancaster, PA - some also call it Pennsylvania Dutch Country - is home to the rural Amish community, to riverside towns, friendly locals, a diverse downtown, and so much more. There are plenty of small towns, areas and villages making the county the unique place it is.
WGAL
Hispanic Heritage Month: CEO, founder of SACA stepping down
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — For almost 50 years, the Spanish-American Civic Association has served Lancaster County's largest minority population, the Latino community. Now, the founder and CEO is taking a look back at the progress they have made. "In the '60s and '70s, Lancaster underwent demographic changes. A lot...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Beautiful pastoral landscapes, quaint country churches, and Amish farmers working the fields may come to mind when you think of Lancaster County in Pennsylvania. But there’s so much more to this beguiling town than meets the eye. From history and culture to art and creativity, there’s a wealth of things to do in Lancaster, PA.
Pickleball courts coming to Cumberland County park
SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County park will soon be the newest home to one of the country’s fastest growing sports: pickleball. South Middleton Township Park has received funding for two pickleball courts and two tennis courts. Pickleball is a spot that combines “many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong” according to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
travelawaits.com
My 17 Favorite Experiences At Pennsylvania’s National Apple Harvest Festival
Pennsylvania’s National Apple Harvest Festival is a yearly event held during the first two weekends in October. There are so many fun things to do and see at this festival, from the delicious food to the amazing crafts and vendors. Last year, a relative invited me to attend the...
Another footwear store will join Shoe Fly in former Pier 1 Imports location
Appalachian Running Company is opening a second store in Cumberland County. The retailer will be sharing a 7,000-square-foot retail space with its sister company, Shoe Fly at the former Pier 1 location at the Camp Hill Shopping Center in Camp Hill. Shoe Fly is moving from its current 3,300-square-foot space in the shopping center. The combined store is expected to open next month. The space will employ about people.
Fall Fun Trail Launches in Cumberland County
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. For the past two years, attractions, events, and gatherings have been put on...
traveltasteandtour.com
Gettysburg, PA
Fall might be one of the best times to visit Gettysburg and Adams County. The weather cools off from the summer heat that we’ve gotten used to and makes way for a crisp morning. Leaves of red, yellow and orange transform Gettysburg into a kaleidoscope of color throughout the fall season. Looking out over Gettysburg National Military Park, the colorful masterpiece will take your breath away, while reminding you of the mission of the brave men and boys who valiantly fought on these hallowed grounds over 150 years ago.
susquehannastyle.com
Measuring Success One Family at a Time
Realtor Jodi Diego lives by the Realtor Code of Ethics and her belief that it takes experience, commitment, hard work, and integrity to produce next level results for her clients. With more than 19 years in the business, Diego is not only backed by years of experience and proven results, but also by her dedication to continued education and growth as a realtor. Working full-time in her profession means Diego is there every step of the way for her clients. When her clients have questions, they get answers—fast!
Naval officials update mayor Wanda Williams on the construction of the USS Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Officials from the United States Navy visited Harrisburg today to update Mayor Wanda Williams on the construction of a new ship bearing the city's name. The USS Harrisburg is currently under construction at a shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi. The $2 billion landing platform dock ship is expected to be commissioned in 2024 and put into service in 2025 after its construction is complete.
DNR Cracks Down on Coyotes Brought into Bay Region
Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) report two men were recently cited for keeping coyotes in captivity in two separate incidents. In the first case, 34-year-old Bradley Shelley from Baltimore County had a coyote in his possession that he received from a Pennsylvania man. It was turned over to Baltimore County Animal Control. The Pennsylvania Game Commission informed NRP i early July that Steven Keill II, also 34, brought the coyote across state lines where Shelley took possession of it. Shelley, who lives in Parkton, Md., was issued a citation for possessing or transporting a rabies vector species, and two warnings for importing a rabies vector species and failing to obtain a captive wildlife permit. He faces up to $1,500 in fines.
Trash pick-up bills rise in Dauphin County
Residents in Middle Paxton Township, Dauphin County, are the latest to learn that their trash pick-up bills are rising.
Comments / 0