Specializes in Pediatrics, Research and Freelance Writing. Has 13 years experience. Nurse Burnout has been on the rise since the COVID-19 pandemic. Health Media has been on a streak covering its impact on nurses and its relationship with the nursing shortage. While attending the 2022 American Health Care Journalist (AHCJ) Conference in Austin, Texas, the number of discussions over burnout was nothing short of surprising. Burnout is a phenomenon that has reared its ugly head not only within the United States but globally, and despite it happening in all professional areas, no other profession has felt it more than nurses and health care workers. Over the years, the research has focused on the contributing factors. Still, not enough research suggests strategies that may help resolve the big issue at hand — burnout nurses leave the profession.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO