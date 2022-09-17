ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, TX

985thesportshub.com

Fart Court: Jimmy Johnson – GUILTY or NOT GUILTY??

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson celebrates receiving his Hall of Fame ring at halftime during a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
DALLAS, TX
marioncoherald.com

Gainesville struggles with the history of the Great Hanging

It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges.
GAINESVILLE, TX
LoneStar 92

Deion Sanders Owned The Largest Home In Texas, How Big Was It?

As the saying goes, 'Everything is bigger in Texas'. You would think with all the space we have available in the state that Texas would have one of the largest, if not the largest, homes in the country. Unfortunately, that is not the case. According to Angi.com, when it comes...
cravedfw

The Best Fish and Chips in Dallas

Fish and chip shops were originally small family businesses, often run from the ‘front room’ of the house and were commonplace by the late 19th century Britain. Through the latter part of the 19th century and well into the 20th century, the fish and chip trade expanded greatly to satisfy the needs of the growing industrial population of Great Britain. In fact you might say that the Industrial Revolution was fuelled partly by fish and chips.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Bombshell Discovered Near Local School

A bombshell was discovered buried across from Crandall High School on Wednesday. The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office received a call on September 14. The call reported that the bombshell was found at a nearby construction site. The Kaufman County Fire Marshal and Garland Police Department Bomb Squad responded to...
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas

Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
TEXAS STATE
thevarsitynews.net

Bloomfield on the River Apartments

Bloomfield on the River... A unique apartment community in northern Oakland County...offers you the ambiance of a suburban location with the convenience of metropolitan shopping,entertainment and services. Conveniently located on Telegraph Road. Relax by the river or try a little fishing. Accepts Section 8. Location. 311 S Telegraph Rd, Pontiac,...
PONTIAC, MI
1470 WFNT

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
MLive

Powers Catholic High School names new president

FLINT, MI – Timothy Gallic, a longtime Catholic school administrator across the country, will replace Rory Mattar as Powers Catholic High School president this fall. Gallic was named as Powers Catholic High School President by Most Reverend Earl Boyea, Bishop of Lansing, who oversaw the hiring process. He will...
FLINT, MI
dallasexpress.com

Dallas’ Homeless, Vagrants Favor One-Stop Services Solution

Logan Cline sleeps nightly under an Interstate 635 bridge, where The Dallas Express visited him on Monday and asked him to recall how he ended up homeless in Dallas. His story involves many elements of a country song – a woman, Budweiser, and youthful pride. Heading into his eighth...
DALLAS, TX
WLNS

14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI

