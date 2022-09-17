Read full article on original website
piedmontnewsonline.com
Piedmont walks off Guthrie with 4-3 win
Taybor Moss’ patience paid off. Moss bats clean-up for Piedmont, but she didn’t have to swing the bat to be a hero Tuesday night against Guthrie. The junior first baseman coaxed a bases-loaded walk to give the Lady Wildcats a 4-3, walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh over the Blue Jays that clinched a district title for PHS.
FOX Sports
Oklahoma ascends, USC slips in Joel Klatt's top 10
When it came to Oklahoma's performance, FOX Sports' Joel Klatt put it simply. "That was as impressive a victory as I can remember," Klatt said of the Sooners' 49-14 rout at Nebraska. The time might soon come for the Sooners to creep into college football's top four, and to Klatt,...
blackchronicle.com
Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings
A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
Oklahoma football: Sooners legend Brian Bosworth raves about head coach Brent Venables
Over the weekend, Oklahoma and first-year head coach Brent Venables blew past Nebraska for a 49-14 win in the Sooners' first trip to Lincoln since 2009. Oklahoma is now up to No. 6 in this week’s top 25 AP poll. During a recent interview on SiriusXM Radio, former Sooners star Brian Bosworth shared his thoughts on the Oklahoma head coach's fast start.
Major Oklahoma DL Target Picks Alabama Over the Sooners
OU fell short to the Crimson Tide in a major 2023 defensive line recruiting battle.
pdjnews.com
PHS graduate to be inducted into
A native of Morris, OK, who attended Perry High School will be among 12 veterans inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on Oct. 29. Induction will be held during ceremonies at the Embassy Suites Conference Hotel, 2501 Conference Drive, Norman, OK. Corporal Thomas Dawayne Miller, USMC, deceased, was born February 17, 1933, in Morris, OK. He attended Perry High School and was active in…
kswo.com
Major crash shuts down roads near Lake Lawtonka
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A reported wreck involving a truck and a motorcycle near Lake Lawtonka has led to several roads being closed down. The wreck happened a little before 4 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 58 and Meers-Porter Hill Road. First responders from several agencies rushed...
kswo.com
Crash on 11th St. propels truck into light pole
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a wreck at 11th and F. Ave. on Monday, after a white Chevrolet truck was reportedly T-boned by another truck, propelling it into a light pole. The white truck appeared to be traveling on 11th Ave. when it...
The Daily South
12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Black College Student In Oklahoma History
A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma City recently became the youngest black college student in Oklahoma history. Elijah Muhammad Jr. started his freshman year at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) last month. He's currently enrolled in three classes as part of his major, cyber security. Elijah Jr. told KFOR that he...
KXII.com
Davis woman flown to hospital after being hit by car
DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was flown to the hospital after a crash in Murray County Sunday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on E Main Street in the city limits of Davis. Troopers said a pickup, driven by 45-year-old Jeffery Q. Huffman, of Elmore City, was...
Deer to blame for several deadly motorcycle crashes in OK
In recent months, there have been multiple accidents, including several deadly crashes, involving deer across the state.
Body found near Canadian River in Pottawatomie County identified as 25-year-old Shawnee man
Newly filed court documents are shedding light on a homicide investigation after a man's body was found east of Shawnee.
WATCH: Oklahoma woman earns 3-chair turn on The Voice
An Oklahoma City woman is now in the spotlight after her performance on The Voice.
KXII.com
Memorial motorcycle ride honors fallen service members
SILO, Okla. (KXII) - Ten fallen service members in four counties were remembered Saturday in an annual memorial veterans motorcycle ride. More than two dozen riders from the Oklahoma City and Muskogee chapters of the American Veterans Motorcycle Club were part of the annual event called “Ride to Honor.”
Oklahoma man lucky to be alive after mysterious crash into pond
Oklahoma County deputies, Edmond police and Edmond firefighters said they helped pull a man’s truck out of a pond after he accidentally crashed into the water.
KXII.com
4 children, 2 adults taken to the hospital after crash in Pontotoc Co.
PONTOTOC, Okla. (KXII) - Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Ada early Monday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 99N and County Road 1510, approximately one mile north of Ada. Troopers said a pickup driven by by 26-year-old Lucas C....
extension.org
What kind o hornet is this? #811209
I found this hornet on my porch near chicken feed, it was dead. I took a picture of it and looks as though it is about 1.5 inches long. Never seen a hornet of this size in my area. Logan County Oklahoma. Expert Response. That is a cicada killer, a...
‘I was walking out of here no matter what,’ Woodward Senior walks out of hospital after suffering spinal cord injury at football practice
A Woodward High School senior walked out of the hospital on his own two feet, after suffering from a spinal cord injury at football practice.
OSBI identifies man killed in chase, shootout near Weatherford
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has released the name of the man killed in Friday morning's police chase-turned-deadly shootout in Western Oklahoma.
KOCO
Officials respond to overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are responding to an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City. On Sunday morning, officials responded to the scene of an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City near Interstate 44 and Southwest 59th Street. Officials told KOCO 5 there are 105 cattle in the truck. Interstate...
