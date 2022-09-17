Read full article on original website
Related
pacifictigers.com
Early Goal Not Enough as Tigers Fall to UC Davis
STOCKTON, Calif. – Pacific men's soccer (1-6-1) scored early but could not hold on against UC Davis (1-5-1) in a 2-1 loss. Ryan Her scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season. Cory Johnson, Her and Samuel Saiz Herraiz all put shots on goal. Samuel Villalta had three shots. In his first start of the season, Brian Lanier had six saves.
pacifictigers.com
Tigers Back Home to Face UC Davis
STOCKTON, Calif. – After a four-game road trip, the Pacific men's soccer team (1-5-1) is back home, taking on UC Davis (0-5-1). The Tigers scored multiple goals for the second time this season against UNLV. Ryan Her leads the team with three goals scored. Emmanuel Benson-Oladeinbo scored in his debut for Pacific. Cooper Riley has scored twice, starting all seven games on defense for the Tigers. Brian Lanier and Eric Cotton have both appeared in goal this season for the Tigers.
pacifictigers.com
Men's Golf Moves Up, Earns Seventh-Place Finish at Ram Masters Invitational
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Pacific men's golf team wrapped up its first tournament of the season Tuesday morning, earning a seventh-place finish out of 15 teams with a 16-over-par 856 at the Ram Masters Invitational. Host Colorado State placed first after posting a 17-under 823, while Cal State Fullerton and Utah Valley rounded out the podium.
Comments / 0