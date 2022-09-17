Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tells Brian Kilmeade Governors Abbott and DeSantis are brilliant shipping immigrants to liberal cities. Graham says Abbott and DeSantis have made the issue real to the most Liberal people in the country. Senator Graham also defended his bill that would ban most abortions nationwide after 15 weeks. Graham points to a poll that shows 59% of the American people support limiting abortion at 15 weeks. Graham feels we need a national minimum standard to show how extreme the Democrat Party is, saying, “They have literally gone from pro-choice to pro-abortion.” Senator Graham explained why he feels the midterms will be a wipeout for democrats. Graham points to polling that shows 70% of the people think the country is on the wrong track and believes if Republicans can’t beat this crowd then they are not going to beat anybody.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO