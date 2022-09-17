ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Week 2: B.C. High at Springfield Central, South Hadley at East Longmeadow

By Matt Sottile, Olivia Hickey, Bob Hastings, Photojournalist: Josh Daley, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
westernmassnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Wednesday Forecast

Westfield mother raising awareness about cardiac health issues in children, teens. Anna’s parents still do not know why their child’s heart stopped beating, but Susan Canning, a Westfield mom who lost her son after he went into cardiac arrest, said that this story is more common than you think.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Pittsfield native set to appear on new season of Lego Masters Wednesday

Western Mass News is getting answers from one local department on what they are seeing on the roads for arrests while operating under the influence. Between colds, COVID-19,and the flu, how can parents prevent kids from catching these illnesses?. Railroad crossing causes traffic backups around Big E fairgrounds. Updated: 4...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

VIDEO: Westfield Police seek theft suspects

Westfield mother raising awareness about cardiac health issues in children, teens. Anna’s parents still do not know why their child’s heart stopped beating, but Susan Canning, a Westfield mom who lost her son after he went into cardiac arrest, said that this story is more common than you think.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield parent concerned over reported luring incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A concerned parent in Springfield reached out claims a man tried to lure her 8-year-old into his car on Sunday. She said this happened a day before parents received a robocall from the Springfield Public Schools alerting families about a stranger approaching kids in the city.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Longmeadow, MA
City
Hadley, MA
Springfield, MA
Football
East Longmeadow, MA
Sports
East Longmeadow, MA
Education
City
South Hadley, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
South Hadley, MA
Sports
South Hadley, MA
Education
Springfield, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Education
westernmassnews.com

Springfield man accused of throwing knife at officers

Palmer Police are assisting the Massachusetts State Police in investigating an unattended death on Orchard Street Tuesday evening. Police said that that they are searching for a 15-year-old female and 11-year-old male last seen by their neighbor walking in an unknown direction around 5 p.m. Amherst School Committee members discuss...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Palmer, Mass. State Police investigating unattended death on Orchard Street

Police said that that they are searching for a 15-year-old female and 11-year-old male last seen by their neighbor walking in an unknown direction around 5 p.m. CRESS, known as Community Responders For Equity, Safety and Service, provides community safety services in situations that do not involve violence or serious crime.
PALMER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield parents concerned after alarming robocall

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -Parents are concerned after receiving a robocall from Springfield Public Schools on Monday night. The call alerted parents about attempted lurings in the Springfield area. Part of the automated message stated, “We want to remind families to talk with their students, especially the younger ones, about stranger...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Armata's Market to move business to Hampden after devastating fire

LONGMEADOW, Mass. - A​ massive fire destroyed the Armata's Market and several other businesses in Longmeadow days before Thanksgiving last year.​. "Obviously, I didn't know how really bad it was at the time it was called, probably thank god so I could drive and get here in one piece," said market President Alexis Vallides. "But it was certainly devastating."
LONGMEADOW, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Springfield#American Football#Highschoolsports#Springfield Central#Wggb Wshm
westernmassnews.com

Loading dock fire on Appleton St. in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke firefighters were able to quickly put out a fire late Monday morning. Fire officials said that they were called to a fire on a loading dock on 100 Appleton Street around 11:40 a.m. The fire was put out quickly, with no reported injuries. The cause...
HOLYOKE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
westernmassnews.com

Wilbraham Children found

Palmer Police are assisting the Massachusetts State Police in investigating an unattended death on Orchard Street Tuesday evening. Police said that that they are searching for a 15-year-old female and 11-year-old male last seen by their neighbor walking in an unknown direction around 5 p.m. Amherst School Committee members discuss...
WILBRAHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wilbraham Police locate missing 15 and 11-year-olds

Palmer Police are assisting the Massachusetts State Police in investigating an unattended death on Orchard Street Tuesday evening. Police said that that they are searching for a 15-year-old female and 11-year-old male last seen by their neighbor walking in an unknown direction around 5 p.m. Amherst School Committee members discuss...
WILBRAHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

High Street paving to begin in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city will begin to repave High Street beginning later this week. According to Mayor Joshua Garcia, the project will begin Sept. 22, and the city is asking for cooperation from the public. Milling of High Street is to be conducted from Sept. 22 through Sept....
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield man accused of pointing gun at school bus drivers

CRESS, known as Community Responders For Equity, Safety and Service, provides community safety services in situations that do not involve violence or serious crime. Palmer Police are assisting the Massachusetts State Police in investigating an unattended death on Orchard Street Tuesday evening. Wilbraham Police searching for missing 15 and 11-year-olds.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy