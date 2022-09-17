Charter Communications, a major broadband provider and the No. 2 U.S. cable TV operator, has promoted Chris Winfrey to CEO. On December 1, he will succeed longtime cable business leader Tom Rutledge, who will segue to an executive chairman role after five decades in the industry. Winfrey had most recently been COO at Charter, which operates the Spectrum cable and internet brand, and before that he spent a decade as the company’s CFO. In the announcement of the move, Charter said Rutledge will be executive chairman through November 2023. During the interim period, he will maintain oversight of the company’s government affairs...

BUSINESS ・ 6 MINUTES AGO