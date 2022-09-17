Read full article on original website
Jordan Elementary School joins the Peanut Butter Brigade
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s Hunger Action Awareness month, and CBS7 has brought in several small businesses to help end the fight against hunger by collecting peanut butter for the West Texas Food Bank. However, because of one commercial, an Odessa Elementary School is joining the ranks. There are...
Midland Animal Shelter
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland defeats Fort Stockton in final tune-up for district. The Midland High School volleyball team defeated Fort Stockton in four sets on Tuesday night at MHS.
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland defeats Fort Stockton in final tune-up for district
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School volleyball team defeated Fort Stockton in four sets on Tuesday night at MHS. The Lady Dawgs begin district play on Friday. Watch the video above for highlights from Tuesday’s game.
Strange Mounds Appear on Maps Just North of Amarillo
It's funny what you find we you start looking on Google Earth. You can find some exciting and strange things. While researching something else, I was looking on Google Earth around Boys Ranch Road and the Floating Mesa, I scanned over a really interesting piece of land. It was filled...
MISD Unified Basketball begins in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Unified Basketball began at Abell Junior High School. The programs goal is to bring children with special needs with general education together through sports. Watch the video for a more inside look.
Midland TLCA football to forfeit next four games
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland TLCA football team is forfeiting its next four games, Coach David Willis confirmed with CBS7 on Tuesday. The Eagles are in their first season playing 11-man football, and have struggled to field enough players because of injuries. Midland TLCA’s upcoming games against Iraan, McCamey,...
Cibolo Steele, Odessa Permian soar in SBLive’s Texas Top 50 football rankings with marquee wins (Sept. 20)
With the first month of the 2022 Texas high school football season officially in the books, it’s time to review and assess how the state’s top teams performed through Week 4. We’re taking a closer look at the top squads across the Lone Star State in the newest...
Water Wonderland property bought by Tank Logix
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Water Wonderland is no more-the once popular summer go to spot which sat dormant for nearly two decades has been demolished. The water park, which sits between Midland and Odessa on Highway 80, has been bulldozed by its new owners. Tank Logix purchased the property...
Announcing More Bed, Bath, And Beyond Closings, Did Amarillo Make the Cut?
An Amarillo store's national owner is playing a game of are we staying open, are we going to close once again? It's like a repeat of Oscar's Burritos, will it stay closed will it reopen?. It was announced recently that Bed, Bath and Beyond (BBB) are restructuring its business yet...
Bonham Middle School, Western Plateau Elementary in brief ‘secure’ Tuesday morning
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with the Amarillo Independent School District, Bonham Middle School and Western Plateau Elementary entered brief “secure” states on Tuesday morning due to police activity in the area. District officials said that the “secure” status means that the outside doors of the buildings were locked and students were brought […]
Midland College recognizes Cogdell Scholars
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Thursday, September 8, Midland College recognized 25 students who are attending Midland College or the University of Texas Permian Basin and receiving full scholarship assistance from the Bill Pace Cogdell Scholarship. All of these President’s and Deans’ List students began their higher education journeys at...
This Crazy Permanent Jewelry Trend Is Actually Here In Amarillo
Let's pretend that you have some major life event happening, or that you're lucky enough to have someone in your life that you want to share something with forever. At the same time, the thought of getting a tattoo to signify the eternal importance of whatever it is your celebrating makes you nervous.
Fix West Texas hosted their ‘Pets in need, Pay what you can’ clinic at Sherwood Park
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fix West Texas hosted a ‘Pets in need, Pay what you can’ clinic at Sherwood Park in Odessa, Sunday morning. ‘Pets in need, Pay what you can’ is a drive-thru vaccination clinic where people who can’t afford to pay full price for vet services can receive them at a price they can afford.
1 man indicted for east Amarillo homicide in July
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been indicted in Potter County District Court in relation to a late July homicide that reportedly occurred at a school park in east Amarillo. According to an indictment filed in Potter County District Court on Sept. 15, 30-year-old Adrian Manuel Hinojos was indicted for the alleged homicide that […]
Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies
AMARILLO, Texas — A gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Texas before he was shot and wounded by sheriff’s deputies, authorities said. Just before 11 p.m. local time Monday (12 a.m. ET Tuesday), a man opened fire on Potter...
Off-duty deputy and firefighter among 3 shot by gunman at fair in Amarillo
Authorities say the gunman was shot by deputies, but not before he opened fire on three people, including an off-duty deputy and a firefighter.
Deadline to apply for Pantex job interviews is this Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deadline to submit a resume for jobs interviews at the Pantex Plant is this Friday. Pantex is currently working with Workforce Solutions Panhandle for “Operation: Employ Pantex Plant Hiring Drive.”. They will be filling jobs at the plant for security, skilled trades and information...
What caused Amarillo’s sudden increase in gas prices?
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to GasBuddy, the average Amarillo gas price went up by more than 24 cents in the past week, but other regions are not seeing the same type of increase. Judy Stark, the president of the Panhandle Producers & Royalty Owners Association (PPROA), said there are likely several reasons for the […]
Aggravated Assault and Robbery in Monahans Friday
MONAHANS, Texas — Friday, Monahans Police Department were dispatched to a Kent Kwik at 2113 South Stockton Ave in response to a reported Aggravated Assault and Robbery. Once the officers got there, the individuals involved had already left, travelling South on S. Stockton, also getting involved in a single vehicle crash in the 2900 block of S. Stockton.
Is The Amarillo Tri State Fair Safe To Go To After Shooting?
I'd hate to say it, but literally nothing surprises me these days. People simply can't act right, and I'm starting to come to terms with this. Mass shootings in schools and concerts, road rage going out of control, and now this. Last night, four people were injured, including a Potter...
