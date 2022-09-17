Read full article on original website
The Jeep Wrangler is such a popular vehicle that it has birthed an entire subculture. You can scarcely drive without seeing a Wrangler. For good or bad, the Dodge Hellcat series of vehicles also enjoy an immense level of popularity. It's no wonder that Dodge comically decided to cram a 707-horsepower supercharged V8 into almost their entire product line.
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh
Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Ford Mustang Engines: New EcoBoost and V-8 Options, Zero Electrification
There is officially a seventh generation Ford Mustang, and the newest pony car—codenamed S650—comes powered by a choice of three gas-burning engines. Real engines! No electrification! These engines are even all new or highly revised. Can we get a hallelujah?! The InEVitable electrified and autonomous future is bearing down on us, but soul-enriching internal-combustion, capable of delivering far more than A-to-B transportation, is still very much alive at Ford Blue. Let's take a deeper dive into the three engines on offer in the 2024 Ford Mustang and see how they've adapted to survive into a Tier 3/LEV III emissions future, clawing back some power that was recently lost in the name of emissions.
Dodge launched the fifth out of a series of seven “Last Call” models the company designed to say goodbye to the traditional Charger and Challenger as a new era is about to begin. After the Challenger Shakedown, Charger Super Bee, Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger models, the new Charger King Daytona made its debut at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. It will be limited to only 300 units and comes with an extra 10 horsepower over the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody - the model it is based on. The sixth model will be unveiled on September 21, 2022, while the last one will arrive at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. You can start placing your orders later in the fall of 2022 when we will also get details on the prices.
0.175. That just sounds like a few numbers to most of us. To the folks a Lightyear, it's a very important, very small number. As of now, that figure represents the lowest drag coefficient a car has ever achieved. More specifically, it's a record that now belongs to Lightyear. For reference, the previous record was 0.200, held by the Mercedes EQS.
Because straight-sixes are longer than V8s of the same capacity, they are more difficult to package, which limits the layout’s prevalence. Having just one bank of cylinders makes them technically straightforward.
2024 Ford Mustang’s Styling: the Good and the Bad
The new Ford Mustang has a fully redesigned exterior. However, it might take some getting used to for fans of the previous generations. The post 2024 Ford Mustang’s Styling: the Good and the Bad appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Single-Seater NA Mazda Miata Speedster Packs ND MX-5 Power
There are few automotive cults quite like Miatadom. Tesla Stans will cancel the heck out of your Twitter profile, but go to a Cars and Coffee and say out loud that you think a Miata is overrated (aside from the third-generation NC) and watch the chaos descend and fire and brimstone rain down. Yeah, we Miata owners are a hardcore bunch for drivers of machines that are this slow and underpowered. But every once in a while, something in the Miata world happens that everyone can universally agree is cool as heck. The Gorgona Cars NM Concept - which stands for Naked Monoposto - is such a thing.
First Drive: The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Is a Lot to Take In
The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is astoundingly different. See what the new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe has to offer. The post First Drive: The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Is a Lot to Take In appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
