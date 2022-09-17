Read full article on original website
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Teen Wrecks Vehicle into Embankment on Route 28
CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen crashed his car into an embankment off State Route 28 in Clover Township on Monday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 2:08 p.m. on Monday, September 19, on State Route 28, in Clover Township, Jefferson County. Police...
Investigation into Altoona house fire underway
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Altoona on Tuesday afternoon. The fire started at the back of a house on Chestnut Avenue and crews were called at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Two people were taken to the hospital. According to the responding crews, their injuries […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lucky
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Lucky. Lucky is a short-haired domestic female kitten. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Lucky is friendly, funny, and playful. For more information on CJ, or to schedule an appointment to meet...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Tractor-Trailer Operator Falls Asleep at the Wheel, Crashes into Culvert on I-80 in Pine Township
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer operator fell asleep at the wheel, and his vehicle left the roadway and struck a culvert on Interstate 80 West in Pine Township. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident occurred along Interstate 80, in Pine Township, Clearfield County, around 3:37 p.m. on Friday, September 16.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash in Washington Township
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Washington Township last Wednesday. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened at 4:37 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, at the intersection of Hormtown Road and Stevenson Hill Road, in Washington Township, Jefferson County.
When will the snowflakes fly in Central PA? Here’s a look back at early snowfalls
(WTAJ) — While there will still be some more warm days coming our way, you may have noticed, that the days are shorter and summer is losing its grip. It is the time of the year when everyone begins to wonder when the snowflakes will start to fly. While we are not forecasting that in […]
wesb.com
Driver Killed in Sunday 219 Crash.
One of the drivers in the collision which closed Route 219 in Elk County for almost twelve hours has died. According to the Elk County Coroner’s office, 56-year-old Clement McAlee of Johnsonburg was driving on 219 near Ridgway Sunday evening when he apparently suffered a medical emergency and his vehicle struck a Sheetz fuel tanker head-on, causing the tanker to burst into flames.
Coroner: One dead in fiery multi-vehicle Route 219 crash
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 219 has been reopened after multiple crews worked on a multi-vehicle crash that saw at least one vehicle catch fire Sunday night. The crash happened on Route 219 between Ridgway and Johnsonburg at around 7:30 p.m. when 56-year-old Clement McAlee of Johnsonburg was traveling north and collided head-on with […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Crock Pot Calico Beans
2 – 16 oz. cans baked beans. 1 – 15 oz. can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. 1 – 20 oz. can unsweetened crushed pineapple, drained. -In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. -Transfer to a 4-qt. slow cooker. Add...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brookville Volunteer Fire Company Open House Set for October 15
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Brookville Volunteer Fire Company will host an open house on Saturday, October 15. It will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the fire hall located at 240 Madison Avenue in Brookville. The volunteers of BVFC have been hard at work this...
One dead after crash in Blair County, police report
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the Hyundai was trying to turn onto Stadium drive, not the motorcycle as previously reported. ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man died after a car crashed into a motorcycle on E. Pleasant Valley Blvd. Sunday night, police report. According to state police, 38-year-old Christopher […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Long Shot Ammo & Arms Autumn Expo this Weekend, Pre-Register to Win Big
FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Pre-registration is still open for Long Shot Ammo & Arms Autumn Expo going on this weekend. Long Shot Ammo & Arms invites you and your family out to enjoy a day of fun at the Long Shot Autumn Expo on Saturday, September 24, from 11:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Portobello Parmesano
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Portobello Parmesano – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. 2 large portobello mushroom caps (about 4 to 5 inches wide) -Remove and discard stems from mushrooms. Place mushrooms, cap side up, on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Brush tops with oil. Broil 4-6 in. from the heat for 4-5 minutes or until tender.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Details on Driver, Passenger Injured in One-Vehicle Crash on Route 255
HUSTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in DuBois released the details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 255 on September 7 injuring a driver and her passenger. According to DuBois-based State Police, the accident happened around 8:42 p.m. on September 7 on State Route 255...
Police use dog to capture woman they say sped through Mt. Vernon yard sale
A New Kensington police dog was used to apprehend a woman police say fled from an officer in Parnassus and sped through a neighborhood yard sale in Mt. Vernon on Friday afternoon. Alyssa Nicole Depanicis, 32, was arraigned Saturday on several felony charges including fleeing, escape and resisting arrest, misdemeanor...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute. Corry-based State Police were dispatched to an active domestic dispute at a residence on Springcreek Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, around 7:06 p.m. on Sunday, September 18. Police say a 34-year-old Titusville man was...
Remains found identified as Pennsylvania teen missing since 1969
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Pennsylvania State Police […]
Police: Woman starts fire at Jefferson County store, wanted to be arrested
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Morrisdale woman is facing arson charges after police say she intentionally started a fire hoping to be taken to jail. Kennita Sones, 37, is accused of putting firefighters and police officers in danger when she started a fire just feet away from a kerosene fuel pump, according to Brookville […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Karns City Puts Its Depth on Display in Volleyball Sweep of Depleted Brookville
KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Whether it’s at the net, in the back row or on the service line, Rosie Carden and Ava Fox have found a way to get it done this season for the Karns City volleyball team. They were at it again on Monday night...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Investigation Underway After 2-Year-Old Child Falls Down Stairs in Brady Township
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Investigation Underway After Two-Year-Old Child Falls Down Stairs in Brady Township. Police are investigating an incident involving an injured child that occurred around 10:00 a.m. on August 31 near Hartzfeld Road, in Brady Township, Clearfield County.
