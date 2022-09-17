ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, PA

explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Teen Wrecks Vehicle into Embankment on Route 28

CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen crashed his car into an embankment off State Route 28 in Clover Township on Monday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 2:08 p.m. on Monday, September 19, on State Route 28, in Clover Township, Jefferson County. Police...
SUMMERVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Investigation into Altoona house fire underway

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Altoona on Tuesday afternoon. The fire started at the back of a house on Chestnut Avenue and crews were called at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Two people were taken to the hospital. According to the responding crews, their injuries […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lucky

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Lucky. Lucky is a short-haired domestic female kitten. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Lucky is friendly, funny, and playful. For more information on CJ, or to schedule an appointment to meet...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
County
Jefferson County, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Washington Township last Wednesday. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened at 4:37 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, at the intersection of Hormtown Road and Stevenson Hill Road, in Washington Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Driver Killed in Sunday 219 Crash.

One of the drivers in the collision which closed Route 219 in Elk County for almost twelve hours has died. According to the Elk County Coroner’s office, 56-year-old Clement McAlee of Johnsonburg was driving on 219 near Ridgway Sunday evening when he apparently suffered a medical emergency and his vehicle struck a Sheetz fuel tanker head-on, causing the tanker to burst into flames.
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Coroner: One dead in fiery multi-vehicle Route 219 crash

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 219 has been reopened after multiple crews worked on a multi-vehicle crash that saw at least one vehicle catch fire Sunday night. The crash happened on Route 219 between Ridgway and Johnsonburg at around 7:30 p.m. when 56-year-old Clement McAlee of Johnsonburg was traveling north and collided head-on with […]
JOHNSONBURG, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Crock Pot Calico Beans

2 – 16 oz. cans baked beans. 1 – 15 oz. can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. 1 – 20 oz. can unsweetened crushed pineapple, drained. -In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. -Transfer to a 4-qt. slow cooker. Add...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Brookville Volunteer Fire Company Open House Set for October 15

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Brookville Volunteer Fire Company will host an open house on Saturday, October 15. It will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the fire hall located at 240 Madison Avenue in Brookville. The volunteers of BVFC have been hard at work this...
BROOKVILLE, PA
WTAJ

One dead after crash in Blair County, police report

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the Hyundai was trying to turn onto Stadium drive, not the motorcycle as previously reported. ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man died after a car crashed into a motorcycle on E. Pleasant Valley Blvd. Sunday night, police report. According to state police, 38-year-old Christopher […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Portobello Parmesano

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Portobello Parmesano – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. 2 large portobello mushroom caps (about 4 to 5 inches wide) -Remove and discard stems from mushrooms. Place mushrooms, cap side up, on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Brush tops with oil. Broil 4-6 in. from the heat for 4-5 minutes or until tender.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute

Area state police responded to the following calls:. Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute. Corry-based State Police were dispatched to an active domestic dispute at a residence on Springcreek Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, around 7:06 p.m. on Sunday, September 18. Police say a 34-year-old Titusville man was...
TITUSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Remains found identified as Pennsylvania teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Pennsylvania State Police […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Investigation Underway After 2-Year-Old Child Falls Down Stairs in Brady Township

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Investigation Underway After Two-Year-Old Child Falls Down Stairs in Brady Township. Police are investigating an incident involving an injured child that occurred around 10:00 a.m. on August 31 near Hartzfeld Road, in Brady Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

