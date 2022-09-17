Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
City of Dekalb Planning & Zoning Commission met Sept. 6
Here is the agenda provided by the commission: A. ROLL CALL B. APPROVAL OF AGENDA (Additions or Deletions) C. APPROVAL OF MINUTES 1. August 15, 2022D. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION (Open Floor to Anyone Wishing to Speak on Record) E. NEW BUSINESS... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 15:57. Which...
spotonillinois.com
3 shot, 1 of which was killed, in shooting South of Washington Park
CHICAGO - Three men were shot, with one being killed, South of Washington Park Sunday afternoon. Police said three men were on a front porch around 4:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Evans Avenue when an unknown offender exited a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots at the three...
spotonillinois.com
Negative % change for Equity Commonwealth (EQC PR D:NYQ) in Chicago in last year
United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL:NSQ) in Chicago saw a -15.72 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to Sept. 16. On Sept. 16, shares in the United Airlines Holdings Inc. company were selling at $37.48. One year before, these shares were trading at $44.47. United Airlines...
spotonillinois.com
Football: Price: After an unacceptable loss to Southern Illinois, Northwestern has a lot of soul searching to do
Predicting any sports game is nearly impossible, but there's always one certainty - upsets can happen. Particularly for college football, this was the case last week, as No. 8 Notre Dame found themselves on the losing side in their contest against Marshall or Appalachian State's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Burbank weekly recap of home sales during week ending Aug. 20
The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in the week ending Sept. 10 in Tinley Park was 1,131 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Panduit Corporation for a cable management assembly. It was filed on Aug.... ★...
Comments / 0