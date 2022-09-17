Read full article on original website
Person killed in near north side Indy shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating Monday afternoon after one person was killed in a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of N. Illinois Street on report of a person shot. Upon...
Man struck and killed in hit-and-run on SR 37
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that left a man dead late Tuesday on the southwest side of Indianapolis. The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on State Road 37 at Epler Avenue, which is just south of I-465. Officers said a civilian IMPD employee notified...
Shooting leaves 2 injured, 1 in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking into a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., IMPD officers responded to St. Vincent Hospital on West 86th Street on report of two people walking in with gunshot wounds. One of the...
Man found shot, killed inside residence on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the near west side of Indianapolis Sunday night. Officers were called to the 1000 block of North Centennial Street near the intersection of 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue just before 10:15 p.m. Police located a...
Police looking for help finding vehicle connected to deadly hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help finding a vehicle possibly connected to a hit-and-run crash that left an Indianapolis man dead. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash that killed 34-year-old Jonathan Fahey happened around 5:45 a.m. on July 23 in the 7700 block of North Shadeland Avenue.
Child located while search for stolen truck continues
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a truck was stolen with a child inside. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the theft happened at 3402 North Emerson Avenue around 10:20 a.m. A 2006 red Nissan pick-up truck was taken with a 2-year-old child in the back seat. Police say...
Bloomington police take armed man who entered storm drain into custody
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Authorities in Bloomington are warning the public of an armed man who entered a storm drain near 1st Street and Walnut. The Bloomington Police Department is asking the community to avoid the area between 1st Street to 3rd Street and Morton Street to Lincoln Street. Indiana...
Woman in critical condition after being hit by a car in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — A woman remains hospitalized in critical condition after Anderson police say she was hit by a car while crossing the road. Officers with the Anderson Police Department were called just before 4 p.m. Monday to the intersection of 38th Street and Columbus Avenue in reference to a person struck.
Indy neighborhood suffers second homicide within 3-day span
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is dead following an overnight shooting on the city’s near west side. Just after 10 o’clock Sunday night, police said 45-year-old James Loynes was shot to death inside a home near 10th and Centennial. “I started crying. I just couldn’t believe it,”...
Kokomo man charged in 2021 death of 10-month-old
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man is facing neglect charges in connection with the 2021 death of a 10-month-old child. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 24-year-old Tyler Groleau on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury. According to the Kokomo Tribune, Tyler was being held in Michigan while he awaits extradition back to Howard County.
Inside the capture of suspect in Bloomington sewer system: Police find machete, scythe, rifle cartridges
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — While city diagrams, flashbangs, and cameras were used to help search for an armed suspect hiding from police in a Bloomington sewer, it was ultimately an Indiana State Police K-9 that brought him into custody. Eli Swartzentruber, 37, was arrested for attempted battery with a deadly...
Court docs: robbery suspect shot in the face, didn’t get treatment until overdosed days later
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was shot in the face during a reported exchange of gunfire after a robbery, court documents indicate. In the probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Brock Watson, police say the shootout happened after he and another person met up with two people to buy marijuana.
Driver followed Kokomo man’s truck for 50 miles after hit-and-run crash on I-69
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. – A driver followed a Kokomo man for more than 50 miles after being involved in a hit-and-run crash. According to Indiana State Police, the incident started on I-69 in Daviess County around 5:25 p.m. Monday. The driver of a 1996 Toyota Corolla had stopped near the Washington exit to help another driver.
Man in Bloomington sewer system arrested
A man who entered a Bloomington sewer system Tuesday while hiding from police has been captured and transferred to the jail. Call to rein in healthcare costs, as Indiana lawmakers …. Police looking for help finding vehicle connected …. License plate reader helps track down stolen truck. Indiana lawmakers hear...
IMPD: Man with 6 warrants leads police on chase in stolen truck, crashes into home
INDIANAPOLIS – Police said a man with six active warrants led officers on a chase and crash on Indy’s near south side. The suspect was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after crashing a stolen truck into a home on South Pennsylvania. That crash knocked out a support beam and caused the porch to collapse. The crash significantly damaged the porch, but the home didn’t sustain any structural damage, police said.
2 arrested after Columbus man overdoses on Fentanyl
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Two people face charges after a man overdosed on Fentanyl in July. The Columbus Police Department said the arrest comes after a man was found dead in the 1200 block of Indianapolis Road in July. Toxicology tests show he died as a result of fentanyl intoxication.
‘No dye packs. No GPS.’: Man on supervised release sentenced to 9.5 years in Indianapolis robbery spree
INDIANAPOLIS – The suspect in a series of robberies and attempted robberies around Indianapolis was a familiar face to federal prosecutors. Marvin Smith, 37, was on supervised release after being previously arrested and prosecuted in 2016 for a pair of pharmacy robberies. He got out of prison in January 2021 and stayed out of trouble for about a year and three months.
Father of deadly shooting victim hopes to turn teens from gun violence
ANDERSON, Ind. — A teenager is going on trial for the murder of Andon Oliver. The victim’s father is watching the trial closely, and has taken on a role to help other youth avoid getting involved in gun violence. Andon was found shot and killed inside his car...
License plate reader helps track down stolen truck
INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department East and North District have tracked down a red pickup truck that was stolen Tuesday morning from a gas station parking lot and had a child inside. Police said the child’s mother was inside a Shell gas station on the...
Serious crash involving train and pedestrian in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ind. — Railroad crossings in Frankfort from Rossville Avenue to William Street are open once more after a serious accident involving a train and a pedestrian, authorities said. The Frankfort Police Department had to close the crossings for a couple of hours as the accident was investigated. Police...
