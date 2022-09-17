ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

PennLive.com

‘We’re just happy at the end of the day’: Pa. Renaissance Faire to receive $5.8M in pandemic relief funds

The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire has settled a $5.8 million lawsuit with the United States Small Business Administration. Mark Bradshaw, an attorney at Stevens & Lee ‘s Harrisburg office, who represented the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire based in Rapho Township, Lancaster County, confirmed to PennLive that it will receive its full request for pandemic relief funds.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Magnolia Meadows Farms – Thurmont, MD

Magnolia Meadows Farms is an adventure farm coupled with a working farm. It’s located in Thurmont, which is northern Frederick County, Maryland. The farm opens for weekends each year for the fall season, typically mid-September until the end of October. Check their website for dates and hours. Magnolia Meadows...
THURMONT, MD
pressboxonline.com

Baltimore Country Club Awarded Two USGA Amateur Championships

LIBERTY CORNER, N.J. – The USGA announced Sept. 20 that Baltimore (Md.) Country Club’s East Course will be the host site for the 2026 U.S. Senior Amateur and 2031 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championships. The club has previously hosted four USGA championships, most recently the 1988 U.S. Women’s Open.
BALTIMORE, MD
abc27.com

New transitional home for women opens in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new transitional house, operated by the “Why Not Prosper” group, opened on South 13th Street in Harrisburg on Sept. 19, 2022. The house offers a second chance for women who have served prison time and need help adjusting when released. Why Not...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lititz Annual Craft Beer Fest returns for 8th year

LITITZ BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual Lititz Craft Beer Fest is returning for its 8th year on Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25 at TAIT, 401 West Lincoln Ave in Lititz Borough, Pennsylvania. The event will run from 3 p.m. through 6 p.m. on both days. Live...
LITITZ, PA
WGAL

Hispanic Heritage Month: CEO, founder of SACA stepping down

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — For almost 50 years, the Spanish-American Civic Association has served Lancaster County's largest minority population, the Latino community. Now, the founder and CEO is taking a look back at the progress they have made. "In the '60s and '70s, Lancaster underwent demographic changes. A lot...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Beautiful pastoral landscapes, quaint country churches, and Amish farmers working the fields may come to mind when you think of Lancaster County in Pennsylvania. But there’s so much more to this beguiling town than meets the eye. From history and culture to art and creativity, there’s a wealth of things to do in Lancaster, PA.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Pickleball courts coming to Cumberland County park

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County park will soon be the newest home to one of the country’s fastest growing sports: pickleball. South Middleton Township Park has received funding for two pickleball courts and two tennis courts. Pickleball is a spot that combines “many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong” according to […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Another footwear store will join Shoe Fly in former Pier 1 Imports location

Appalachian Running Company is opening a second store in Cumberland County. The retailer will be sharing a 7,000-square-foot retail space with its sister company, Shoe Fly at the former Pier 1 location at the Camp Hill Shopping Center in Camp Hill. Shoe Fly is moving from its current 3,300-square-foot space in the shopping center. The combined store is expected to open next month. The space will employ about people.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WITF

Fall Fun Trail Launches in Cumberland County

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. For the past two years, attractions, events, and gatherings have been put on...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
traveltasteandtour.com

Gettysburg, PA

Fall might be one of the best times to visit Gettysburg and Adams County. The weather cools off from the summer heat that we’ve gotten used to and makes way for a crisp morning. Leaves of red, yellow and orange transform Gettysburg into a kaleidoscope of color throughout the fall season. Looking out over Gettysburg National Military Park, the colorful masterpiece will take your breath away, while reminding you of the mission of the brave men and boys who valiantly fought on these hallowed grounds over 150 years ago.
GETTYSBURG, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Measuring Success One Family at a Time

Realtor Jodi Diego lives by the Realtor Code of Ethics and her belief that it takes experience, commitment, hard work, and integrity to produce next level results for her clients. With more than 19 years in the business, Diego is not only backed by years of experience and proven results, but also by her dedication to continued education and growth as a realtor. Working full-time in her profession means Diego is there every step of the way for her clients. When her clients have questions, they get answers—fast!
CAMP HILL, PA
FOX 43

Naval officials update mayor Wanda Williams on the construction of the USS Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Officials from the United States Navy visited Harrisburg today to update Mayor Wanda Williams on the construction of a new ship bearing the city's name. The USS Harrisburg is currently under construction at a shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi. The $2 billion landing platform dock ship is expected to be commissioned in 2024 and put into service in 2025 after its construction is complete.
HARRISBURG, PA
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

DNR Cracks Down on Coyotes Brought into Bay Region

Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) report two men were recently cited for keeping coyotes in captivity in two separate incidents. In the first case, 34-year-old Bradley Shelley from Baltimore County had a coyote in his possession that he received from a Pennsylvania man. It was turned over to Baltimore County Animal Control. The Pennsylvania Game Commission informed NRP i early July that Steven Keill II, also 34, brought the coyote across state lines where Shelley took possession of it. Shelley, who lives in Parkton, Md., was issued a citation for possessing or transporting a rabies vector species, and two warnings for importing a rabies vector species and failing to obtain a captive wildlife permit. He faces up to $1,500 in fines.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

