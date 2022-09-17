ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Pedestrian hit in South Sacramento, driver suspected of DUI

SOUTH SACRAMENTO - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after a crash in Sacramento Tuesday night. Investigators say the pedestrian was hit around 7 p.m. on Franklin Boulevard, according to the Sacramento Police Department. They were then transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Police say the driver remained at the scene but they are being investigated for DUI.Back in October, a pedestrian died after being hit by a Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center Deputy. Two witnesses on the scene stated that the pedestrian was standing in the middle of the road with their back to oncoming traffic when they were hit, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ksro.com

Teen Girl Crashes Truck into Fence in Petaluma; Arrested for Vehicle Theft and DUI

A 15-year-old girl is behind bars after a pickup truck crashed into a fence in Petaluma. Police believe the girl stole the truck, and was driving it while drunk. She was gone when officers arrived at the scene of the crash early Saturday morning. Witnesses helped find her hiding a short distance away. No other vehicles were involved in the crash nor damaged.
PETALUMA, CA
NBC Bay Area

East Bay Family Mourns Man Killed During Apparent Road Rage Incident

An East Bay mother says her newlywed son was on his way to the grocery store when he was shot and killed during an apparent road rage incident in San Lorenzo Sunday afternoon. Rienhart Asuncion, 30, was fatally shot just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the area of Hesperian and Lewelling boulevards in San Lorenzo. As of Monday evening, the shooter was still at large.
SAN LORENZO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Antioch, CA
Antioch, CA
Accidents
Antioch, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacrament Sheriff’s office asking for the public’s help in locating two people in a homicide investigation

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two people wanted in connection for a homicide that happened September 3, 2022. NEWS RELEASE: COMMUNITY ASSISTANCE LOCATING ** HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION ON. TRADE WIND AVENUE & FULTON AVENUE. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detectives are asking...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

3 children, 2 adults hospitalized in Antioch crash

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Five people were hospitalized after a major crash in Antioch Friday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said. Three children and two adults were taken to the hospital after the two-vehicle crash. Emergency crews responded to the corner of Manzanita Way and Sycamore Drive about 3:20 p.m. Witnesses in the […]
ANTIOCH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
eastcountytoday.net

Man Shot After Domestic Dispute in Antioch Thursday Afternoon

On Thursday afternoon, the Antioch Police Department received a call regarding shots fired on Merced Circle in the city of Antioch. According to police, a male showed up at a local hospital after a domestic dispute leading to one male being shot. The incident occurred around 3:00 pm. Police responded to Merced Circle to clear the home. The suspect had fled prior to police arrival. Police also stated the gunshot wound was non-life threatening.
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

Roseville man unknowingly helps police in own arrest

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man unknowingly assisted police in his own arrest following a hit-and-run on Sept. 6, according to the Roseville Police Department. Demitry Mediucho, 33, rear-ended a BMW sedan with his Ford F250 along Roseville Parkway near Creekside Drive, according to police. Mediucho fled the scene of the crash at a […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX40

Man found dead with gunshot wound near Richards Boulevard, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man with a gunshot wound was found dead on Wednesday morning. Officers said they responded to the area of Bannon Street, near Richards Boulevard, just before 11:25 a.m. According to police, someone had reported that they found a person who was dead. First responders also went to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

3 arrested after Pinole police find ‘large quantity’ of fentanyl

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested after Pinole Police Department (PPD) officers found eight ounces of fentanyl in a car on Thursday. Police confirmed the news on Facebook, saying all three suspects were arrested on various drug charges. Police responded to a parking lot on the 1400 block of Fitzgerald Drive for a […]
PINOLE, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead after falling from SF building in possible suicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person is dead after falling from a building in downtown San Francisco in what was possibly a suicide attempt, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4. Officers assigned to SFPD’s Southern Station responded at approximately 6:12 a.m. on Wednesday to the 100 block of Beale Street regarding a possible […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Storm arriving in the valley Sunday could bring half-inch of rain

SACRAMENTO - After more than six months of virtually no rain to speak of, the Sacramento region will finally get some measurable rainfall this weekend. The storm is coming in from the Gulf of Alaska and will descend along the west coast this weekend. Most of the rain will fall Sunday and early Monday. By the end of Monday, we could see as much as a half-inch of rain across much of the Sacramento Valley. On Saturday, winds from the west and southwest will increase to around 20-30 mph, and then by early Sunday, the rain will arrive. We will begin to see some of the moisture pushing toward the east and maybe even some snowflakes across the highest peaks.On Sunday, the high temperatures will be in the upper-60s in the valley, which is more than 20 degrees cooler than the average, 90, that we see this time of the year. 
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy