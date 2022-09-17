TULSA, Okla. –– The University of Tulsa men's basketball team announced on Wednesday afternoon it's schedule for the 2022-23 campaign. The Golden Hurricane will play a 29-game slate with 11 nonconference opponents and 18 conference contests. The nonconference slate will see Tulsa take on opponents from the Big XII, Pac-12, West Coast Conference, MAC, The Summit, A-10, SWAC and Horizon with the potential for others.

TULSA, OK ・ 9 HOURS AGO