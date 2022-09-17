Read full article on original website
A Davenport bar and breakfast spot beats the odds of closing down twice
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Chuck's Tap reopened its doors Monday morning after rebuilding from a fire that struck in February. According to the Small Business Administration, more than seven thousand small businesses in Iowa closed during the height of the pandemic, but the restaurant survived these odds and stayed open throughout 2020.
GALLERY: Overnight storm damage in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Here is a look at some of the storm damage around Central Illinois after the storms Sunday night. Anyone who would like to submit photos to this gallery can learn more here.
Old I-74 bridge to be dismantled piece-by-piece
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - The old I-74 suspension bridge will be dismantled piece by piece. Bridge officials said demolition has started and is expected to be done in mid-2024. According to officials, dismantling the majority of the bridge will have less impacts on river traffic, minimizes the amount of...
Quad City Pizza to close Bettendorf location
Quad City Pizza Company announced Tuesday it will close in Bettendorf on Oct. 1. “It is with heavy hearts and a lot of mixed emotions we are announcing that our Bettendorf location will be closing operations effective October 1, 2022,” the business posted on its Facebook page. “It goes without saying the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses.
Chicago-Style Pizzeria Opens In Downtown Moline’s Former Barrel House
What used to be the Barrel House location in downtown Moline is now home to an already known pizzeria. Tony's Chicago Style Pizzeria opened its doors last week at 1321 5th Avenue in Moline. The restaurant has been in the QC for several years and moved from its previous Moline location, which was at 1610 7th Street. Tony's did have a spot in Davenport but that location closed.
UnityPoint stands to make $75M in hospital affiliation transfer to Carle Health
UnityPoint Health stands to make $75 million in the expected transfer of three Peoria-area hospitals to the Carle Health banner. That's according to documents filed Monday with the Illinois Health Facilities and Service Review Board, a state regulatory agency. The affiliation swap includes Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals, as well...
3 arrested for LaSalle County burglary
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals in relation to a burglary Sunday. According to a sheriff’s office press release, deputies initially responded to a burglary in progress near the 3000 block of E 18th Road at approximately 11:16 p.m.
Possible tornado in Bureau County Sunday; grain bin lands on blacktop
Did a tornado touch down Sunday night near Kentville...in Bureau County's lower leg?. That's something the National Weather Service will determine. Bureau County's Emergency Management Agency Director Adam Lind says a possible tornado brought down a grain bin around 10:30. The bin came to rest on the Walnut/Wyanet blacktop. In so doing, it struck a propane tank which eventually emptied. The site is five miles southwest of Tiskilwa in the lower leg of the county.
New yield signs coming to Mendota intersection
MENDOTA – New yield signs will be coming to a Mendota intersection. A traffic study conducted by the Mendota Police Department found that traffic control was needed on a portion of 9th St. Alderwoman Vicki Johnson said residents have raised concerns about the intersection. Yield signs are expected to be erected in the next month for 9th Street at 2nd Ave.
How many points did Carson Getz from Peoria win in Boys' 18 doubles USTA competitions by week ending June 25?
Peoria tennis player Rachel Qi won 23 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Sept. 9. Their 23 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points for a 23,349th...
Wellness Check Near Ottawa Hotel Leads To Discovery Of Body
A startling discovery on the north side of Ottawa. Just after 8 o'clock Monday morning, police were called to the 100 block of West Stevenson Road around the Comfort Inn location to check on a person inside a vehicle. Upon arrival, first responders discovered the person they were checking on to be dead. The name of the individual is not being released yet.
Landlord: Happy Joe’s abandons Bettendorf headquarters
Happy Joe’s, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, has vacated its former Bettendorf headquarters at 2705 Happy Joe Drive. “They vacated their building in Bettendorf with no notice,” landlord Justin Sloan said Saturday via text. “I found out about their bankruptcy when we received their keys instead of their rent check.”
Alleged Meth Dealer Jailed On Million Dollars Bond
The newest member of the one million dollar bond club in the La Salle County Jail is an accused dealer from Wyoming, Illinois. Thirty-seven-year-old Kathryn Krus was booked Monday morning on a felony charge of delivery of meth. The alleged illegal sale happened back in May. According to court records, the Streator Police Department led the investigation.
Driver Seriously Injured in Semi Rollover
Just after 8:00 am Friday morning, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 4600 block of North Silver Creek Rd in reference to an overturned semi-truck/dump trailer. An investigation revealed a Mack semi-truck loaded with ag lime, being driven by 78-year-old Roger Watts of Oregon failed to reduce speed while navigating a curve in the roadway. The truck/trailer was unable to maintain control and overturned.
Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy
(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
Galesburg railway unions react to tentative agreements with BNSF
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With the help of federal intervention, railway unions and companies came to an agreement Thursday to avoid a historic work stoppage. On Monday, local unions in Galesburg were still learning new details about the proposed deal. The Class I railroads all negotiated simultaneously with a dozen...
Three kids brought to hospital after DeKalb crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Three kids under 8-years-old were brought to the hospital after a crash in DeKalb County Sunday. It happened at Shabbona and Fairview Roads around 12:36 p.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. A white Kia Telluride, driven by 44-year-old Kristen Miller of Lombard, was traveling south on Shabbona Road, […]
Individual found deceased after residential fire in Rochelle
ROCHELLE – One person was found deceased after a residential fire in Rochelle Sunday morning. The Rochelle Fire Department say they were called to the 500 block of 7th Ave for a report of smoke around 10:45 AM. The Rochelle Police Department also responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Release of the deceased individual’s name is pending notification of next of kin.
Two Galesburg men charged after causing a disturbance at PZ’s Place
Around 8:30 pm on Saturday, September 17th, Galesburg Police responded to PZ’s Place in the 2000 block of Grand Avenue for a disturbance. Dispatch informed officers the situation was escalating and two male subjects were throwing bar stools at each other. Officers arrived and made contact with one of the suspects – a 36-year-old Galesburg man. The other suspect, a 34-year-old Galesburg man, had departed the bar but was stopped by police on Grand Avenue. A female staff member told police two male suspects began acting suspiciously outside and followed her inside. The two males came to the bar and asked to purchase a cheeseburger for .58 cents. When the staff told the men that wasn’t possible, they became aggressive and were threatening to kill employees, according to police reports. One of the men pretended to have a firearm at one point and the two began throwing bar stools causing other customers to leave. Both men were arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Disorderly Conduct.
