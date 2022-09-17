ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmville, VA

Men's Soccer Falls Against Virginia Tech In Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va.- The Longwood men's soccer team was defeated by the Virginia Tech Hokies 4-0 in Blacksburg on Tuesday. 7' – Carter Hensley (Danny Flores & Misei Yoshizawa) 30'- Conor Pugh (Kyle McDowell) 34'- Conor Pugh (Nick Blacklock) 44'- Danny Flores (PENALTY KICK) HOW IT HAPPENED:. In the first...
Men's Golf Finishes In 9th Place At Hartford Hawks Invitational

HARTFORD, Conn.- Longwood men's golf finished the Hartford Hawks Invitational in 9th place out of 16 teams after shooting one over-par throughout the three round, 72 par event. TEAM SCORE. 9. LONGWOOD 291 284 294--869 (+1) INDIVIDUAL SCORES. T24 Scott Jordan (5) 71 73 73--217 (+1) T32 Justin LaRue (4)...
Longwood (1-4-2, 0-0-0)-VS-Virginia Tech (1-5-1, 0-2-0)

GOAL by VT Hensley, Carter Assist by Flores, Danny and Yoshizawa, Misei. Clock LU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score VT Score Play. 00:47 Foul on Howard, Grant. 04:40 Shot by LU Di Giovanni, Franco, bottom center, saved by Martino, Ben. 07:20 Corner kick [07:20]. 07:52 Shot by...
