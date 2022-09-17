Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Gymnastics, boys soccer, volleyball highlight home Emporia High events this week
Emporia tennis will have two meets this week, the girls will travel to Topeka for the Washburn Rural Invite on Tuesday and will host the Emporia Invite on Saturday. Both events will start at 9 a.m.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia boys soccer falls to Washurn Rural
The Emporia High School boys soccer team fell to Centennial League rival Washburn Rural, 3-0, at Emporia High School on Tuesday night. Washburn Rural got off to a fast start, scoring five minutes into the game. The Junior Blues scored again eight minutes before the half to make it a 2-0 game. They netted their third goal of the evening in the 48th minute.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia hosts home gymnastics meet Monday night
The Emporia High School gymnastics team hosted its home meet at Emporia High School on Monday night. Junior Laney Cooper led the Lady Spartans with an all-around score of 30.7, good for eighth place. She placed fifth in vault (8.55) and sixth in beam (8.1).
Emporia gazette.com
David Wayne Carmichael
David Wayne Carmichael of Emporia, Kansas passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. David was born October 16, 1971 in Blytheville, Arkansas the son of Wayne and Faye Carmichael. He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne and his stepfather, Dewey Herron Jr. He loved building cars, street racing, fishing, his family, and his friends.
Emporia gazette.com
Kenneth Duane (Kenny) Elrod
Kenneth Duane (Kenny) Elrod, 62, died peacefully in his home on September 9, 2022, after a long illness. Survivors include the love of his life, Shari Rimel; stepsons, Kyle and Kevin Rimel; mother, Virginia Higgins; sisters, Deidre Elrod and Denise (Wade) LeDuc; brothers, Ben (Cinde) Beeman and Jerry (Kaila) Beeman; nephews, Donovan Elrod, Kyle (Whitney) Beeman, Ethan (Abby) Beeman, Elliott Beeman, Gabriel LeDuc, Brandon LeDuc; niece, Alyssa LeDuc; aunts, Darlene Patterson and Mary Loyd; uncle, William Jerome, and many cousins.
Emporia gazette.com
Last of the summer sun tea
The heat index could be making its last appearance of the season in the Emporia area. The National Weather Service advised Tuesday morning that afternoon heat could bring a heat index as high as 103 degrees.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State administrators hint at more changes, as campus reacts to terminations
Emporia State University spokeswoman Gwen Larson said the university will not be naming what departments were impacted by the terminations that swept ESU campus last week, citing privacy concerns for affected faculty. “We are not releasing what departments had people laid off,” Larson said. “That may come out in the...
Emporia gazette.com
David Traylor Zoo of Emporia earns AZA accreditation again
The David Traylor Zoo of Emporia is celebrating another accreditation through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The zoo has been AZA-accredited since 1985. "It's kind of almost a yearlong process preparing for accreditation," said zoo director Lisa Keith, who announced the accreditation to Emporia City Commissioners Wednesday. "You have to send your application in March and it's an extremely long application."
Emporia gazette.com
Paid college prep course profitable for Northern Heights seniors
An investment in college exam preparatory classes seemed to pay off well for Northern Heights High School seniors last year. “Every student that wanted to take the ACT prep class, they school district paid for them,” USD 251 Superintendent Robert Blair said.
Emporia gazette.com
Prairie Street Fire quickly stopped
Crews made quick work of a fire north of downtown Emporia Monday morning. An Emporia Fire Department spokesman says several units were called to 2230 Prairie Street around 6:20 a.m. But at least one unit was called off before arriving on-scene, indicating the fire was out. No further details were...
Emporia gazette.com
Teens hurt in rural rear-end wreck
An earlier version of this article had the version of events incorrect. We regret the error. Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County Fire/EMS were dispatched to Road P and Road 150 at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday evening in rural Lyon County, for a report of an injury accident.
Emporia gazette.com
Triple digits come back, but not for long
As one TV meteorologist put it Monday morning: “Summer is going out with a bang.” Perhaps better put, a sizzle. The National Weather Service issued an advisory for Chase and Greenwood Counties Monday morning about the potential for a high heat index and spreading outdoor fires.
Emporia gazette.com
Distressing change at ESU
The Emporia State University’s plan to restructure, using the Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) recently adopted emergency policy for addressing COVID-19 issues at Kansas universities, has brought immediate and distressing change to the campus community. ESU faculty and students were presented with the Framework plan on Sept. 7, with...
Emporia gazette.com
No gun found at EHS as lockdown ends
The Emporia High School went into a level two lockdown for most of the afternoon Tuesday. It ended with police saying there was "no criminal investigation." Emporia Middle School and the transitions program were placed in a level one lockdown as a precautionary measure. A statement from police spokesman Capt....
Emporia gazette.com
City commission approves grant application for housing project
The Emporia City Commission approved a $400,000 Moderate Income Housing grant application on behalf of a proposed housing development slated to construct 24 duplex housing units in east Emporia. Overall, the developer is seeking $650,000 from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation for the project. The two-bedroom, one bath units are...
Emporia gazette.com
FHTC ranks in top 10 nationwide for three-year graduation rates
Flint Hills Technical College was recently recognized for its graduation rates, ranking in the top ten associate degree-granting colleges for three-year graduation rates. FHTC was recognized for its achievement by The Chronicle of Higher Education for the third year in a row.
Emporia gazette.com
ESU community holds candlelight vigil in honor of terminated faculty
The Emporia State University community gathered on the Plumb Hall lawn Monday night for a candlelight vigil in honor of the 33 faculty who lost their jobs as part of ESU’s “workforce management” framework. Michael Smith, chair of social sciences, sociology and criminology kicked off the night...
Emporia gazette.com
About town
Jeanna Repass, Democratic candidate for Kansas Secretary of State has scheduled a stop in Emporia. Emporia State College Democrats will host the candidate at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Lyon County Democratic Headquarters, 915 Commercial St. The event is open to the public.
Emporia gazette.com
Editorial: The right words
Oftentimes silence speaks louder than words, but in times of crisis, we need leaders who are willing to step up and communicate with the public in meaningful, constructive, and heartfelt ways. In the wake of the allegations of hazing and battery on the EHS football team, The Emporia School District...
