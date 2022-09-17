Read full article on original website
Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming LopsidedWild Orchid MediaDallas, TX
Dallas Doctor Accused of Tampering with IV Bags Remains in CustodyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
keranews.org
Nike’s planned distribution center in Dallas County hits snag over lack of diversity at the top
But a vote on the proposal has been delayed for the second time. Two weeks ago, county commissioners wanted more time to read the company’s latest report on diversity in the company’s hiring. Now, the company asked that it be removed from the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
Beautiful Texas Brownstone in Rivercrest Offers a True Lock-And-Leave Lifestyle
If you have the word “Triassic-Jurassic” on your Tarrant County Tuesday bingo card … you win! Of course, the Triassic-Jurassic Period of history began roughly 250 million years ago (give or take a few years) and ended with the dinosaurs taking a dirt nap. How this relates...
dmagazine.com
DFW Is Home to the Fourth Fastest Growing Private Healthcare Company in the Country
Five of the top 10 companies in the 2022 Inc. 5,000 list in North Texas are healthcare organizations. The top growing companies include eTrueNorth, StaffDNA, TimelyMD, Curis Functional Health, and SmartLight Analytics. Inc. has ranked the top 5,000 independent private companies based on three years of revenue growth since 1982....
fox4news.com
Reunion Tower is dimming its lights to protect migrating birds
DALLAS - Reunion Tower's iconic lights will not be as bright for the next few weeks. The tower is dimming its lights by 50 percent from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sept. 20 to Oct. 10 to protect birds migrating south through North Texas. Lights, like the ones on...
The airport wants to put the brakes on peer-to-peer car rentals using parking spaces
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth city council members are being asked to change the towing rules at DFW Airport. The request comes from airport officials because of parking spots being used by people renting out their personal vehicles. Fort Worth council re-opened their work session after hearing from...
Home and Prices Continue Steady Decline in Fort Worth, Tarrant County
Median home prices again fell in August, continuing the local market’s steady decline, according to the Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors. It’s not really big news considering how the national market is also cooling a bit. But it is another acknowledgment by a local realtors group that the slowdown is also a thing in North Texas.
Former Dallas Arboretum employees blame management for alleged culture of LGBTQ discrimination
DALLAS — At least four former Dallas Arboretum workers have filed equal employment opportunity complaints against their former employer in the past year, including allegations that management fostered a culture of discrimination around gender identity and sexuality. In interviews with WFAA, two of the former employees say they’re thankful...
CW33 NewsFix
Report: Here’s where to find the best queso Dallas has to offer
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a day of celebration and while it’s special on Tuesday, September 20, any day is a good day to celebrate with some chips and the best dip on earth, queso. NationalToday is wanting to get everyone in the queso-celebrating spirit on National Queso...
Kroger makes major update which could change the way you feed your family for ever
KROGER has unveiled a new food offering that could change the way customers feed their families. Some outlets have opened a "virtual food court" allowing shoppers to place orders online for the in-store "ghost kitchen". Customers can order virtually via Kitchen United’s MIX platform or at a kiosk in the...
fortworthreport.org
City Manager David Cooke’s flight to Aspen with Ed, Sasha Bass raises concerns over potential conflict of interest
City Manager David Cooke and his spouse flew to Aspen, Colorado, with Ed and Sasha Bass over Labor Day weekend in the Bass’ private jet, raising concerns about a relationship detractors say is too close for Fort Worth’s top administrator and a billionaire couple who control a large swath of downtown.
papercitymag.com
Inside Crystal Charity Ball’s Glittering Day of Events
Can Hall, Katie Haung, Cindy Tran (Photography by Tamytha Cameron) Like a soigne groundhog, our grand dame of the social season, the 2022 Crystal Charity Ball Ten Best Dressed Fashion Show, has emerged to proclaim: ladies, it’s time to suit up (boucle Chanel is what I’d suggest). For...
texasmetronews.com
Updated COVID-19 booster available for Dallas County residents
DALLAS – The updated bivalent COVID-19 booster is now available for Dallas County residents. This booster is designed to provide an immune response to protect against the original strain of COVID-19 and the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized bivalent formulations of...
This Arlington steakhouse serves up great food with an even better view
Who doesn't love a good view? And with this Arlington steakhouse, you can enjoy high-class food with a killer view of the iconic Six Flags Over Texas.
Thousands of job openings with Kroger, Kohl's in North Texas
DALLAS — Whether you're looking for a holiday job or something more long-term, there are two companies you could consider applying for. Kohl's is planning to hire almost 4,000 seasonal employees across North Texas: 1,100 in Dallas, around 300 for the Corsicana Distribution Center, and about 2,500 at their Desoto e-commerce fulfillment center.
3 Texas restaurants, 2 in Dallas-Fort Worth, named to NY Times 50 most-loved restaurants in America
We all know that Texas is home to some of the best foods in the world, let alone the country. Specialties like TexMex, BBQ, and more are near and dear to the hearts of Texans as well as frequent visitors to the Lone Star State.
Pizza rolls meet cheeseburgers? New White Castle “Castle Bites” now available nationwide
With Sunday, Sept. 17 being National Cheeseburger Day, this could be a good alternative to your traditional cheeseburger.
Frisco Makes Sawed Off Catalytic Converters Illegal
Thefts of catalytic converters are on the rise, and Frisco is attempting to change that. The city has now made it illegal to possess a converter that has been sawed off. Many know that a catalytic converter is a device in the exhaust system that contains a catalyst to convert pollutant gas into less harmful gasses. But many do not know (outside of mechanics, car aficionados and thieves) that catalytic converters are very expensive and can be worth a great deal of money.
What’s the best week of the year to buy a new house?
The "best" week to purchase a new home is coming up.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Repeat Fires at Vacant Dallas Hotel Raises Concern
A vacant Dallas Hotel on Mockingbird Lane Near I-35E Stemmons Freeway was the scene of two fires late Monday and early Tuesday. Dallas firefighters had been there several times before. Unpaid guests seeking shelter in the old building are blamed for the problems. The City of Dallas has efforts underway...
Blue Cross and Texas Health don't have a deal with Oct. 4 deadline approaching
DALLAS — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and Texas Health Resources, one of the largest hospital systems in North Texas, have not reached an agreement for in-network services ahead of the current deal expiring on Oct. 4. Blue Cross officials in a statement Tuesday said they received...
