The David Traylor Zoo of Emporia is celebrating another accreditation through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The zoo has been AZA-accredited since 1985. "It's kind of almost a yearlong process preparing for accreditation," said zoo director Lisa Keith, who announced the accreditation to Emporia City Commissioners Wednesday. "You have to send your application in March and it's an extremely long application."

EMPORIA, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO