AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Texas’ leading innovation and mentorship hub for technology entrepreneurs, Capital Factory, will host Fed Supernova, presented by IBM, September 27-29, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006207/en/ Coming to Austin, Sept 27-29, Fed Supernova, presented by IBM, connects entrepreneurs, government, and industry together to collaborate on dual-use solutions that put commercial technology in the hands of the DoD. This 3-day event accelerates defense innovation by creating a unique, once-a-year opportunity for the entire ecosystem to converge with a shared mission in the hottest innovation hub in the country. Learn more at https://www.fedsupernova.com (Photo: Business Wire)

AUSTIN, TX ・ 21 MINUTES AGO