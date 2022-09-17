Read full article on original website
Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming LopsidedWild Orchid MediaDallas, TX
Dallas Doctor Accused of Tampering with IV Bags Remains in CustodyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Vote for Flint-area football Player of the Week 4
FLINT – We’ve got 11 candidates for your consideration as Flint-area football Player of the Week. The poll will remain open until 9 a.m. Sept. 23 and we’ll publish the results shortly afterward.
Fart Court: Jimmy Johnson – GUILTY or NOT GUILTY??
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson celebrates receiving his Hall of Fame ring at halftime during a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Flint football’s game canceled after off-field fights break out, superintendent says
FLINT, MI — A Flint Jaguars home football game on Friday, Sept. 16, was canceled midway through after multiple fights broke out in the stands during the event at Northwestern High School. Superintendent Kevelin Jones issued a statement to the community regarding the incident with this message — the...
Gainesville struggles with the history of the Great Hanging
It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges.
Deion Sanders Owned The Largest Home In Texas, How Big Was It?
As the saying goes, 'Everything is bigger in Texas'. You would think with all the space we have available in the state that Texas would have one of the largest, if not the largest, homes in the country. Unfortunately, that is not the case. According to Angi.com, when it comes...
The Best Fish and Chips in Dallas
Fish and chip shops were originally small family businesses, often run from the ‘front room’ of the house and were commonplace by the late 19th century Britain. Through the latter part of the 19th century and well into the 20th century, the fish and chip trade expanded greatly to satisfy the needs of the growing industrial population of Great Britain. In fact you might say that the Industrial Revolution was fuelled partly by fish and chips.
Bombshell Discovered Near Local School
A bombshell was discovered buried across from Crandall High School on Wednesday. The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office received a call on September 14. The call reported that the bombshell was found at a nearby construction site. The Kaufman County Fire Marshal and Garland Police Department Bomb Squad responded to...
3 Texas restaurants, 2 in Dallas-Fort Worth, named to NY Times 50 most-loved restaurants in America
We all know that Texas is home to some of the best foods in the world, let alone the country. Specialties like TexMex, BBQ, and more are near and dear to the hearts of Texans as well as frequent visitors to the Lone Star State.
'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Guillermo Rodriguez makes road trip stop at Fair Park
DALLAS — "Jimmy Kimmel Live" star Guillermo Rodriguez stopped by for a taste of Texas at Fair Park on Tuesday. Guillermo is traveling across the country on a road trip ahead of the show returning to Brooklyn on Sept. 26 for a week of shows. Guillermo stopped in Philadelphia...
One killed, several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Terrell
TERRELL, Texas — One person was killed and several others injured in a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway (SH) 34 in Terrell on Tuesday. The crash occurred at approximately 12:16 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the intersection of SH 34, S Virginia Street, and Airport Road. There,...
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
Bloomfield on the River Apartments
Bloomfield on the River... A unique apartment community in northern Oakland County...offers you the ambiance of a suburban location with the convenience of metropolitan shopping,entertainment and services. Conveniently located on Telegraph Road. Relax by the river or try a little fishing. Accepts Section 8. Location. 311 S Telegraph Rd, Pontiac,...
Report: Several Texas restaurants among top 50 in the country for top-notch burgers
A burger can be had in many ways, but there's only one way to truly enjoy burgers. Your way, and no, we aren't talking about Burger King.
Grand Blanc students disciplined for ‘inappropriate, offensive’ Snapchat messages
GRAND BLANC, MI – A group of student athletes have been disciplined by the Grand Blanc Community Schools district for “inappropriate” and “offensive” messages in a group chat. The students are not facing criminal charges or investigation, but the school resource officer was involved in...
Residents’ Concerns Lead to New Adjusted Plans for Grand Blanc Golf Course
Grand Blanc residents aren't backing down on having their voices heard regarding the future of the now abandoned golf course on Perry Road. Once again the plans for the former The Jewel will be presented, and locals are ready to respond. Back in January that the new owners of The...
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
This restaurant near Houston has the best Chinese takeout in Texas, report says
Chinese takeout is a staple for most busy households across the United States as parents getting home late from work don't have time to cook, they turn to one of the greatest cuisines for a delicious and quick bite-to-eat.
Powers Catholic High School names new president
FLINT, MI – Timothy Gallic, a longtime Catholic school administrator across the country, will replace Rory Mattar as Powers Catholic High School president this fall. Gallic was named as Powers Catholic High School President by Most Reverend Earl Boyea, Bishop of Lansing, who oversaw the hiring process. He will...
Dallas’ Homeless, Vagrants Favor One-Stop Services Solution
Logan Cline sleeps nightly under an Interstate 635 bridge, where The Dallas Express visited him on Monday and asked him to recall how he ended up homeless in Dallas. His story involves many elements of a country song – a woman, Budweiser, and youthful pride. Heading into his eighth...
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
