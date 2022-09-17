Read full article on original website
Pedestrian hit in South Sacramento, driver suspected of DUI
SOUTH SACRAMENTO - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after a crash in Sacramento Tuesday night. Investigators say the pedestrian was hit around 7 p.m. on Franklin Boulevard, according to the Sacramento Police Department. They were then transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Police say the driver remained at the scene but they are being investigated for DUI.Back in October, a pedestrian died after being hit by a Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center Deputy. Two witnesses on the scene stated that the pedestrian was standing in the middle of the road with their back to oncoming traffic when they were hit, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
ksro.com
Teen Girl Crashes Truck into Fence in Petaluma; Arrested for Vehicle Theft and DUI
A 15-year-old girl is behind bars after a pickup truck crashed into a fence in Petaluma. Police believe the girl stole the truck, and was driving it while drunk. She was gone when officers arrived at the scene of the crash early Saturday morning. Witnesses helped find her hiding a short distance away. No other vehicles were involved in the crash nor damaged.
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Catch Homeless Woman Who Stole $5k in Items from Rocketship School
On Tuesday, the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of a theft that had occurred at Rocketship Charter School on Cavallo Road in the City of Antioch. According to staff at the school, it had reported that the campus had been broken into and several things had been stolen.
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Family Mourns Man Killed During Apparent Road Rage Incident
An East Bay mother says her newlywed son was on his way to the grocery store when he was shot and killed during an apparent road rage incident in San Lorenzo Sunday afternoon. Rienhart Asuncion, 30, was fatally shot just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the area of Hesperian and Lewelling boulevards in San Lorenzo. As of Monday evening, the shooter was still at large.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacrament Sheriff’s office asking for the public’s help in locating two people in a homicide investigation
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two people wanted in connection for a homicide that happened September 3, 2022. NEWS RELEASE: COMMUNITY ASSISTANCE LOCATING ** HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION ON. TRADE WIND AVENUE & FULTON AVENUE. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detectives are asking...
3 children, 2 adults hospitalized in Antioch crash
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Five people were hospitalized after a major crash in Antioch Friday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said. Three children and two adults were taken to the hospital after the two-vehicle crash. Emergency crews responded to the corner of Manzanita Way and Sycamore Drive about 3:20 p.m. Witnesses in the […]
4 hurt after balcony collapses at Daly City residence, authorities say
Officials say two adults and two children were on the balcony when it collapsed.
Two women shot in Mission District
Two women were injured in a shooting that took place in the Mission District on Monday evening, according to a statement from San Francisco Police Department.
eastcountytoday.net
Man Shot After Domestic Dispute in Antioch Thursday Afternoon
On Thursday afternoon, the Antioch Police Department received a call regarding shots fired on Merced Circle in the city of Antioch. According to police, a male showed up at a local hospital after a domestic dispute leading to one male being shot. The incident occurred around 3:00 pm. Police responded to Merced Circle to clear the home. The suspect had fled prior to police arrival. Police also stated the gunshot wound was non-life threatening.
Roseville man unknowingly helps police in own arrest
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man unknowingly assisted police in his own arrest following a hit-and-run on Sept. 6, according to the Roseville Police Department. Demitry Mediucho, 33, rear-ended a BMW sedan with his Ford F250 along Roseville Parkway near Creekside Drive, according to police. Mediucho fled the scene of the crash at a […]
Santa Clara child molester nabbed after 7 years on the run, police say
A suspected child molester was on the run for seven years living under fake identities before he was ultimately arrested this week, the Santa Clara Police Department announced Friday.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Roseville Police arrest man suspected of assaulting women in the Sacramento area
The Roseville Police Department announced on its Facebook page that they have arrested a man they believe may have assaulted women in the Sacramento area. They are asking for any victims to contact their local law enforcement agency. On September 1st, investigators from the Roseville Police Department, along with our...
Man found dead with gunshot wound near Richards Boulevard, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man with a gunshot wound was found dead on Wednesday morning. Officers said they responded to the area of Bannon Street, near Richards Boulevard, just before 11:25 a.m. According to police, someone had reported that they found a person who was dead. First responders also went to […]
3 arrested after Pinole police find ‘large quantity’ of fentanyl
PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested after Pinole Police Department (PPD) officers found eight ounces of fentanyl in a car on Thursday. Police confirmed the news on Facebook, saying all three suspects were arrested on various drug charges. Police responded to a parking lot on the 1400 block of Fitzgerald Drive for a […]
1 dead after falling from SF building in possible suicide
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person is dead after falling from a building in downtown San Francisco in what was possibly a suicide attempt, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4. Officers assigned to SFPD’s Southern Station responded at approximately 6:12 a.m. on Wednesday to the 100 block of Beale Street regarding a possible […]
Elk Grove woman avoids 'secret shopper' scam. Here's what to know so you can avoid it too
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At ABC10, 'We Stand for You,' so when an Elk Grove woman told us she thought she was the target of a scam targeting Walmart shoppers, we looked into it. What we found could protect you and your wallet. “The check looked super real,” said Bianca...
Another earthquake hits the SF Bay Area, this time in Berkeley
Two earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.4 and 4.3 struck near Santa Rosa on Tuesday evening.
Young mother beheaded outside California home ID’d, suspect in custody
Police say the shocking killing happened at 11:50 a.m. Thursday when a 27-year-old mother of two was attacked outside her Northern California apartment.
Golden State Residents Fear a Major Earthquake May Be On Its Way
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, and Wednesday, Sept. 14, residents in the city of Santa Rosa, Calif. were shaken by a 4.4-magnitude earthquake. People across the North Bay region, going as far south as San Francisco, could feel it. As of publication, no reports of major damage or injuries have been made.
Storm arriving in the valley Sunday could bring half-inch of rain
SACRAMENTO - After more than six months of virtually no rain to speak of, the Sacramento region will finally get some measurable rainfall this weekend. The storm is coming in from the Gulf of Alaska and will descend along the west coast this weekend. Most of the rain will fall Sunday and early Monday. By the end of Monday, we could see as much as a half-inch of rain across much of the Sacramento Valley. On Saturday, winds from the west and southwest will increase to around 20-30 mph, and then by early Sunday, the rain will arrive. We will begin to see some of the moisture pushing toward the east and maybe even some snowflakes across the highest peaks.On Sunday, the high temperatures will be in the upper-60s in the valley, which is more than 20 degrees cooler than the average, 90, that we see this time of the year.
