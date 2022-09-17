Read full article on original website
Dems vote down Hunter Biden probe, request for documents on Biden family ‘business schemes’
A Republican request for documents related to Joe Biden’s family’s "international business schemes," including Hunter Biden’s business deals that may be influencing U.S. foreign policy, was dismissed by House Democrats on Tuesday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee considered a resolution of inquiry that asks President Biden...
Chuck Todd on new NBC poll: Biden 'getting a lift from simply Donald Trump's presence'
NBC's Chuck Todd discussed new NBC polling on Sunday that showed President Biden's approval rating has increased, adding that he was "getting a lift from simply Donald Trump's presence." Todd said it was "remarkable" how Biden "even managed" to get to a 45% approval rating in the Sunday NBC poll...
Washington Post, NPR, New York Times and more tear into Biden for declaring the ‘pandemic is over’
Liberal media outlets slammed President Biden after he claimed during a Sunday night television interview that the COVID-19 pandemic is "over," just weeks before the midterm elections. "Is the pandemic over?" correspondent Scott Pelley asked Biden during an appearance on CBS’ "60 Minutes," which was the president’s first interview with...
Jesse Watters: Is it me or do you get the feeling Joe Biden is not really the president?
Fox News host Jesse Watters torches President Joe Biden’s "60 Minutes" interview, muses over whether he will seek re-election and calls out the president for being unprepared on "Jesse Watters Primetime." CRITICS FLOOD TWITTER AFTER BIDEN DECLARES COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS OVER: 'IRRESPONSIBLE AND MISLEADING'. JESSE WATTERS: Is it me...
Sen. Kennedy torches Biden for lying about the border: Americans 'don't like being treated like a moron'
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., ripped President Biden over the border crisis, warning he has "lied" to the American people as migrant encounters surge to record levels. Kennedy joined "The Faulkner Focus" on Tuesday to discuss the latest on the migrant surge, saying Biden has "opened" the borders and "lied" about the issue.
LAURA INGRAHAM: It remains to be seen whether Biden is even capable of standing upright at this moment
Laura Ingraham highlighted how members of Biden's White House have yet to provide a clear answer on whether or not Biden will be running for re-election in 2024 on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: I'm going to tell you tonight what remains to be seen, just how many seats the...
White House ridiculed after walking back Biden’s statement that pandemic is over: ‘He is not in charge’
Twitter users expressed confusion and outright mockery after the White House walked back President Biden’s assertion that the COVID-19 pandemic is "over." Biden made his remarks during his interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes on Sunday, his first interview with an American TV journalist in over 200 days. When asked about the state of the U.S.’s fight against the pandemic, Biden told CBS correspondent Scott Pelley, "The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with Covid. We're still doing a lot of work on it. It's -- but the pandemic is over."
MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan flips out on President Biden for saying 'pandemic is over'
Mehdi Hasan, host of MSNBC's "The Mehdi Hasan Show," reacted to a clip of President Biden saying during an interview with CBS News' Scott Pelley that the COVID-19 "pandemic is over." "One of the (many) reasons they’re not wearing masks is because people like Biden keep (falsely) telling them the...
Marc Short: DeSantis decision to send migrants to Martha's Vineyard highlights 'fake outrage' from Dems, media
Former chief of staff to Mike Pence Marc Short said Sunday during ABC's "This Week" that Gov. Ron DeSantis', R, Fla., decision to send migrants to Martha's Vineyard is highlighting the "hypocrisy" and the "fake outrage" coming from Democrats and the media. "Do you feel comfortable with this idea of,...
CNBC host presses Biden economic adviser about how the admin continues to 'reject any blame' for inflation
CNBC "Squawk Box" host Joe Kernen pressed White House Council of Economic Advisers member Heather Boushey about how the Biden administration continues to "reject any blame" for high inflation. "The administration, Biden Administration, usually rejects any blame for the highest inflation that we were just talking about in 40 years,...
