Alaska State

alaskasnewssource.com

Scientists intrigued by 2 Southeast Alaska landslides in 1 week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two large landslides in Alaska have let loose in the last week, and although neither impacted residents, they are of great interest to geologists. The first slide was east of Seward, detected on Sept. 14 as it fell onto Ellsworth Glacier. Geologist Bretwood “Hig” Higman said debris from that slide is estimated to be about 10 million tons in volume.
oregontoday.net

Quake, Sept. 21

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Wednesday morning, Sept. 21. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Must Read Alaska

The Left goes politically nuts over storm in Western Alaska; Dunleavy says he is asking for federal declaration

The incivility of Twitter users is legendary, but new lows were reached after the storm that hit Western Alaska this past weekend. Political critics of Gov. Mike Dunleavy pounced, asking why the governor had not had a federal disaster declaration in place already. Some even demanded the governor declare a state disaster, which he had already done on Saturday.
NBC News

Powerful storm strikes Alaska bringing historic surge and coastal flooding

One of the strongest storms in at least a decade struck Alaska Saturday with hurricane force winds, high seas and rain that caused coastal flooding. A low pressure front in the Bering Straight was spinning as wide and strong as any winter storm, but instead of bringing cold weather, it was fed by the volatile air from the former Typhoon Merbok, forecasters said.
alaskasnewssource.com

The only ‘cigarette’ boat in Alaska turns heads at Big Lake

BIG LAKE, Alaska (KTUU) - Not only is the She Said Yes the only cigarette boat in Alaska, it is also the farthest north cigarette boat in the world. Sandy Stuart has had a dream his whole life to own one of these world-class performance boats and this past year, after finding some money and the right boat, his wife Kira said yes.
Post Register

Expecting a cold front to kick off Autumn

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Some of the coolest weather of the season is poised to move into the state on Wednesday and Thursday. This will be courtesy of a low off the California coast that will swing into Oregon on Tuesday. Look for lots of sunshine here in the Treasure Valley with highs in the mid 80's. It could get a little breezy ahead of this low tomorrow afternoon. On Wednesday, the low will shift into Western Idaho by the afternoon. This could trigger some scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds. Highs will gradually drop into the 70's that afternoon.
Fox40

The tiny corner of California that isn’t in drought

(NEXSTAR) – As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out. The drought map of California shows shades of orange, red, and even dark burgundy for the driest parts of...
CBS Miami

Hurricane Fiona expected to become Cat. 4 storm

MIAMI - Hurricane Fiona grew Monday evening to a Category 2 storm after it battered Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and headed towards Turks and Caicos.According to the 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, the storm was packing sustained winds of 110 miles per hour or more and was slowly moving northwest.A hurricane warning remained in effect for the Turks and Caicos with a hurricane watch and tropical storm warnings issued for parts of the Dominican Republic, according to the National Weather Service.The latest advisory said the storm could strengthen to Category 4 status as it moves...
KTVZ

Snow! Showers and T-storms, plus cleaner air

Wow, did the rain come in Saturday or what! And not light showers, either. Plus enough colder air that tantalizing SNOW on the slopes of Mt. Bachelor! A taste of things to come?. The winds will not be very strong this weekend, but we will see a 20-60% chance of...
KXLY

A nice Sunday, but a storm or two could sneak into the Inland Northwest – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– We’ve had a beautiful weekend so far, let’s see what’s coming up for Sunday. Low pressure off the West Coast is sending clouds and moisture our way, which could mean a few thunderstorms overnight and on Sunday in parts of the region. Expect Central Washington to *hopefully* get a little bit of rain Saturday evening and late night along with some rumbles of thunder.
outsidemagazine

Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on Alaska Beaches. Get Yours Today.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Cooler lovers, listen up. There’s a huge sale on Yetis happening right now in various parts of Alaska that we simply have to share. All models are 100 percent off—yes, that’s right. Free! All you have to do is pitch your body into the icy chop of the North Pacific to get one.
kslnewsradio.com

Two earthquakes shake Utah in one day

SALT LAKE CITY — Two earthquakes shook the Beehive State on Monday, September 19, one north of the Great Salt Lake, the other about 30 miles from Saint George. The first earthquake was recorded in Utah at around 10:05 a.m. MST. The earthquake’s location was on the north side of the Great Salt Lake, about five miles from the town of Corinne, UT.
