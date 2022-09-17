ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

White House ridiculed after walking back Biden’s statement that pandemic is over: ‘He is not in charge’

Twitter users expressed confusion and outright mockery after the White House walked back President Biden’s assertion that the COVID-19 pandemic is "over." Biden made his remarks during his interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes on Sunday, his first interview with an American TV journalist in over 200 days. When asked about the state of the U.S.’s fight against the pandemic, Biden told CBS correspondent Scott Pelley, "The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with Covid. We're still doing a lot of work on it. It's -- but the pandemic is over."
Chuck Schumer
Joe Manchin
Lindsey Graham
Fox News

Senator Lindsey Graham: Governors Abbott & DeSantis Are Brilliant Taking The Border Crisis And Making It Real To The Most Liberal People In The Country

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tells Brian Kilmeade Governors Abbott and DeSantis are brilliant shipping immigrants to liberal cities. Graham says Abbott and DeSantis have made the issue real to the most Liberal people in the country. Senator Graham also defended his bill that would ban most abortions nationwide after 15 weeks. Graham points to a poll that shows 59% of the American people support limiting abortion at 15 weeks. Graham feels we need a national minimum standard to show how extreme the Democrat Party is, saying, “They have literally gone from pro-choice to pro-abortion.” Senator Graham explained why he feels the midterms will be a wipeout for democrats. Graham points to polling that shows 70% of the people think the country is on the wrong track and believes if Republicans can’t beat this crowd then they are not going to beat anybody.
Fox News

3 ways Biden makes inflation worse

The recent rail worker settlement reminds us that Joe Biden, far from fighting inflation, is actually enabling price increases, in three important ways. First, he will not stop spending. After crowing about the dubious deficit cuts contained in his Inflation Reduction Act, the president decided to cancel student debt to the tune of as much as another trillion dollars.
Fox News

Why Biden will not run for re-election in 2024: Ari Fleischer

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer explained why President Biden will not run again in the 2024 presidential election Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle." ARI FLEISCHER: As a Republican, I would want nothing more than for Joe Biden to declare for re-election and run, because I would like to run against a guy who's going to be 82 years old on Election Day or right after Election Day in the year 2024. But the fact of the matter is — and I predicted this last May — Joe Biden is not going to run for re-election. And Sen. Coons — who was Biden's former chief of staff — is giving an early indication of that.
Fox News

Is bussing migrants ethical? New Yorkers weigh in

NEW YORK CITY – People in New York sounded off on Republican governors bussing illegal immigrants across the country, with some calling it a crime against humanity while others criticized left-wing outrage. "I think that’s a crime," Jackson told Fox News. "They’re in your state, deal with them in...
Fox News

Gavin Newsom says GOP governors are ‘doubling down on stupid’ in latest attack

California Gov. Gavin Newsom leveled his latest attack on Republican governors while at a climate meeting in New York on Tuesday. "Those conservative governors out there, Greg Abbott and others, they're as dumb as they want to be and they're just doubling down on stupid, and we will not follow their path," he said at the Clinton Global Initiative Meeting, according to KXTV in Sacramento.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

GREG GUTFELD: Media has shifted focus 'from Don to Ron'

Happy Tuesday, everybody. Yeah. Shut up over there. Take him out. Get rid of him. So it's happening. What the Democrats and media once called evil is now getting a facelift. And I'm not talking about this. No, what I'm saying is what they demonized before becomes less satanic as they shift to a new, far more evil target. No, not him either. You know, you guys always assume I'm talking about him. He is evil.
Fox News

