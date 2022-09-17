ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
alaskasnewssource.com

Western Alaska communities still uncovering damage from major storm

NOME, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s now been more than 72 hours since the remnants of a typhoon smashed into Western Alaska, but the damage and destruction is still being uncovered. Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey was in Nome to show us the damage and tell us what people in the area are learning about their property.
nomenugget.com

Mega storm pummels region

The past 24 hours, fierce winds and rising seas have wreaked havoc in western Alaska. The widespread destruction includes dislodged fuel tanks, failing seawalls, houses dislodged from their foundation, whole communities flooded by the ocean. In Nome, several roads are under water, East Front Street and the Nome-Council highway is under water and littered with rocks and debris.
