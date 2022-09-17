ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

cbs7.com

Jordan Elementary School joins the Peanut Butter Brigade

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s Hunger Action Awareness month, and CBS7 has brought in several small businesses to help end the fight against hunger by collecting peanut butter for the West Texas Food Bank. However, because of one commercial, an Odessa Elementary School is joining the ranks. There are...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Animal Shelter

VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland defeats Fort Stockton in final tune-up for district. The Midland High School volleyball team defeated Fort Stockton in four sets on Tuesday night at MHS. The Springboard Center honors staff on National Addiction Professionals’ Day. Lawmakers were concerned that multiple Texas agencies were punting on an...
MIDLAND, TX
Awesome 98

Strange Mounds Appear on Maps Just North of Amarillo

It's funny what you find we you start looking on Google Earth. You can find some exciting and strange things. While researching something else, I was looking on Google Earth around Boys Ranch Road and the Floating Mesa, I scanned over a really interesting piece of land. It was filled...
AMARILLO, TX
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Odessa, TX
Sports
Amarillo, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Amarillo, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Football
Odessa, TX
Amarillo, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
cbs7.com

MISD Unified Basketball begins in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Unified Basketball began at Abell Junior High School. The programs goal is to bring children with special needs with general education together through sports. Watch the video for a more inside look.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland TLCA football to forfeit next four games

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland TLCA football team is forfeiting its next four games, Coach David Willis confirmed with CBS7 on Tuesday. The Eagles are in their first season playing 11-man football, and have struggled to field enough players because of injuries. Midland TLCA’s upcoming games against Iraan, McCamey,...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Water Wonderland property bought by Tank Logix

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Water Wonderland is no more-the once popular summer go to spot which sat dormant for nearly two decades has been demolished. The water park, which sits between Midland and Odessa on Highway 80, has been bulldozed by its new owners. Tank Logix purchased the property...
ODESSA, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Bonham Middle School, Western Plateau Elementary in brief ‘secure’ Tuesday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with the Amarillo Independent School District, Bonham Middle School and Western Plateau Elementary entered brief “secure” states on Tuesday morning due to police activity in the area. District officials said that the “secure” status means that the outside doors of the buildings were locked and students were brought […]
AMARILLO, TX
cbs7.com

Midland College recognizes Cogdell Scholars

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Thursday, September 8, Midland College recognized 25 students who are attending Midland College or the University of Texas Permian Basin and receiving full scholarship assistance from the Bill Pace Cogdell Scholarship. All of these President’s and Deans’ List students began their higher education journeys at...
MIDLAND, TX
KFDA

Deadline to apply for Pantex job interviews is this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deadline to submit a resume for jobs interviews at the Pantex Plant is this Friday. Pantex is currently working with Workforce Solutions Panhandle for “Operation: Employ Pantex Plant Hiring Drive.”. They will be filling jobs at the plant for security, skilled trades and information...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsWest 9

Aggravated Assault and Robbery in Monahans Friday

MONAHANS, Texas — Friday, Monahans Police Department were dispatched to a Kent Kwik at 2113 South Stockton Ave in response to a reported Aggravated Assault and Robbery. Once the officers got there, the individuals involved had already left, travelling South on S. Stockton, also getting involved in a single vehicle crash in the 2900 block of S. Stockton.
MONAHANS, TX

