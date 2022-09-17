ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
1350kman.com

Morning Kickoff Set for Texas Tech Game

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced Monday that Kansas State’s Big 12 home opener against Texas Tech on October 1 will kick at 11 a.m., and will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. It will mark the third time this season the Wildcats will play on the streaming platform.
MANHATTAN, KS
NBC Sports

Texas Tech LB Ramirez undergoes 2nd surgery on broken leg

RALEIGH, N.C. – Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez had a second surgery on his broken left leg Monday and will remain hospitalized a few more days after sustaining the gruesome injury in a game against North Carolina State. The school said Ramirez was expected to return to the Lubbock...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

5 Things Likely to Happen If Texas Tech Beats Texas This Weekend

There's always bad blood between Texas Tech and Texas, and I have to say it's kind of ridiculous. A lot of the things I'm going to point out are not positive, but if you've lived in Lubbock for any length of time you know I'm basing all of this on history. I'll also say that the bad things could be cured with a little sportsmanship, but there's something about the University of Texas that boils the blood of the Red Raider faithful.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Tempe, AZ
College Sports
Tempe, AZ
Sports
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
City
Tempe, AZ
City
Lubbock, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech announces $11 million gift from John and Tracy Sellers

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics: Texas Tech Athletics announced Tuesday another significant gift towards The Campaign for Fearless Champions as former Red Raider student-athletes John and Tracy Sellers have contributed $11 million to the Texas Tech Athletics Department. As part of the gift designation, Texas […]
LUBBOCK, TX
packinsider.com

NC State Showing Love & Support for Injured Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez

Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffered a devastating lower leg fracture in Saturday’s matchup in Carter-Finley Stadium. After suffering the injury, the game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes while Ramirez was stabilized and carted off the field. As Ramirez was being carted off the field, numerous NC State...
RALEIGH, NC
FMX 94.5

It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out

If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Doubleheader#Texas Tech#United Supermarkets Arena#The Red Raiders#Smu#Tech Athletics
KCBD

Cold fronts ahead, but more heat too

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two cold fronts have roles in our current 7 Day Forecast, which takes us through early next week. In this post, I cover the temperature changes we expect. In the near term, today and tomorrow, there will be a few clouds but the days will be...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Let Amy Loves Lubbock and her team get your dream home

LUBBOCK, Texas- The Lubbock real estate market is hot according to Amy Loves Lubbock Real Estate Team. The Team gives us updates and numbers to keep us in the know. It is still a great time to purchase a home in Lubbock. Get more information @amyloveslubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Sports
Texas Tech University
KCBD

Sunday morning top stories: 1 charged with Saturday morning murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. One person has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was shot Saturday morning. Alexandria Garcia, 22, arrived at Covenant Medical Center with gunshot wounds around 4 a.m. She later died from her injuries and a man was arrested in...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Downtown Association announces Levelland as a 2022 finalist

LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Levelland Main Street Program is a finalist for the 2022 Texas Downtown Association’s President’s Awards Program. Started in 1986, to recognize outstanding projects, places, and people of Texas downtowns, the program features twelve different categories. These fall under the headings of design or achievement.
LEVELLAND, TX
Talk 1340

This Gorgeous Lubbock Home Has a Built-in Vault and Plenty of Privacy

The housing market has slowed down a bit over the past few months, but there are still plenty of beautiful home listed in Lubbock every week. One of the most resent listings that has only been up for a couple weeks is this gorgeous million-dollar home in South Lubbock. Alongside the large pool, guest house, and beautiful interior, this home has a special surprise that you have to see.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock May Lose Comedy Original Gary Dorsey

Update: We have received word that Gary Dorsey is a fighter and is still hanging on. We do not wish to disturb the family for details, we only wish them peace and love and maybe one more smile with Gary. We share both the family's hope and sorrow at this time.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Power restored to 6,263 customers after crane hits transmission line

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Xcel has cleared a crane from a transmission line at North I-27 and Loop 289 and repaired the transmission line to restore power to thousands of residents in Shallowater, Abernathy, New Deal, and north Lubbock. Other areas were also affected. The crane contacted the transmission line...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy