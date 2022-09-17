Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Healthline
Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have
Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
Healthline
What Is the Rheumatoid Arthritis Severity Scale?
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic and progressive disease. Understanding its severity is an important factor in helping you and your doctor evaluate whether treatments are working, what treatments to consider next, and how to prevent progression and damage in the future. The Rheumatoid Arthritis Severity Scale (RASS) was designed...
verywellhealth.com
Is Gabapentin an Effective Treatment for Arthritis?
Neurontin (gabapentin) is used to treat nerve pain. Nerve pain typically cannot be relieved using other pain relievers like anti-inflammatories. Gabapentin is sometimes used in combination with other drugs to manage pain. Gabapentin is prescribed for controlling partial seizures in people with epilepsy. It is not a cure for the...
McKnight's
Study finds 57 percent of previously healthy COVID survivors have lasting cardiac issues
Cardiac symptoms may linger for at least a year in some patients who recover from mild cases of COVID-19. That’s according to a new study of 349 patients with COVID-19 and no prior cardiac disease or notable comorbidities. Study participants underwent serial cardiac assessments, including measurement of blood biomarkers for heart ailments and magnetic resonance imaging. At 109 days, fully 73% of the patients reported cardiac symptoms. These included labored breathing on exertion (62%), palpitations, atypical chest pain and syncope.
msn.com
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
massdevice.com
Study shows blood pressure reduction with Medtronic renal denervation procedure
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced study data that it says demonstrates significant blood pressure reduction with the Symplicity renal denervation system. The SYMPLICITY HTN-3 clinical trial observed subjects who underwent radiofrequency renal denervation (RF RDN) with first-generation Symplicity. Results demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in office and ambulatory blood pressure compared to a sham control group.
gastro.org
COVID patients with GI symptoms experience worse in-hospital complications
According to a new Gastro Hep Advances study, 20% of all COVID-19 patients have gastrointestinal symptoms, and these patients experience worse in-hospital complications than those without GI symptoms. Published by Drs. Nikil Patil, Pankush Kalgotra, Suneha Sundaram, Stephanie Melquist, Sravanthi Parasa, Madhav Desai and Prateek Sharma, the study found that...
cgtlive.com
Cystinosis Gene Therapy Granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by FDA
Preliminary data from an ongoing clinical trial suggest that AVR-RD-04 has been well-tolerated. AVROBIO’s AVR-RD-04, an investigational gene therapy intended for the treatment of cystinosis, has received rare pediatric disease designation from the FDA.1. AVR-RD-04 functions by genetically modifying patients’ hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) to express CTNS, the gene...
aao.org
In patients with uveitis, cataract surgery is relatively safe
Review of: Cataract surgery in uveitis: Risk factors, outcomes and complications. Al-Ani H, Sims J, Niederer R. American Journal of Ophthalmology, in press 2022. Investigators evaluated the rates of intraoperative and postoperative complications in uveitic eyes with cataracts and identified predictors of complications. Study design. This was a retrospective observational...
neurologylive.com
Migraine With Aura Identified as Risk Factor for Atrial Fibrillation
Migraine with aura is suggested as an independent risk factor for atrial fibrillation and that AFib-mediated cardioembolism may play a role with migraines, especially stroke association for some patients. The results of a study utilizing an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled electrocardiogram (ECG) prediction model suggest that migraine with aura (MwA) may...
Curative Upends Traditional Employer-Based Healthcare Coverage by Launching a No Copay, No Deductible Health Insurance Plan
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Curative, a leading healthcare delivery company, today announced a new health plan with $0 copays and $0 deductibles for in-network care, encouraging proactive engagement by eliminating financial barriers to care. The only requirement to qualify is to complete a preventative health Baseline Visit, so that, members continue to have $0 deductibles, $0 copays, and $0 out-of-pocket costs for all in-network care including many brand-name, specialty, and generic medications. Approved by the Texas Department of Insurance, Curative’s plan will first be offered in Travis and Williamson counties in the Austin area, and then throughout the state over the coming year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005743/en/ Opening in early 2023, Curative Commons is located at 900 Congress Avenue in the heart of downtown Austin, Texas. Plan members get exclusive access to the Curative Commons, a next-generation health and wellness center with medical, wellness, community, and fitness resources. (Photo: Business Wire)
healio.com
Tezepelumab reduces mucus plugging in patients with moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma
Tezepelumab treatment reduced mucus scores, which correlated with lung function improvement, among patients with moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma, researchers reported at the European Respiratory Society International Congress. “It’s the first time we’ve been able to demonstrate in a randomized controlled trial reduction of mucus plugging in response to a...
MedicalXpress
Study suggests that high-fat diets fuel the creation of inflammatory immune cells in the bone marrow of mice
Scientists have shown that high-fat diets can cause rapid changes in the bone marrow of mice, driving the production of inflammatory immune cells, according to findings published today in eLife. The results may help explain how high-fat diets trigger inflammation, which can contribute to the development of insulin resistance, type...
docwirenews.com
Risk Factors for SLE Development in Patients With ITP
Researchers, led by Soo Min Ahn, examined patients with primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who later developed systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and found that younger age, organ bleeding, and antinuclear antibody (ANA) positivity were potential risk factors for the occurrence of SLE. Their findings were published in Arthritis Research & Therapy.
EverydayHealth.com
Fecal Transplant Provides Relief From Irritable Bowel Syndrome Symptoms, Study Finds
Fecal transplant — when stool with healthy microorganisms is inserted into a person’s digestive tract — has been shown to reduce abdominal stress and tiredness in patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Recent research published in the journal Gastroenterology found that these positive effects may last up to three years or even longer.
Nature.com
High EASIX score is an independent predictor of non-relapse mortality in patients with CMML undergoing allogeneic stem cell transplant
Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) is a chronic, clonal disorder, of monocytes. A diagnosis of CMML requires that monocytes comprise at least 10% of the peripheral blood white blood cell differential with a sustained absolute monocyte count of â‰¥1"‰Ã—"‰109 cells/L, and the absence of other disease-defining genetic abnormalities, such as BCR-ABL1, PDGFRA, PDGFRB, FGFR1, or PCM1-JAK2 fusions [1].
Drinking, smoking drop among U.S. teens while vaping, pot use rise
Fewer U.S. teenagers are drinking and smoking these days, but marijuana and vaping have gained in popularity -- particularly among kids with lots of unsupervised free time. Those are among the findings of a new study tracking substance use trends among American teens over the past 30 years. The researchers...
Nature.com
TRPC5 as a possible therapeutic target for vascular dysfunction associated with obesity
Obesity is increasingly prevalent worldwide and has become one of the major health problems of modern society. Since 1980, the number of obese patients has doubled in >70 countries, with 107.7 million children and 603.7 million adults diagnosed with obesity in 195 countries in 2015 [1]. Obesity negatively affects metabolic homeostasis and is a risk factor for type 2 diabetes and atherosclerosis, which lead to cardiovascular disease and death [2]. Atherosclerosis is triggered by vascular endothelial disorders. Endothelial cells regulate vascular tone by balancing endothelium-dependent relaxation (EDR) and endothelium-dependent contraction (EDC) via vasoactive factors. In obesity, inflammation and oxidative stress cause endothelial dysfunction, resulting in decreased EDR and increased EDC, thereby leading to atherosclerosis and increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease [3, 4]. Thus, elucidation of the mechanism of endothelial dysfunction in obesity may lead to clinical applications for the prevention of cardiovascular disease.
