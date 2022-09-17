ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Receives First Electric Fire Engine, Its New Home is in LA

The country’s fist fire engine has arrived and it’s right here in LA. It’s arrived at LA City Fire’s Hollywood Station and it’s ready to roll. “Hollywood and this particular district offers a very unique set of challenges, one that can test this apparatus to the extreme,” said Department Chief Richard Fields from the LAFD.
