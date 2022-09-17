Read full article on original website
Storm lashes Alaskan shore, bringing severe coastal flooding and prompting evacuations
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok have been battering Alaska's western coast since late Friday, bringing flooding powerful enough to uproot buildings and forcing residents to seek shelter.
alaskasnewssource.com
Scientists intrigued by 2 Southeast Alaska landslides in 1 week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two large landslides in Alaska have let loose in the last week, and although neither impacted residents, they are of great interest to geologists. The first slide was east of Seward, detected on Sept. 14 as it fell onto Ellsworth Glacier. Geologist Bretwood “Hig” Higman said debris from that slide is estimated to be about 10 million tons in volume.
Disaster declared in Alaska as intense storm sweeps homes off foundations
Former Typhoon Merbok became one of the most intense storms impact Alaska in recent history, causing significant flooding and conditions that made it difficult for emergency crews to reach evacuees. Multiple towns across western Alaska were evacuated as former Typhoon Merbok, which transitioned from a tropical cyclone to an intense,...
Damage assessments begin in flooded remote Alaska villages
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities were making contact with some of the most remote villages in the United States on Monday to determine the need for food and water and assess damage from a massive weekend storm that flooded communities dotting Alaska’s vast western coast. No one has...
"We've got a house ... floating upstream": Massive storm batters Alaska's west coast
Floodwaters were receding in parts of western Alaska battered by the worst storm in a half century, leaving behind debris flung by powerful Bering Sea waves into beaches and seaside communities. The storm, the remnant of Typhoon Merbok, was weakening Sunday as it moved north from the Bering Strait into...
oregontoday.net
Quake, Sept. 21
A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Wednesday morning, Sept. 21. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Typhoon Merbok remnants bring flooding, hurricane winds to Alaska
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok began slamming into Alaska early Saturday as one of the state's worst storms in years, bringing high winds, heavy rains and coastal flooding.
The Left goes politically nuts over storm in Western Alaska; Dunleavy says he is asking for federal declaration
The incivility of Twitter users is legendary, but new lows were reached after the storm that hit Western Alaska this past weekend. Political critics of Gov. Mike Dunleavy pounced, asking why the governor had not had a federal disaster declaration in place already. Some even demanded the governor declare a state disaster, which he had already done on Saturday.
Powerful storm strikes Alaska bringing historic surge and coastal flooding
One of the strongest storms in at least a decade struck Alaska Saturday with hurricane force winds, high seas and rain that caused coastal flooding. A low pressure front in the Bering Straight was spinning as wide and strong as any winter storm, but instead of bringing cold weather, it was fed by the volatile air from the former Typhoon Merbok, forecasters said.
alaskasnewssource.com
The only ‘cigarette’ boat in Alaska turns heads at Big Lake
BIG LAKE, Alaska (KTUU) - Not only is the She Said Yes the only cigarette boat in Alaska, it is also the farthest north cigarette boat in the world. Sandy Stuart has had a dream his whole life to own one of these world-class performance boats and this past year, after finding some money and the right boat, his wife Kira said yes.
Post Register
Expecting a cold front to kick off Autumn
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Some of the coolest weather of the season is poised to move into the state on Wednesday and Thursday. This will be courtesy of a low off the California coast that will swing into Oregon on Tuesday. Look for lots of sunshine here in the Treasure Valley with highs in the mid 80's. It could get a little breezy ahead of this low tomorrow afternoon. On Wednesday, the low will shift into Western Idaho by the afternoon. This could trigger some scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds. Highs will gradually drop into the 70's that afternoon.
Fox40
The tiny corner of California that isn’t in drought
(NEXSTAR) – As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out. The drought map of California shows shades of orange, red, and even dark burgundy for the driest parts of...
Permanent Fund dividend of $3,284 hits checkbooks Tuesday, just the right time for Western Alaska
The storm in Western Alaska will bring in an enormous relief and recovery effort from the likes of FEMA, the Red Cross, and other disaster organizations. But what families in Western Alaska need right now is cash. Luckily, there’s some of that coming their way, thanks to the Alaska Permanent...
Hurricane Fiona expected to become Cat. 4 storm
MIAMI - Hurricane Fiona grew Monday evening to a Category 2 storm after it battered Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and headed towards Turks and Caicos.According to the 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, the storm was packing sustained winds of 110 miles per hour or more and was slowly moving northwest.A hurricane warning remained in effect for the Turks and Caicos with a hurricane watch and tropical storm warnings issued for parts of the Dominican Republic, according to the National Weather Service.The latest advisory said the storm could strengthen to Category 4 status as it moves...
KTVZ
Snow! Showers and T-storms, plus cleaner air
Wow, did the rain come in Saturday or what! And not light showers, either. Plus enough colder air that tantalizing SNOW on the slopes of Mt. Bachelor! A taste of things to come?. The winds will not be very strong this weekend, but we will see a 20-60% chance of...
Severe storms possible in Minnesota Saturday afternoon, evening
Minnesota is set for a bout of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening, some of which are at risk of turning severe. The National Weather Service says "all severe weather hazards" are on the table, including a chance for "a few tornadoes" if conditions unfold the right way. Large hail and...
KXLY
A nice Sunday, but a storm or two could sneak into the Inland Northwest – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– We’ve had a beautiful weekend so far, let’s see what’s coming up for Sunday. Low pressure off the West Coast is sending clouds and moisture our way, which could mean a few thunderstorms overnight and on Sunday in parts of the region. Expect Central Washington to *hopefully* get a little bit of rain Saturday evening and late night along with some rumbles of thunder.
Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on Alaska Beaches. Get Yours Today.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Cooler lovers, listen up. There’s a huge sale on Yetis happening right now in various parts of Alaska that we simply have to share. All models are 100 percent off—yes, that’s right. Free! All you have to do is pitch your body into the icy chop of the North Pacific to get one.
kslnewsradio.com
Two earthquakes shake Utah in one day
SALT LAKE CITY — Two earthquakes shook the Beehive State on Monday, September 19, one north of the Great Salt Lake, the other about 30 miles from Saint George. The first earthquake was recorded in Utah at around 10:05 a.m. MST. The earthquake’s location was on the north side of the Great Salt Lake, about five miles from the town of Corinne, UT.
‘Unusually early’ storm coming to SLO County. Here’s when and how much rain it’ll bring
Rain has already started falling in some areas.
