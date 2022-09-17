Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Tech Drops in Big 12 FanNation Power Rankings
Texas Tech is coming off a road loss to NC State as its prepares for its Big 12 opener against Texas on Saturday.
1350kman.com
Morning Kickoff Set for Texas Tech Game
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced Monday that Kansas State’s Big 12 home opener against Texas Tech on October 1 will kick at 11 a.m., and will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. It will mark the third time this season the Wildcats will play on the streaming platform.
NBC Sports
Texas Tech LB Ramirez undergoes 2nd surgery on broken leg
RALEIGH, N.C. – Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez had a second surgery on his broken left leg Monday and will remain hospitalized a few more days after sustaining the gruesome injury in a game against North Carolina State. The school said Ramirez was expected to return to the Lubbock...
5 Things Likely to Happen If Texas Tech Beats Texas This Weekend
There's always bad blood between Texas Tech and Texas, and I have to say it's kind of ridiculous. A lot of the things I'm going to point out are not positive, but if you've lived in Lubbock for any length of time you know I'm basing all of this on history. I'll also say that the bad things could be cured with a little sportsmanship, but there's something about the University of Texas that boils the blood of the Red Raider faithful.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Tech announces $11 million gift from John and Tracy Sellers
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics: Texas Tech Athletics announced Tuesday another significant gift towards The Campaign for Fearless Champions as former Red Raider student-athletes John and Tracy Sellers have contributed $11 million to the Texas Tech Athletics Department. As part of the gift designation, Texas […]
packinsider.com
NC State Showing Love & Support for Injured Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez
Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffered a devastating lower leg fracture in Saturday’s matchup in Carter-Finley Stadium. After suffering the injury, the game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes while Ramirez was stabilized and carted off the field. As Ramirez was being carted off the field, numerous NC State...
Texas football vs. Texas Tech: Prediction and odds for Week 4
The week of the Big 12 opener is upon us, where No. 22 ranked Texas football is set to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders on the road on Sep. 24. This weekend will also present the first road game of the regular season for Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian.
It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out
If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBD
Cold fronts ahead, but more heat too
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two cold fronts have roles in our current 7 Day Forecast, which takes us through early next week. In this post, I cover the temperature changes we expect. In the near term, today and tomorrow, there will be a few clouds but the days will be...
everythinglubbock.com
Let Amy Loves Lubbock and her team get your dream home
LUBBOCK, Texas- The Lubbock real estate market is hot according to Amy Loves Lubbock Real Estate Team. The Team gives us updates and numbers to keep us in the know. It is still a great time to purchase a home in Lubbock. Get more information @amyloveslubbock.
26 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 19th, Many With Multiple Charges
This week has just started and we're already getting crazy. The South Plains Fair is coming to town this Friday, Texas Tech plays the University of Texas this Saturday, and today is Taco Tuesday. Today feels like this power pumping build up to just a phenomenal week as we creep closer to all these events.
2,000 Glowing Pumpkins Is Worth Taking a Road Trip to In Texas
There is a pumpkin patch trail that is out of this world in Texas. We all know how packed it gets at La Union Corn Maze especially when it comes to picking out a pumpkin to take home and carve. But if you love the spooky time of the year...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: 1 charged with Saturday morning murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. One person has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was shot Saturday morning. Alexandria Garcia, 22, arrived at Covenant Medical Center with gunshot wounds around 4 a.m. She later died from her injuries and a man was arrested in...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Downtown Association announces Levelland as a 2022 finalist
LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Levelland Main Street Program is a finalist for the 2022 Texas Downtown Association’s President’s Awards Program. Started in 1986, to recognize outstanding projects, places, and people of Texas downtowns, the program features twelve different categories. These fall under the headings of design or achievement.
This Gorgeous Lubbock Home Has a Built-in Vault and Plenty of Privacy
The housing market has slowed down a bit over the past few months, but there are still plenty of beautiful home listed in Lubbock every week. One of the most resent listings that has only been up for a couple weeks is this gorgeous million-dollar home in South Lubbock. Alongside the large pool, guest house, and beautiful interior, this home has a special surprise that you have to see.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday afternoon. The officials reported that at around 2:45 p.m. two red [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Lubbock May Lose Comedy Original Gary Dorsey
Update: We have received word that Gary Dorsey is a fighter and is still hanging on. We do not wish to disturb the family for details, we only wish them peace and love and maybe one more smile with Gary. We share both the family's hope and sorrow at this time.
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Residents question proposed Tech student complex
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A proposed student housing and parking garage is expected to be built on the south side of 19th Street between Akron and Boston. The city zoning board will consider the proposal to tear down the Godbold Center. Lubbock Garden and Arts Center fire.
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a motorcycle accident was reported. The officials stated that a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in a crash in the northbound lane of Marsha Sharp and [..]
fox34.com
Power restored to 6,263 customers after crane hits transmission line
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Xcel has cleared a crane from a transmission line at North I-27 and Loop 289 and repaired the transmission line to restore power to thousands of residents in Shallowater, Abernathy, New Deal, and north Lubbock. Other areas were also affected. The crane contacted the transmission line...
Comments / 0