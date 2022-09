The Miami University football team faces Northwestern on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Ryan Stadium in Evanston, Ill. Opening kick is slated for 7:30 p.m. The matchup with Northwestern will be carried live on Big Ten Network. Joe Beninati will handle play-by-play duties, while J Leman will serve as the color analyst. Krystle Rich will work the sideline.

OXFORD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO