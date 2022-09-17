ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

James R. Barnes

James R. Barnes, 83, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born on November 4, 1938, in Venango County, to the late Earl P. and Florence (Slingliff) Barnes. Jim was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School. On July 20, 1957, he...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Corn Fritter Patties

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Corn Fritter Patties – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. These five-ingredient fritters are a thrifty way to enjoy a southern staple without having to leave home!. Ingredients. 1 cup pancake mix. 1 large egg, lightly beaten. 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured, LifeFlighted Following Crash on Route 338

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured and airlifted to a Pittsburgh area hospital after he lost control of his bike in Richland Township. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, on State Route 338 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Brandy L. McKinney

Brandy L. McKinney, 30, of Marble passed away on Friday, September 15, 2022. Born on April 4, 1992, in Erie, she was the daughter of Ed and Theresa Ferringer who survive. Brandy was a 2010 graduate of Rocky Grove High School. She was married on September 21, 2013 to Benjamin...
MARBLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Venango County, PA
City
Seneca, PA
explore venango

Nicholas D. Mitchell

Nicholas D. Mitchell, age 71, of Knox, formerly of New Kensington and Kittanning, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday evening, September 18, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born May 31, 1951, to the late Nicholas and Clara Mitchell. He was a 1969...
KNOX, PA
explore venango

Ann M. Moodie

Ann M. Moodie, 95, of Franklin, passed away on September 9, 2022 at Sugarcreek Station. She was born on December 5, 1926 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Richard Fort and Sara (Liyon) Ford. She grew up with her many siblings in Berea, Ohio. Ann married the love of her...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

City of Oil City Searching for Full-Time Firefighter Applicants

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The City of Oil City is looking for applicants for the position of a full-time firefighter. Applicants must meet the current certification requirements of the Civil Service Commission, as well as PA Department of Health EMT or Paramedic certification. Prospective employees must be at...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Linda F. Silvis

Linda F. Silvis, 55, of Seneca, PA, passed away Sunday Sept. 18, 2022 at her home after a valiant fight. Born Dec. 17, 1966 in Mountain Home, ID., she was the daughter of Madeleine H. Thome Silvis and the late Edward L. Silvis Jr. Linda was a graduate of Oil...
SENECA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms
explore venango

Carmella (DeSanto) Dunkerley

Carmella (DeSanto) Dunkerley, 86, originally from the Clarion and Oil City areas, died at Eagleview Landing Retirement Community in Exton, PA, on Monday, September 19, 2022. She was married to Edward Dunkerley on August 16, 1979. He preceded her in death in 2009. Mrs. Dunkerley was a very active member...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Dorothy J. Hilliard

Dorothy J. Hilliard, 95, of Fairmount City, went to be with her Lord on Monday morning, September 19, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Born on December 5, 1926, in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Boyd and Florence (Shick) Neiswonger. She was married on...
FAIRMOUNT CITY, PA
explore venango

Pearl M. Cutright

Pearl M. Cutright, 81, of Sharon, passed away with her family by her side Thursday evening, September 8, 2022, in UPMC Horizon – Shenango Valley Hospital, Farrell. Mrs. Cutright was born August 29,1941 in Oil City, a daughter of the late Walter L. and Ida M. (Craft) Wise. She...
SHARON, PA
explore venango

Northwest Hospital Foundation Renovates Hospital Courtyard

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. – The waiting room, by the very virtue of the name, has a negative connotation for many of us. At UPMC Northwest, the courtyard is an alternative, offering a functional design with space for privacy and exposure to the outdoors. For the healthcare professional feeling burned-out,...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
explore venango

Driver Killed Following Head-On Collision with Tractor Trailer

WARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 52-year-old man was killed after his vehicle collided head-on with a tractor trailer in Warren County. According to Warren-based State Police, the crash happened September 15 at 6:54 a.m. along State Route 948, south of its intersection with Henrys Mill Road, in Sheffield Township, Warren County.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute

Area state police responded to the following calls:. Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute. Corry-based State Police were dispatched to an active domestic dispute at a residence on Springcreek Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, around 7:06 p.m. on Sunday, September 18. Police say a 34-year-old Titusville man was...
TITUSVILLE, PA
explore venango

Michael Edward “Mike” Weckerly

Michael Edward “Mike” Weckerly, 43, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 unexpectedly in North Carolina. He was born on Oct. 25, 1978, in Clarion, PA, the son of Gary Weckerly and the late Susan June “Susie” (Stewart) Weckerly. Mike graduated from Clarion...
RIMERSBURG, PA
explore venango

Doris L. Goodman

Doris L. Goodman, 62, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville, TN. She was born on Dec. 25, 1959 in Clarion, PA, the daughter of late Darhl L. and Lillian B. (Silvis) Kunselman. Doris received her Master’s Degree from Slippery Rock...
RIMERSBURG, PA
explore venango

James “Jim” Paul Exley

James “Jim” Paul Exley, 85, of Franklin passed away on September 18, 2022 in the early morning hours at Sugar Creek Station. Born on May 30, 1937 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late James L. and Cecilia (Nalapa) Exley. Jim proudly served in...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions with Clarion Forest VNA

CFVNA is now hiring for multiple positions. The candidates best fit for these positions are well organized, have excellent documentation skills, and desire a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction. Join in a rewarding environment with a family-oriented work setting!. Full-time Registered Nurses for Home Health & Hospice.
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Joseph J. Hollabaugh

Joseph J. Hollabaugh, 94, of Titusville, passed away Sunday afternoon September 18, 2022 at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville. Joe was born on January 9, 1928 in Oil City, PA, a son of the late Junis and Alice Bly Hollabaugh. He was married to Betty Wood on November 11,...
TITUSVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy