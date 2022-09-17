Read full article on original website
spotonillinois.com
How many points did Carson Getz from Peoria win in Boys' 18 doubles USTA competitions by week ending June 25?
Peoria tennis player Rachel Qi won 23 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Sept. 9.
WGNtv.com
Severe thunderstorm warning just issued for portions of Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties in northeast Illinois; valid until 6:30 pm CDT
UUS53 KLOT 202231 SVRLOT ILC031-043-097-202330- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.W.0137.220920T2231Z-220920T2330Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 531 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 630 PM CDT. * AT 530 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER CARPENTERSVILLE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ELGIN, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, SCHAUMBURG, PALATINE, DES PLAINES, MOUNT PROSPECT, HOFFMAN ESTATES, GLENVIEW, ELMHURST, BUFFALO GROVE, BARTLETT, OHARE AIRPORT, STREAMWOOD, HANOVER PARK, WHEELING, PARK RIDGE, ADDISON, NORTHBROOK, ELK GROVE VILLAGE AND NILES. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 57 AND 77. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 15. I-355 NEAR MILE MARKER 30. THIS INCLUDES... OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS BASEBALL, AND HARPER COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
spotonillinois.com
Negative % change for John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS:NSQ) in Elgin in last year
The following residential sales were reported in Elburn in the week ending Aug. 20, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $300,000 and the median property tax bill was $6,513 for the previous year. 533 SARATOGA Dr.North of Keslinger Rd$300,000Property Tax (2020):
Central Illinois Proud
GALLERY: Overnight storm damage in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Here is a look at some of the storm damage around Central Illinois after the storms Sunday night. Anyone who would like to submit photos to this gallery can learn more here.
More storm reports just received in the WGN Weather Center
York Center- 6 -inch diameter tree down near Butterfield Rd and I-355 at 6:33 pm CDT. Glendale Heights, some 3-inch diameter branches off trees at 6:41 pm CDT. Midway Airport Wind gust to 47 mph at 6:38 pm CDT rainfall so far 0.26″
Central Illinois Proud
3 arrested for LaSalle County burglary
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals in relation to a burglary Sunday. According to a sheriff’s office press release, deputies initially responded to a burglary in progress near the 3000 block of E 18th Road at approximately 11:16 p.m.
Kegs Of Fireball Whisky Now Available In Illinois, Cheers!
Can you recall when Fireball whisky became a thing, meaning when it became popular? The whiskey that is the more attractive sibling of Malort, tastewise, was launched in the United States in 2001. It wasn't until elder millennials (zennials) stumbled upon it in 2011 that it became trendy.
As West Chicago Cleans The Last Of Its Nuclear Contamination, Residents Exposed Say ‘It’s Not Over’
Sandra Arzola was
Who Is Defecating In The Wrong Spot In This Small Illinois Town?
Something strange has been happening in Northern Illinois. There's more going on than just #2 and it's a head-scratcher. There's no confirmation these stories point to one individual but if it's more than one it leads to one question. What's in the water of this small town?
aroundptown.com
60th Class Reunion
On September 17, the 60th Class Reunion (actually 62nd because Covid was speeding in 2020) was held at the Sterling Candlelight. for the Prophetstown High School class of 1960. In attendance was; Karen Newlon Nauta, Darrel Gibson, Norma Loudenberg Meier, Terry Boone Pearson, Beth Wagenecht Jackson, Karen Mulcay, Beverly Stewart,...
starvedrock.media
Coroner Releases Name Of Motorcyclist Involved In Fatal Wreck Near Tiskilwa
The victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in Bureau County has been identified. The coroner says it was 65-year-old Daniel Comer of Henry who died from injuries sustained in a wreck a couple of miles south of Tiskilwa. Comer crashed his motorcycle Sunday afternoon on 1900 E. Street. Nobody else was involved in the wreck.
starvedrock.media
Wellness Check Near Ottawa Hotel Leads To Discovery Of Body
A startling discovery on the north side of Ottawa. Just after 8 o'clock Monday morning, police were called to the 100 block of West Stevenson Road around the Comfort Inn location to check on a person inside a vehicle. Upon arrival, first responders discovered the person they were checking on to be dead. The name of the individual is not being released yet.
Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge
Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
Only One Restaurant in Illinois Serves a Burger You ‘Need to Try Before You Die’
Truthfully, I thought every restaurant serves burgers you need to try before you die but apparently this is the only one. Here's the thing, it's not the diner making that claim, it's Mashed. Mashed, is a website specializing in all things food and just recently published an article called, The...
wcsjnews.com
Morris Man Accused of Beating Male Family Member
The Morris Police Department arrested a man for Aggravated Domestic Battery at 11 p.m. on September 17th. Morris Police Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said Woodrow Crow, 30, of Wilmington allegedly battered a male family member and broke a window at a house on Wauponsee Street in Morris. Skelton said Crow...
Illinois Woman Finds Son Put Up For Adoption Thanks To Social Media
Social media can be daunting at times, filled with negativity and misinformation. This isn't always the case as it can be a handy tool. In some cases, the various platforms can create life-changing moments of positivity. An Illinois mother reunited with her son whom she put up for adoption more than 20 years ago is a prime example.
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Seriously Injured in Semi Rollover
Just after 8:00 am Friday morning, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 4600 block of North Silver Creek Rd in reference to an overturned semi-truck/dump trailer. An investigation revealed a Mack semi-truck loaded with ag lime, being driven by 78-year-old Roger Watts of Oregon failed to reduce speed while navigating a curve in the roadway. The truck/trailer was unable to maintain control and overturned.
starvedrock.media
Possible tornado in Bureau County Sunday; grain bin lands on blacktop
Did a tornado touch down Sunday night near Kentville...in Bureau County's lower leg?. That's something the National Weather Service will determine. Bureau County's Emergency Management Agency Director Adam Lind says a possible tornado brought down a grain bin around 10:30. The bin came to rest on the Walnut/Wyanet blacktop. In so doing, it struck a propane tank which eventually emptied. The site is five miles southwest of Tiskilwa in the lower leg of the county.
starvedrock.media
Alleged Meth Dealer Jailed On Million Dollars Bond
The newest member of the one million dollar bond club in the La Salle County Jail is an accused dealer from Wyoming, Illinois. Thirty-seven-year-old Kathryn Krus was booked Monday morning on a felony charge of delivery of meth. The alleged illegal sale happened back in May. According to court records, the Streator Police Department led the investigation.
