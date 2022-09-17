ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

Goshen's conference tournament runs end in Marion

MARION, Ind. - The Goshen men's and women's tennis teams both suffered defeats at the hands of Indiana Wesleyan on Tuesday evening in the Crossroads League quarterfinals. The no. 5 men's team lost to to no. 4 IWU 5-2. And the no. 8 women lost to the Wildcats 7-0. The wins for the Goshen men came in no. 5 and no. 6 singles, as Mario Gomez took down Riley Fuqua 6-2, 6-2, and Insee Akarapan downed Grant Wayner 6-2, 6-0. Kevin Bollmann and Gomez won in no. 3 doubles, but the Wildcats won the team point 2-1. Pedro Scattolon put up a fight with Ethan Gray at no. 3 singles but lost the tiebreaker.
GOSHEN, IN
Own goal costs Leafs in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind - A late own goal put in by a Maple Leafs defender was all it took as the Indiana Tech women won their home opener on Tuesday night. The Leafs and Warriors played to a scoreless first half where Goshen outshot Indiana Tech 4-2. The Warriors offense kicked in during the second half, but they still couldn't put one in.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Everence Student-Athlete of the Week: Naomi Ross Richer, Women's Cross Country

GOSHEN, Ind. — Naomi Ross Richer, a junior on the women's cross country team, has been named the Everence Student-Athlete of the Week for September 12 - September 19!. Ross Richer was the women's individual champion at the IU Kokomo Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, September 17. She ran the 3.1 miles in 19:41.0, averaging 6:20.1 per mile. She was the first to cross the line from a pack of four Maple Leafs that finished among the top five, leading to the team's first-place finish. Annika Alderfer Fisher was just a second behind, Summer Cooper came in at 20:00, and Mia Wellington completed the race in 20:45. The top five finishers placed 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th, and 13th for a total score of 24. IU-Kokomo was the second-place team with a score of 39, and IU-East was third with 65 points.
GOSHEN, IN

