ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Lawrence: Trump’s chances of indictment may have ‘skyrocketed’

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes a New York Times Report that Donald Trump was warned of legal liability of taking classified documents late last year well after he left the White House and what it could mean for the DOJ’s classified document investigation.Sept. 20, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

MAGA’S 'weaponized lies': Trump touts QAnon, posing danger for GOP ahead of midterms

A bizarre Trump rally in Ohio for GOP Senate candidate, J.D. Vance is putting the GOP in a bind. The New York Times reports music Trump played resembled a QAnon song and the crowds reacted to it with a salute. It comes after Trump openly embraced QAnon conspiracy theories online and in recent actions. The Washington Post saying it amounted to Trump asking “QAnon to stand back and stand by.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the rally and “the main-lining of weaponized lies and hate in the GOP and America.” Sept. 19, 2022.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MSNBC

Trump indictment next?: Why the blockbuster Jan. 6 report may change everything

The January 6th committee is in its final sprint with its ninth hearing just days away. The committee will issue a congressional report with new evidence and never-before-seen material as well as its full findings and recommendations. Will the committee recommend criminal charges for former President Trump? MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, who has reported extensively on January 6th from that day in 2021 onward, including a special report on the crimes that may have been committed, announces the forthcoming Jan. 6 Report (available via Harper Collins with a special foreword by Ari Melber). Plus, a look back at past probes and lessons learned from the historic 9/11 report and the baseball steroid scandal. Sept. 20, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Barbara McQuade: Why Trump's lawyers want to delay answer on declassification

On Tuesday, attorneys for the Justice Department and Donald Trump are set to appear in Brooklyn at a hearing before the court-appointed special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case. The Morning Joe panel discusses why Trump attorneys don't want to disclose which Mar-a-Lago documents he claims to have declassified.Sept. 20, 2022.
BROOKLYN, NY
MSNBC

Team Trump pushes back against its own special master in docs case

In the scandal surrounding the classified documents Donald Trump kept at Mar-a-Lago, the former president and his lawyers appear to have everything they want. Team Trump insisted that a Trump-appointed judge assign a special master in the case to review the materials, and she complied. Team Trump asked for a specific judge to fill the role, and the Justice Department complied.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hayes
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Trump is betting on QAnon as the base for his anti-democracy mob

Former President Donald Trump is pivoting from keeping a calculated distance from QAnon conspiracy theory adherents to openly embracing them — and encouraging them to see him as a messiah-like figure. There’s a clear political motive behind it. Trump is trying to mobilize supporters who are most likely to do illicit, violent things to help return him to office.
POTUS
MSNBC

Biden's hot streak could potentially be a lifesaver for Democrats in November

A new AP-NORC poll gives President Joe Biden a remarkable 9 point bump in his approval ratings since his low point this summer. That’s great news for Democrats, who are less than two months out from the midterm elections, which increasingly look as if they could be more of a toss-up than was predicted earlier this year. If Biden’s upswing continues, it could help Democrats fend off a Republican takeover of Congress.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

New York attorney general slams Trump with lawsuit: ‘It’s the art of the steal’

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a civil lawsuit alleging fraudulent business practices against former President Donald Trump, members of his family, Trump Organization executives and the Trump Organization itself. The lawsuit claims that Trump and his organization inflated the values of its properties to their benefit. Sept. 21, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#The Washington Post
MSNBC

How will N.Y. AG lawsuit impact Trump and Republican's campaign plans?

NBC's Kristen Welker reports on how the announcement of the New York attorney general's lawsuit against the Trump Organization over alleged business fraud could impact Republicans campaigning in the midterms and former President Trump's potential plans for a 2024 presidential bid.Sept. 21, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump's latest Catch-22 legal argument is collapsing

In former President Donald Trump’s latest struggle against the Justice Department, his lawyers are acting less like lawyers and more like philosophers at a symposium, each trying to pose the most infuriating paradox to stymie the government’s investigators. Riddle me this, they ask: How can you prove that...
POTUS
MSNBC

Master vs. MAGA: Team Trump rebuked in court over stolen docs

Donald Trump’s legal team and the DOJ meet in court for the first time before the newly appointed special master, Judge Raymond Dearie. Dearie slamming Trump’s team for avoiding answering questions and reportedly expressed skepticism on claims of declassifying Mar-A-Lago documents. Former Federal Prosecutor John Flannery joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the latest in the document scandal, shredding Trump’s claims, adding: “If you want this property back, it really had to be yours… Trump has no possessory interest.” Sept. 21, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
MSNBC

Trump lawyers accuse N.Y. AG of advancing 'political agenda' with lawsuit

Attorneys for former President Trump responded to the New York attorney general's lawsuit alleging business fraud in a statement and dismissed it as an "unchecked abuse of authority" while claiming it is "focused on advancing the attorney general's political agenda." NBC's Kristen Welker reports.Sept. 21, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

What much of the GOP doesn’t get about the Martha’s Vineyard story

On Wednesday, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for dumping a group of migrants and their families on Martha’s Vineyard. On Friday, the victims of the Floridian’s stunt were taken to a military base for shelter and humanitarian support. Evidently, Sen. Ted Cruz finds the political circumstances amusing....
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy