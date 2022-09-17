SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today released the Unity 2022 Multiplayer Report, to help developers better understand both player demand and preferences for multiplayer games. This report shows that more than half of the global population (52%) now play games and a majority of those gamers (77%) play multiplayer games. Additionally, it also reveals the importance of social factors in both influencing purchase decisions and fueling engagement in games. To give studios of all sizes immediate access to foundational building tools that will help accelerate multiplayer development and deliver the best connected gaming experiences, today Unity launched new self-serve features for Game Server Hosting and Matchmaker. These additions bolster an already robust portfolio of multiplayer solutions offered through Unity Gaming Services (UGS). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005494/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)

