Welcome to Five From Friday our weekly feature that highlights some of the best quotes, notes, stats and performances of the games Friday night. “It went right and saw a lot of people running over there and said, ‘I don’t want to go that way. I turned around and hit them with a little (juke) and it was cake and better from there.” Bishop Miege’s PJ McCallop talking about his 32-yard scoop and score fumble recovery as the Stags rolled over St. James 52-14. Stat line of the night.

SHAWNEE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO