Donna Marie Delcambre Faye
ABBEVILLE — A native of Abbeville and a resident of Broussard, Mrs. Faye passed away on September 17, 2022, at her residence. She loved to be outdoors. She enjoyed boiled crawfish and crabs. She loved to cook and spend time with her family. She liked to play the world poker tour. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Margerine Landry Nunez
ERATH – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Margerine Landry Nunez, 95, will be held at 3:00PM on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Clinton Sensat officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. Visitation will be held at...
Wells brought water, and Mowata
David Abbott, who came to Crowley from Michigan in 1888 and settled down to grow rice, was not the first farmer to realize that we needed more than rainfall to irrigate a big field of water-loving rice. But he is credited with being the first one to do something about it.
Bomb threat note located in Rene Post Middle School bathroom in Kaplan
KAPLAN - In less than a week, there was another bomb scare at a Vermilion Parish school. At around 9 a.m. on Monday, a bomb threat note was located in a Rene Rost Middle School restroom. Students, staff, and faculty were moved off campus while law enforcement searched the campus...
