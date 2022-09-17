After five weeks, one of the longest stretches in recent history, Horry County has a ranked football team again. Loris, which moved to 4-0 with last week’s win over Class 5A Conway, is appearing in the polls for the first time since 2015. The Lions are one of six undefeated teams remaining in all of Class 3A and are No. 9 in that division’s polls, which were released Tuesday.

