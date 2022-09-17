Read full article on original website
Related
foxwilmington.com
Former Democratic Palm Beach County mayor endorses Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election bid
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis collected another endorsement for re-election on Tuesday. Palm Beach County Commissioner Dave Kerner announced he is planning on backing DeSantis’ bid to return to the governor’s mansion in November. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gathered an endorsement from a former mayor and current county commissioner...
foxwilmington.com
Former Kansas Deputy Ordered to Be Reprimanded After Hogtying, Shoving and Tasing a 12-Year-Old Autistic Boy
The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training determined a Kansas sheriff deputy hogtied, shoved, and tased a 12-year-old autistic boy who ran away from his foster home. The Commission found a 12-year-old, referred to as L.H in a document, was attempting to run away from his foster...
foxwilmington.com
Massachusetts car dealership accused of illegally overcharging based on race
A Massachusetts car dealership illegally charged Black and Hispanic customers hundreds of dollars more for remote starters, paint protection and other add-on products than it did for white customers, the state attorney general’s office said in a lawsuit announced Monday. The complaint filed in Essex Superior Court alleges that...
foxwilmington.com
Check locations for One-Stop Early Voting ahead of 2022 November General Election
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina State Board of Elections has approved One-Stop Early Voting sites and hours ahead of the November 8, 2022 General Election. The early voting period begins at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, and ends at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5 in all counties across North Carolina. Registered voters can cast an absentee ballot in-person at any location during this time period. Persons who are not registered may register to vote during this time period. This is different than on Election Day, when voters must go to their assigned polling place to cast ballots.
Comments / 0