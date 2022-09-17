Read full article on original website
Western Alaska communities still uncovering damage from major storm
NOME, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s now been more than 72 hours since the remnants of a typhoon smashed into Western Alaska, but the damage and destruction is still being uncovered. Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey was in Nome to show us the damage and tell us what people in the area are learning about their property.
Typhoon remnants flood Alaska, knock homes off foundations
The remnants of a typhoon battered the west coast of Alaska, causing widespread flooding and even knocking some homes off their foundations. In Nome, the ocean rose to its highest level in 50 years.Sept. 18, 2022.
Mega storm pummels region
The past 24 hours, fierce winds and rising seas have wreaked havoc in western Alaska. The widespread destruction includes dislodged fuel tanks, failing seawalls, houses dislodged from their foundation, whole communities flooded by the ocean. In Nome, several roads are under water, East Front Street and the Nome-Council highway is under water and littered with rocks and debris.
