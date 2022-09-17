Read full article on original website
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Arizona soccer shuts out UC Davis 1-0
University of Arizona Soccer played the University of California, Davis on Sunday at 1 p.m. The team pulled off a 1-0 win in the blazing Arizona heat. The possession was back and forth but the goal was beautiful—what a great way to end the week. Arizona Keeper Hope Hisey...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Hispanic Heritage Month brings arts, eats and more to Tucson
Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off Thursday, Sept. 15, with the Mexican Consulate of Tucson’s annual Mexican Independence Day concert, featuring the Tucson Symphony Orchestra. It was the first of many events citywide through Oct. 15 to spotlight Tucson’s vibrant Hispanic culture and community. Originally introduced as Hispanic Heritage...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
New UA microcampus to improve education access for the Pascua Yaqui tribe
The University of Arizona held a grand opening Sept. 7 for its first microcampus near tribal land. According to UA News, courses will begin later this fall, giving Pascua Yaqui students easy access to the university’s resources and degree programs. Initially, the curriculum will include the Indigenous Governance Program’s...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Second COVID-19 booster symbolizes new era of the pandemic
The newest round of COVID-19 booster shots is now available at the University of Arizona. According to a Campus Health press release, the FDA-approved boosters became available to all students, faculty and staff on Sept. 14. The bivalent booster shot provides protection against the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the...
