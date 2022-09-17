Week 2: B.C. High at Springfield Central, South Hadley at East Longmeadow

Read full article on original website
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
westernmassnews.com
Pittsfield native set to appear on new season of Lego Masters Wednesday
Western Mass News is getting answers from one local department on what they are seeing on the roads for arrests while operating under the influence. Between colds, COVID-19,and the flu, how can parents prevent kids from catching these illnesses?. Railroad crossing causes traffic backups around Big E fairgrounds. Updated: 4...
westernmassnews.com
VIDEO: Westfield Police seek theft suspects
westernmassnews.com
Springfield parent concerned over reported luring incident
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A concerned parent in Springfield reached out claims a man tried to lure her 8-year-old into his car on Sunday. She said this happened a day before parents received a robocall from the Springfield Public Schools alerting families about a stranger approaching kids in the city.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield man accused of throwing knife at officers
westernmassnews.com
Palmer, Mass. State Police investigating unattended death on Orchard Street
Police said that that they are searching for a 15-year-old female and 11-year-old male last seen by their neighbor walking in an unknown direction around 5 p.m. CRESS, known as Community Responders For Equity, Safety and Service, provides community safety services in situations that do not involve violence or serious crime.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield parents concerned after alarming robocall
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -Parents are concerned after receiving a robocall from Springfield Public Schools on Monday night. The call alerted parents about attempted lurings in the Springfield area. Part of the automated message stated, “We want to remind families to talk with their students, especially the younger ones, about stranger...
spectrumnews1.com
Armata's Market to move business to Hampden after devastating fire
LONGMEADOW, Mass. - A massive fire destroyed the Armata's Market and several other businesses in Longmeadow days before Thanksgiving last year.. "Obviously, I didn't know how really bad it was at the time it was called, probably thank god so I could drive and get here in one piece," said market President Alexis Vallides. "But it was certainly devastating."
Springfield Puerto Rican Parade returns in-person after pandemic hiatus
The annual Springfield Puerto Rican Parade was held Sunday, in-person for the first time since 2019.
westernmassnews.com
Loading dock fire on Appleton St. in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke firefighters were able to quickly put out a fire late Monday morning. Fire officials said that they were called to a fire on a loading dock on 100 Appleton Street around 11:40 a.m. The fire was put out quickly, with no reported injuries. The cause...
Missing boater found dead in North Brookfield
A missing boater was found dead in a lake in North Brookfield Sunday morning.
Car in flames in Chicopee over the weekend
A car was up in flames on 391 in Chicopee over the weekend.
Agawam healthcare hero receives recognition
An assisted living facility in Agawam honored one of their health care workers on Monday.
westernmassnews.com
Wilbraham Children found
westernmassnews.com
Wilbraham Police locate missing 15 and 11-year-olds
westernmassnews.com
High Street paving to begin in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city will begin to repave High Street beginning later this week. According to Mayor Joshua Garcia, the project will begin Sept. 22, and the city is asking for cooperation from the public. Milling of High Street is to be conducted from Sept. 22 through Sept....
westernmassnews.com
Call sent to Springfield parents after reports of suspicious activity near schools
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after parents of students at Springfield Public Schools posted online, concerned over a robocall sent to families. We are not sure exactly what the robocall stated, but according to parents, it had something to do with someone driving around trying...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke family extends gratitude to off-duty officer who helped injured mother
New Britain Herald
Mass. man receives probation for role in evading more than $16 million in taxes owed to Connecticut through Berlin warehouse operation
A Massachusetts man has been convicted of operating an illegal check-cashing business and evading millions of dollars in payments of the tobacco sale tax that should have gone to the state of Connecticut – the latter of which was done through his operation of a warehouse in Berlin. Satish...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield man accused of pointing gun at school bus drivers
