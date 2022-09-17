RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina State Board of Elections has approved One-Stop Early Voting sites and hours ahead of the November 8, 2022 General Election. The early voting period begins at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, and ends at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5 in all counties across North Carolina. Registered voters can cast an absentee ballot in-person at any location during this time period. Persons who are not registered may register to vote during this time period. This is different than on Election Day, when voters must go to their assigned polling place to cast ballots.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO