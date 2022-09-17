Read full article on original website
From Double-A title to 1st MLB hit, HR: 'Pretty good week'
ANAHEIM -- For infielder Livan Soto, it was a dream to be called up by the Angels on Saturday. On Sunday, he made the most of his first career Major League start at shortstop. Soto picked up his first career hit with a single in the third inning off lefty Marco Gonzales, then connected on his first homer, a two-run shot that chased Gonzales from the game in the seventh inning. His impressive performance helped lift the Angels to a 5-1 win over the Mariners at Angel Stadium.
As Soto's bat stirs, SD rises in WC race
PHOENIX -- Late Thursday night, Manny Machado stood in front of his locker in a dead-silent clubhouse and struggled to explain the Padres’ recent woes. He didn’t know why the team was scuffling, but he knew the urgency of the matter with the regular season winding down. A...
Cards shift focus to road trip vs. potential playoff opponents
ST. LOUIS -- Their offense in a rut and their leading MVP candidate off and trying to rediscover his own struggling swing, the Cardinals wasted no time in flushing a Sunday blanking and casting their collective focus to what lies dead ahead. On the heels of Sunday’s 3-0 loss to...
Injuries & Moves: Gray (hamstring) to IL; Megill returns
Keep track of the Twins' recent transactions and injury updates throughout the season. Sept. 20: RHP Sonny Gray placed on 15-day IL with right hamstring strain; RHP Trevor Megill reinstated from Covid IL; RHP Dereck Rodríguez outrighted off 40-man roster. Gray was placed on the 15-day injured list after...
Guardians head to Chicago to 'close this thing out'
CLEVELAND -- The stage is set. With an 11-4 win over the Twins in the finale of a five-game series on Monday afternoon at Progressive Field, the Guardians have seemingly eliminated one of two threats for the American League Central title, as Minnesota fell seven games back in the division with just 15 games remaining in the regular season.
Young Guardians poised for postseason history?
The Guardians might do what no team has done before. Not only are they the youngest team in the Majors, but their average age (which has hovered around 26 since Opening Day) is younger than every Triple-A club, as well. It took until Saturday -- when third baseman José Ramírez turned 30 -- for the team to have a position player other than a catcher be over 29 years old.
Mariners enduring bumpy stretch: 'We've got to get it going'
ANAHEIM -- Scott Servais never calls it a “streak” until it’s at least three games. Win, lose, good or bad, in the eyes of the Mariners’ manager over the marathon MLB season, it’s never a trend until it happens thrice in a row. And after...
Suarez still learning to navigate middle innings
ANAHEIM -- Lefty José Suarez has enjoyed a solid season and has been one of the Angels’ most consistent starters since joining the rotation in mid-June, but he’s had trouble getting through opposing lineups a third time. That was again the case on Monday afternoon against the...
Riley Greene's incredible diving catch wins Play of Week
DETROIT -- Riley Greene’s defense continues to kill hopes of extra-base hits in the depths of Comerica Park, and his latest effort was rewarded with the Electric Play of the Week presented by Chevrolet. The stare on Alex Bregman’s face after Greene’s diving grab on Tuesday spoke volumes to...
Breaking down World Series odds with latest Rankings
This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings Playbook. With only a couple of weeks remaining in the regular season, we check in with our Power Rankings. As always, we compare how these teams rank and then compare them to their odds to win the World Series on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a peek!
Jason Delay almost left baseball behind. It's a good thing he didn't
Jason Delay had made peace with the decision. His career was stalled out. His bats collected dust. He had a roster spot, but at that point, it was more theoretically than actively. His patience had worn thin, and he knew his time could best be spent elsewhere. “I was fully...
An inside look at Judge's quest for baseball immortality
It was the dawn of Aaron Judge’s junior season at Fresno State University, and the future Yankee found a seat alongside his Bulldogs teammates, having been issued a surprising classroom assignment. The required viewing on that date was a YouTube supercut, showing each and every hit Miguel Cabrera collected during his stellar 2012 season with the Detroit Tigers.
Scherzer on impending clinch: 'You celebrate making the playoffs'
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo’s Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When the Mets clinch a National League playoff berth, likely this week in Milwaukee or Oakland, the team intends to celebrate. There is...
Rays fall short against possible playoff foe
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays will almost certainly have their moment to celebrate. Even after losing 4-0 to the Astros on Monday night at Tropicana Field, the Rays’ magic number to clinch a spot in the postseason fell to 10 as a result of the Orioles’ 11-0 loss to the Tigers. Tampa Bay dropped a game behind the Blue Jays, who occupy the American League’s top Wild Card spot, and holds only a half-game lead over the Mariners for the second spot.
Burnes hopes for October rematch after rough start vs. Mets
MILWAUKEE -- For one near-perfect pass through the lineups in Monday’s 7-2 Mets win over the Brewers at American Family Field, the first matchup of former Cy Young Award winners Max Scherzer and Corbin Burnes met all the hype. Both faced the minimum through three. Burnes, the Brewers’ ace,...
'Nothing clicked right for us': O's shut out by Tigers
BALTIMORE -- The way Monday night was shaping up, the Orioles may accept that they avoided history, but the way it finished was a brutal blow all the same. The O’s opened a crucial homestand at Camden Yards against the Tigers with a deflating loss, no-hit by left-hander Tyler Alexander through six innings and then ultimately shut out, 11-0, by a team with the worst scoring offense in the Majors.
Astros clinch AL West, 1st-round bye to ALDS
ST. PETERSBURG -- For those who had been through the numerous Astros celebrations over the past seven years, the champagne tasted as sweet as it did the first time. And for those who were experiencing their first clinching celebration in a clubhouse Monday night, it may have tasted even better.
Lawrence proving why he belongs with Rockies
CHICAGO -- Rockies reliever Justin Lawrence didn’t yell or pump his fist. He was happy, no doubt, but as he left at the end of the sixth inning, he was almost as quiet as the Wrigley Field fans whose expectations he built up before dashing them. Lawrence replaced starter...
Scherzer spins 6 perfect innings for 200th career win
MILWAUKEE -- About two hours after being named Mets general manager last November, Billy Eppler placed a call to Scott Boras. Unwilling to waste any time as he looked to fortify the Mets under owner Steve Cohen’s watch, Eppler ticked through a number of different players in that initial conversation with one of baseball’s most powerful agents.
Santana talks the talk, then walks the walk
ANAHEIM -- Early on Monday morning at Angel Stadium, well before a dominant 9-1 victory cleared away the intangibly frustrating haze of a three-game losing streak in the Mariners’ clubhouse, Carlos Santana spoke up. Health concerns have mounted for the Mariners, with the postseason nearing and their top three...
