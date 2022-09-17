ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Posts Job Listings For Senior Vice President Position, More

WWE has posted job listings for several executive positions, including SVP, Customer Growth, VP, Affiliates, and VP, Marketing Operations. WWE creates brilliant content which connects with fans all over the world and we need your help to get the right content, products and fan activation, to the right individual, at the right time, ensuring a premium digital experience for fans globally and increasing total customer value for the business.
