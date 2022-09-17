ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Registration is open for Sail America's 2023 Industry Conference

Sail America, the trade association for the sailing industry, today announced registration is open for the 9th edition of the Sail America Industry Conference (SAIC) taking place in Newport, RI on April 19-21, 2023. Held annually, SAIC will host speakers, workshops, and networking opportunities. The three-day conference features a group...
NEWPORT, RI

