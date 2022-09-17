Read full article on original website
Two WWE NXT 2.0 Superstars Dating (Photos), News On Karrion Kross & Scarlett
Nathan Frazer took to Twitter this week to post a photo of himself and fellow WWE NXT talent Thea Hail. The two were spotted getting close in front of Hogwarts Castle at Universal Studios’ Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Florida. Frazer captioned the photo with,. “Still haven’t seen any...
Triple H Congratulates WNBA Champions, Wrestler Gets Engaged (Photo), NXT
WWE COO Triple H took to Twitter earlier today to congratulate the Las Vegas Aces on winning the WNBA Championship. He wrote,. “Viva Las Vegas! Congratulations to the new @WNBA champions, the @LVAces – we know this @WWE championship will help continue the party you all had on The Strip yesterday!!! #RaiseTheStakes”
