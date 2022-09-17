ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reunion Tower is dimming its lights to protect migrating birds

DALLAS - Reunion Tower's iconic lights will not be as bright for the next few weeks. The tower is dimming its lights by 50 percent from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sept. 20 to Oct. 10 to protect birds migrating south through North Texas. Lights, like the ones on...
Report: Here’s where to find the best queso Dallas has to offer

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a day of celebration and while it’s special on Tuesday, September 20, any day is a good day to celebrate with some chips and the best dip on earth, queso. NationalToday is wanting to get everyone in the queso-celebrating spirit on National Queso...
Inside Crystal Charity Ball’s Glittering Day of Events

Can Hall, Katie Haung, Cindy Tran (Photography by Tamytha Cameron) Like a soigne groundhog, our grand dame of the social season, the 2022 Crystal Charity Ball Ten Best Dressed Fashion Show, has emerged to proclaim: ladies, it’s time to suit up (boucle Chanel is what I’d suggest). For...
Updated COVID-19 booster available for Dallas County residents

DALLAS – The updated bivalent COVID-19 booster is now available for Dallas County residents. This booster is designed to provide an immune response to protect against the original strain of COVID-19 and the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized bivalent formulations of...
Thousands of job openings with Kroger, Kohl's in North Texas

DALLAS — Whether you're looking for a holiday job or something more long-term, there are two companies you could consider applying for. Kohl's is planning to hire almost 4,000 seasonal employees across North Texas: 1,100 in Dallas, around 300 for the Corsicana Distribution Center, and about 2,500 at their Desoto e-commerce fulfillment center.
Frisco Makes Sawed Off Catalytic Converters Illegal

Thefts of catalytic converters are on the rise, and Frisco is attempting to change that. The city has now made it illegal to possess a converter that has been sawed off. Many know that a catalytic converter is a device in the exhaust system that contains a catalyst to convert pollutant gas into less harmful gasses. But many do not know (outside of mechanics, car aficionados and thieves) that catalytic converters are very expensive and can be worth a great deal of money.
Repeat Fires at Vacant Dallas Hotel Raises Concern

A vacant Dallas Hotel on Mockingbird Lane Near I-35E Stemmons Freeway was the scene of two fires late Monday and early Tuesday. Dallas firefighters had been there several times before. Unpaid guests seeking shelter in the old building are blamed for the problems. The City of Dallas has efforts underway...