Senator Lindsey Graham: Governors Abbott & DeSantis Are Brilliant Taking The Border Crisis And Making It Real To The Most Liberal People In The Country
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tells Brian Kilmeade Governors Abbott and DeSantis are brilliant shipping immigrants to liberal cities. Graham says Abbott and DeSantis have made the issue real to the most Liberal people in the country. Senator Graham also defended his bill that would ban most abortions nationwide after 15 weeks. Graham points to a poll that shows 59% of the American people support limiting abortion at 15 weeks. Graham feels we need a national minimum standard to show how extreme the Democrat Party is, saying, “They have literally gone from pro-choice to pro-abortion.” Senator Graham explained why he feels the midterms will be a wipeout for democrats. Graham points to polling that shows 70% of the people think the country is on the wrong track and believes if Republicans can’t beat this crowd then they are not going to beat anybody.
Members of Congress demand answers from Austin over 'blanket denial' of religious vaccine accommodations
FIRST ON FOX: A group of GOP House members sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday demanding answers about a leaked memo describing what they called "blanket denial of religious accommodation" to the military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Fifteen Republican members of Congress, led by Reps. Jim Banks...
3 ways Biden makes inflation worse
The recent rail worker settlement reminds us that Joe Biden, far from fighting inflation, is actually enabling price increases, in three important ways. First, he will not stop spending. After crowing about the dubious deficit cuts contained in his Inflation Reduction Act, the president decided to cancel student debt to the tune of as much as another trillion dollars.
WSJ editorial board warns of the 'real' stakes of Democrats winning the midterm elections
The Wall Street Journal editorial board warned Sunday "what’s really on the ballot in November" is increased taxes, permanent changes to voting processes, and the abolishment of the Senate filibuster if Democrats maintain control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections. "If the election polls are right, Democrats have...
Why Biden will not run for re-election in 2024: Ari Fleischer
Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer explained why President Biden will not run again in the 2024 presidential election Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle." ARI FLEISCHER: As a Republican, I would want nothing more than for Joe Biden to declare for re-election and run, because I would like to run against a guy who's going to be 82 years old on Election Day or right after Election Day in the year 2024. But the fact of the matter is — and I predicted this last May — Joe Biden is not going to run for re-election. And Sen. Coons — who was Biden's former chief of staff — is giving an early indication of that.
Is bussing migrants ethical? New Yorkers weigh in
NEW YORK CITY – People in New York sounded off on Republican governors bussing illegal immigrants across the country, with some calling it a crime against humanity while others criticized left-wing outrage. "I think that’s a crime," Jackson told Fox News. "They’re in your state, deal with them in...
LAURA INGRAHAM: Dems don't ever want COVID to end because more emergencies equal more government dependency
Laura Ingraham sounded off on Democrats clinging to the COVID emergency because it allows them to retain power and how the White House had to walk back President Biden's comment about the pandemic being "over" on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: At this point, trying to sell this vaccine and...
Gavin Newsom says GOP governors are ‘doubling down on stupid’ in latest attack
California Gov. Gavin Newsom leveled his latest attack on Republican governors while at a climate meeting in New York on Tuesday. "Those conservative governors out there, Greg Abbott and others, they're as dumb as they want to be and they're just doubling down on stupid, and we will not follow their path," he said at the Clinton Global Initiative Meeting, according to KXTV in Sacramento.
GREG GUTFELD: Media has shifted focus 'from Don to Ron'
Happy Tuesday, everybody. Yeah. Shut up over there. Take him out. Get rid of him. So it's happening. What the Democrats and media once called evil is now getting a facelift. And I'm not talking about this. No, what I'm saying is what they demonized before becomes less satanic as they shift to a new, far more evil target. No, not him either. You know, you guys always assume I'm talking about him. He is evil.
SEAN HANNITY: This is a new record for the Biden administration this year
Sean Hannity discussed the overwhelming number of illegal migrants coming across the border and the issues that are being created for migrants because of Biden's policies on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: But we begin with a new record for the Biden administration this year. I guess it's time to celebrate if...
