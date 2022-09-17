AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Curative, a leading healthcare delivery company, today announced a new health plan with $0 copays and $0 deductibles for in-network care, encouraging proactive engagement by eliminating financial barriers to care. The only requirement to qualify is to complete a preventative health Baseline Visit, so that, members continue to have $0 deductibles, $0 copays, and $0 out-of-pocket costs for all in-network care including many brand-name, specialty, and generic medications. Approved by the Texas Department of Insurance, Curative’s plan will first be offered in Travis and Williamson counties in the Austin area, and then throughout the state over the coming year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005743/en/ Opening in early 2023, Curative Commons is located at 900 Congress Avenue in the heart of downtown Austin, Texas. Plan members get exclusive access to the Curative Commons, a next-generation health and wellness center with medical, wellness, community, and fitness resources. (Photo: Business Wire)

AUSTIN, TX ・ 19 MINUTES AGO