tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Women’s Hoops Announce American Athletic Conference Slate
The University of Tulsa women's basketball 16-game conference schedule was announced today by the American Athletic Conference. During the 2022-23 season, Tulsa plays home-and-home games against Houston, SMU, South Florida, Tulane, UCF and Wichita State. The Hurricane will also host Cincinnati and Memphis, while traveling for games at East Carolina and Temple.
tulsahurricane.com
Golden Hurricane Men’s Basketball Announces 2022-23 Schedule
TULSA, Okla. –– The University of Tulsa men's basketball team announced on Wednesday afternoon it's schedule for the 2022-23 campaign. The Golden Hurricane will play a 29-game slate with 11 nonconference opponents and 18 conference contests. The nonconference slate will see Tulsa take on opponents from the Big XII, Pac-12, West Coast Conference, MAC, The Summit, A-10, SWAC and Horizon with the potential for others.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Captures 3-0 Shut Out Win Over #11 Missouri State
Tulsa's 22nd-ranked men's soccer team captured a 3-0 win over 11th-ranked Missouri State on Tuesday night at the Betty and Bobby Allison South Stadium in Springfield, Mo. The Golden Hurricane moved to 4-1-1 on the season, while the Bears fell to 4-1-2 overall. "We had to play very well today...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Brin Named to AAC Weekly Honor Roll
IRVING, Texas –– For the third straight week, Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin has been recognized by the American Athletic Conference with a weekly honor. Brin was selected to the AAC's weekly football honor roll for the second time. A week ago, he was named the AAC's Offensive Player of the Week.
tulsahurricane.com
GAME NOTES: THE OLE MISS GAME
TULSA (2-1, 0-0 AAC) vs. OLE MISS (3-0, 0-0 SEC) Saturday, Sept. 24, 3 pm (CT) Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038), Oxford, Miss. Career Record: 40-47 (7 years) Career Record: 79-42 (11 years) UM Record: 18-8 (3 years) THE STORYLINES . . . • Tulsa is in its 126th season of...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Lachlan Wilson Makes Ray’s 8 List
AUGUSTA, Ga. –– The Augusta Sports Council and the Ray Guy Award announced Ray's 8 for week 3 games today and Tulsa Golden Hurricane punter Lachlan Wilson made the list. The list of Ray's 8 punters eligible to be named the Punter of the Week for week 2 games are: Adam Korsak (Rutgers), Kai Kroeger (South Carolina), Mason Hunt (Southern Miss) Michael Turk (Oklahoma), Nik Constantinou (Texas A&M), Peter Moore (Virginia Tech), Tory Taylor (Iowa) and Tulsa's Wilson.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Brin, Santana Named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Weekly Award Honorable Mention List
TYLER, Texas –– — The pass-catch combination ofDavis Brin and JuanCarlos Santana were named to the honorable mention list this week for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose player of the week award. Brin, a 6'2" senior from Boerne, Texas, had his second 400+ passing game of the...
tulsahurricane.com
Montgomery Radio Show Airs Tonight at 16th & Harvard RibCrib
TULSA, Okla. –– The Philip Montgomery Radio Show with the Tulsa head coach takes place tonight night, 7-8 p.m., live from the RibCrib Restaurant at 16th and Harvard Avenue. The show airs on Big Country 99.5 FM, KXBL Radio. Montgomery and host Bruce Howard will review this past...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Jordan Frederick Named The American Offensive Player of the Week; Tatum Sanders Tabbed as Rookie of the Week
Tulsa women's soccer players Jordan Frederick and Tatum Sanders were named as the American Athletic Conference Offensive and Rookie of the Week, respectively, as announced today by the league's office. Frederick recorded Tulsa's two goals last week, a game-winner against Temple to begin conference play, as well as the game-winner...
