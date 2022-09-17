Fall might be one of the best times to visit Gettysburg and Adams County. The weather cools off from the summer heat that we’ve gotten used to and makes way for a crisp morning. Leaves of red, yellow and orange transform Gettysburg into a kaleidoscope of color throughout the fall season. Looking out over Gettysburg National Military Park, the colorful masterpiece will take your breath away, while reminding you of the mission of the brave men and boys who valiantly fought on these hallowed grounds over 150 years ago.

