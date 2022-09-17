ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triple H Congratulates WNBA Champions, Wrestler Gets Engaged (Photo), NXT

WWE COO Triple H took to Twitter earlier today to congratulate the Las Vegas Aces on winning the WNBA Championship. He wrote,. “Viva Las Vegas! Congratulations to the new @WNBA champions, the @LVAces – we know this @WWE championship will help continue the party you all had on The Strip yesterday!!! #RaiseTheStakes”
