rinewstoday.com
RI Weather for September 20, 2022 – John Donnelly
A trough of low pressure swings through New England around the main low over the west Atlantic, and will trigger some isolated shwrs/tstms here and there in the afternoon. Generally, though, partly cloudy conditions will rule the day. Afternoon highs in the low 70’s will be followed by evening lows...
RI KIDS COUNT Director, Elizabeth Burke Bryant to step down
Elizabeth Burke Bryant Stepping Down by End of Year After 28 Years as Executive Director of Rhode Island KIDS COUNT. The Board of Directors of Rhode Island KIDS COUNT is announcing that Elizabeth Burke Bryant will step down from her position as Executive Director by the end of the year, after 28 years of service. During her tenure, Elizabeth has been one of Rhode Island’s most influential leaders and greatest champions for the well-being of children and their families.
Ron & Jen’s Great Escape, 9-21-22 – Ron St. Pierre and Jen Brien
During the riots in the 90’s sparked by the beat down of Rodney King, the famous line “can’t we all just get along” was uttered by King himself before he died. King, died years later from “accidental drowning” brought on by PCP, alcohol, and cocaine use. He was found at the bottom of a pool. Really, a tragic end to what had to be a hard road of a life. I think about that statement from time to time. When I see people screaming at each other over minor infractions in the Walmart parking lot, to the evening news and the divisive political climate, crime rates, media hating on white America, white America trying to adjust to being the villains for literally everything, black America trying to forge their way, gay America trying to forge their way, Asian Americans dealing with waves of hate crimes, Progressives shaming anyone who isn’t on board with their agenda, women’s sports being hijacked, toxic masculinity, babies being aborted at 9 months, loving God under attack, fat America is pissed, the economy is a mess…illegal immigration is a mess…etc., etc., etc.
ART! Arts Champion Iona Dobbins – a collection of Rhode Island Art
Arts Champion Iona Dobbins – A Collection of Rhode Island Art on display at the Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill, began on September 15th and will run until Oct. 26th. The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today the exhibit, Arts Champion Iona Dobbins – A Collection of Rhode Island Art, to feature an arrangement of drawings, paintings, etchings, monotype, a quilt, along with ceramic, metal, blown and fused glass sculptural pieces from the collection of long-time R.I. arts advocate Iona Dobbins (1930-2012).
Hope Street: Time to reimagine bike lanes on busy streets. Mayor-elect Smiley listening.
The proposal to study – or conduct a trial – for a potential urban bike trail on Hope Street on the East Side of Providence is set for the first week of October. Data is already being collected with counting cables installed across parts of Hope Street. For the trial week, volunteers have been recruited and assigned to certain locations up and down Hope Street to gather comments, and provide information. Volunteers will be given free t-shirts from Frog & Toad, ordered by PVD Street Coalition. The data is intended to provide guidance for moving forward – or not – with a permanent bike lane on Hope Street, from Tortilla Flats up and past the Hope Street Village, or Merchants area.
