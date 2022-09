TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons has been named to the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, it was announced Monday. Gibbons’ selection marks the second straight year an FSU football student-athlete has been named to the team, which features 11 players from FBS, after tight end Camren McDonald’s selection last season. Florida State is one of only four FBS schools with selections to both the 2021 and 2022 Allstate Good Works Team.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO