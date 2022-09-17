STOCKTON, Calif. – After a four-game road trip, the Pacific men's soccer team (1-5-1) is back home, taking on UC Davis (0-5-1). The Tigers scored multiple goals for the second time this season against UNLV. Ryan Her leads the team with three goals scored. Emmanuel Benson-Oladeinbo scored in his debut for Pacific. Cooper Riley has scored twice, starting all seven games on defense for the Tigers. Brian Lanier and Eric Cotton have both appeared in goal this season for the Tigers.

